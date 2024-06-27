BEML LAND ASSETS LIMITED

(CIN: U70109KA2021GOI149486)

A Government of India Schedule 'C' Company under Ministry of Defence

Ref: CS/BLAL/SEs/069 Date: 27.06.2024 To, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, The BSE Limited Listing Compliance Department Listing Compliance Department Exchange Plaza, Bandra - Kurla Complex, P.J. Towers, 26th Floor, Bandra (East), Dalal Street, MUMBAI - 400 051 MUMBAI - 400 001 Symbol: BLAL Scrip Code: 543898

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation for closure of Trading Window - Reg.

We wish to inform that the trading window will remain closed from 01.07.2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, and also as per the "Code of Conduct and Fair Disclosure for Regulating, Monitoring and Report trading by Insiders in BEML Land Assets Limited Securities". The date of the Board meeting for consideration of the financial results shall be intimated in due course.

During the said closure of Trading Window, 'all Insiders' have been advised not to deal in the shares of the Company.

This is for your kind information please.

Yours faithfully,

for BEML Land Assets Limited

Ravisekhar Rao S V

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

ACS 15910

Regd. office: BEML Soudha, No. 23/1, 4th Main, S.R. Nagar, Bengaluru - 560027, Karnataka, India Tel: 080-22963142, Email: cs@blal.in, Website: www.blal.in