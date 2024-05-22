Ref: CS/SE/453

Sub: Presentation & Audio recording of Analysts / Investors meet - under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Reg

Ref: Our letter CS/SEs/450 dt. 16.05.2024

Please find enclosed herewith a copy of Presentation made at the Investors Analyst Meet hosted by Stock Broker M/s Prabhudas Lilladher on Tuesday, the 21st May, 2024 from 10:00 Hours to 11:00 Hours, at Mumbai.

Please find link of audio recordings of the proceeding of above-mentioned meeting:

https://www.bemlindia.in/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/REC003.mp4

BEML Ltd

INVEStORS MEEt

21.05.2024

Statements in this presentation describing the Company's performance may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied.

Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/or other incidental factors.

About BEML Limited

Incorporated: 11th May 1964

A Mini Ratna 'Category 1' Company under the Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India.

Serves Core Sectors of Economy: Defence & Aerospace, Coal, Mining, Steel, Cement, Power, Irrigation, Construction, Infrastructure, Railways and Metro Transportation System.

EQUITY BASE

BUSINESS GROUPS

Defence & Aerospace

GoI

19%

Mining &

46%

54%

Rail & Metro

Construction

Others

43%

38%

SBU Concept - Way Forward towards Growth

From April 1st, 2024, BEML reorganized into 11 Strategic Business Units (SBU) and 2 Micro SBUs.

EVOLUTION

1964

1967

1986

1987

2000

2003

2014

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Rail Coaches

High Mobility

Armoured Recovery

Missiles Aggregates and Airborne

Introduction of AI features in

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Vehicles

Vehicles

structures

equipment

- Initial Trial completed

Earth Moving

BMP Transmission

Metro Cars

India's biggest Mining

Rail Grinding Machine

equipment

Equipment

PAN INDIA - NETWORK

MANUFACTURING COMPLEXES - 4

LEH

REGIONAL OFFICES

- 12

JAMMU

DISTRICT OFFICES

- 19

DEFENCE SPARES DIVISION

- 2

ACTIVITY CENTRES

- 7

BENGALURU

MYSURU

NEW DELHI

JODHPUR

UDAIPUR

SINGRAULI

MAIHAR

DHANBAD

ASANSOL

AHMEDABAD

BHOPAL

BHILAI

RANCHI

KOLKATA

BILASPUR

SAMBALPUR

NAGPUR

BAHCHELI

CHANDRAPUR

BHUBANESWAR

MUMBAI

RAMAGUNDAM

PUNE

KOTHAGUNDAM

HYDERABAD

VISHAKAPATNAM

HOSPET

PANJIM

NEYVELI

KOCHI

SILAPATHAR

ITANAGAR

GUWAHATI

KOLAR GOLD FIELDS (KGF)

PALAKKAD

Major Products Manufactured by BEML Limited

DEFENCE & AEROSPACE

MINING & CONSTRUCTION

RAIL & METRO

 High Mobility Vehicles (HMV)

 Bull Dozers (90 - 860 FHP)

 Metro Cars - Delhi, Bengaluru,

 Bridge Systems

 Dump Trucks

Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai

 Missile Launchers

(Driverless)

 Radar Systems

(35 Ton-205 Ton)

 Combat Mobility Vehicles

 Armoured Recovery Vehicle

 Excavators (0.3 - 12 Cu.m)

 Electrical Multiple Units

 Armoured Repair & Recovery vehicle

 Mine Ploughs

 Aggregates for Combat Vehicles

 Shovels / Walking Dragline

 Maintenance Vehicles - Diesel

 Transmission

 Ejector & Air Cleaner

Electric Tower Car, Rail Grinding

 Hull for Combat Vehicles

Machine, Catenary Maintenance

 1500 HP Engine

 Water Sprinklers

Vehicle

 Aircraft Towing tractors

(28000 - 70000 Litres)

 Aircraft Weapon Loader

 Motor Graders

 Semi high speed Vande Bharat

 Ground Support & Handling Equp.

Sleeper Train

 Tank Transportation Trailers

(137, 145 & 285 HP)

 Loaders

 Milrail Wagons

 Pipe Layers

 Rocket Motor Casings for Missile

 Wheeled Dozers

 Airborne Structure & Assemblies

 Steel and Aluminum Wagons

 Tyre Handlers

 Construction eqpt to E-in-C, DGBR

 Under Ground Mining Equipment

 Passenger Trains

MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENT

8950 BEML High Mobility Vehicles

350 Armoured Recovery Vehicles

3210 Trailers / Military Wagons

6 sets (330 Nos.) Pontoon Bridge System

33300 Mining & Construction Equipment

28400 Engines (76HP - 700HP)

18000 Rail Coaches, 80 RGM and 970 EMUs

1950 Metro Cars

₹ 7000 Crores to 71 Countries

Defence

Mining & Construction

Rail & Metro

Exports

MAJOR ACHIEVEMENTS DURING 2023-24

  • Maiden test-firing of India's First indigenously made 1500 hp engine for Main Battle Tanks accomplished at Mysore Complex.
  • Commenced production of India's maiden Vande Bharat sleeper trainset at Bangalore complex.
  • Supply of India's first indigenously designed and developed BRS21 Rope Shovel commenced from KGF Complex.
  • Bagged order worth Rs. 3200 crore for supply of Metro cars from BMRCL.
  • Successfully realized First off Structure for Launch Vehicle Mark 3 Program of Strap on Base Shroud (SBS) Assembly for ISRO.
  • Trial run of metro coaches commenced through India's first underwater river tunnel at Howrah.

