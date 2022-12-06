BEML : Outcome of Investor Meet Presentation Held on 05.12.2022

Statements in this presentation describing the Company's performance may be

"forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and

regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied.

Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements

and/or other incidental factors.