BEML : Outcome of Investor Meet Presentation Held on 05.12.2022

Statements in this presentation describing the Company's performance may be
"forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and
regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied.
Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements
and/or other incidental factors.
EVOLUTION
1964
1967
1986
1987
2000
2003
2014
2019
2020
2021
2022
Rail Coaches
High Mobility
Armoured Recovery
Missiles Aggregates and Airborne
Industrial Design Centre
Unmanned Aerial
Vehicles
Vehicles
structures
Vehicle
Earth Moving
Research & Development
Metro Cars
India's biggest Mining
Driverless Metro
equipment
Equipment
Centre
PAN INDIA - NETWORK
MANUFACTURING COMPLEXES : 4
LEH
REGIONAL OFFICES
: 12
JAMMU
DISTRICT OFFICES
: 14
DEFENCE SPARES DIVISION
: 2
ACTIVITY CENTRES
: 8
BENGALURU (1964)
MYSURU (1985)
NEW DELHI
JODHPUR
SINGRAULI
UDAIPUR
DHANBAD
MAIHAR
ASANSOL
AHMEDABAD
BHOPAL
BHILAI
RANCHI
KOLKATA
BILASPUR
SAMBALPUR
NAGPUR
BAHCHELI
CHANDRAPUR
BHUBANESWAR
MUMBAI
RAMAGUNDAM
PUNE
KOTHAGUNDAM
HYDERABAD
VISHAKAPATNAM
HOSPET
PANJIM
NEYVELI
KOCHI
SILAPATHAR
ITANAGAR
GUWAHATI
KOLAR GOLD FIELDS (1967)
PALAKKAD (2010)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.