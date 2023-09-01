These strategic interventions will make a growing contribution to the nation in its journey to the Amrit Kaal.

We have to progress through the process of Transformation based on the principles of TCS where:

- stands for Truth, Trust & Technology

C - stands for Compassion,

Creativity & Climate

S - Stands for Speed, Simplicity & Self- Conﬁdence

Growth drives most organizations. And along with growth comes change. And change is frightening. We have to overcome this fear and not grow with a view that something can't be done and hence should not be done in our quest for a strong, inclusive growth.

I am thrilled to present an overview of our achievements, shed light on our future vision, and reaﬃrm our commitment to creating enduring value for each one of you. Your unshakeable trust in us remains the driving force behind our pursuit of excellence, and for that, I extend my sincerest appreciation.

I, on behalf of the Board of Directors as well as 5,197 passionate human assets of BEML Limited, present to you the Company's Annual Report for the ﬁnancial year 2022-23 for your consideration and adoption at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The Year Passed

Performance Highlights:

Let me begin with the stellar performance of our Defence Business Group which has achieved highest ever sales during the year. The year was also earmarked as reentry in exports of Defence products as