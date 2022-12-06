Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. BEML Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500048   INE258A01016

BEML LIMITED

(500048)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-04
1563.40 INR   +7.94%
12:12aBeml : Outcome of Investor Meet Presentation Held on 05.12.2022
PU
11/10BEML Clocks Gains in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
11/09BEML Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
BEML : Outcome of Investor Meet Presentation Held on 05.12.2022

12/06/2022 | 12:12am EST
Ref: CS/SEs/267

05.12.2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Compliance Department

Exchange Plaza, Bandra - Kurla Complex Bandra (East),

MUMBAI - 400 051

The BSE Limited

Listing Compliance Department

P.J. Towers, 26th Floor, Dalal Street,

MUMBAI - 400 001

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Presentation of Investors meet - under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Reg

Ref: Our letter CS/SEs/266 dt. 01.12.2022

Please find enclosed a copy of Presentation made at the Investors meet held on 05.12.2022 at Hotel Sofitel, BKC, Mumbai for your reference and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully

For BEML LIMITED

Jai Gopal Mahajan

Digitally signed by Jai Gopal Mahajan Date: 2022.12.05 17:42:04 +05'30'

Jai Gopal Mahajan

Company Secretary & Compliance officer

Encl: As above

ಪ್ರ ಧಾನಕಚೇರಿ Corporate Office:

'ಬೆಮೆಲ್ಸೌಧ', ೨೩/, ೪ನೇ ಮುಖ್ಯರಸ್ತೆ, ಸಂಪಂಗಿರಾಮನಗರ, ಬೆೆಂಗಳೂರು - ೫೬೦ ೦೨೭.ದೂರವಾಣಿ ಸಂಖ್ಯಯ: +೯೧ ೮೦ ೨೨೨೨೩೦೬೫

ಫ್ಯಯ ಕ್ಸಸಂಖ್ಯಯ: +೯೧ ೮೦ ೨೨೧೦೪೦೯೯

BEML Soudha, 23/1, 4th. Main, S R Nagar,Bangalore - 560027, Tel. +91 80 22963142/211, Fax. +91 80 22963142

e-mail:cs@beml.co.in @cmdbeml @BEMLHQ CIN:L35202KA1964GOI001530, GST NO. 29AAACB8433D1ZU

www.bemlindia.in

Investors Meet

5th December 2022

www.bemlindia.in

DISCLAIMER

Statements in this presentation describing the Company's performance may be

"forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and

regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied.

Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements

and/or other incidental factors.

EVOLUTION

1964

1967

1986

1987

2000

2003

2014

2019

2020

2021

2022

Rail Coaches

High Mobility

Armoured Recovery

Missiles Aggregates and Airborne

Industrial Design Centre

Unmanned Aerial

Vehicles

Vehicles

structures

Vehicle

Earth Moving

Research & Development

Metro Cars

India's biggest Mining

Driverless Metro

equipment

Equipment

Centre

PAN INDIA - NETWORK

MANUFACTURING COMPLEXES : 4

LEH

REGIONAL OFFICES

: 12

JAMMU

DISTRICT OFFICES

: 14

DEFENCE SPARES DIVISION

: 2

ACTIVITY CENTRES

: 8

BENGALURU (1964)

MYSURU (1985)

NEW DELHI

JODHPUR

SINGRAULI

UDAIPUR

DHANBAD

MAIHAR

ASANSOL

AHMEDABAD

BHOPAL

BHILAI

RANCHI

KOLKATA

BILASPUR

SAMBALPUR

NAGPUR

BAHCHELI

CHANDRAPUR

BHUBANESWAR

MUMBAI

RAMAGUNDAM

PUNE

KOTHAGUNDAM

HYDERABAD

VISHAKAPATNAM

HOSPET

PANJIM

NEYVELI

KOCHI

SILAPATHAR

ITANAGAR

GUWAHATI

KOLAR GOLD FIELDS (1967)

PALAKKAD (2010)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BEML Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 05:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 50 154 M 613 M 613 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 0,64%
Capitalization 65 107 M 796 M 796 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 573
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart BEML LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BEML Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEML LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 563,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Amit Banerjee Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Jerath Finance Director
Jai Gopal Mahajan Chief General Manager-Finance
Balmuri Vanitha Independent Director
Mrutyunjaya Siva Makutam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEML LIMITED-4.89%741
PACCAR, INC.19.86%36 790
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-3.53%26 879
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-1.59%22 413
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-12.43%22 375
KOMATSU LTD.14.16%21 485