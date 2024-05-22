Ref: CS/SE/453
Date:21.05.2024
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
The BSE Limited
Listing Compliance Department
Listing Compliance Department
Exchange Plaza, Bandra - Kurla Complex
P.J. Towers, 26th Floor, Dalal Street,
Bandra (East),
MUMBAI - 400 001
MUMBAI - 400 051
Symbol: BEML
Scrip Code: 500048
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub: Presentation & Audio recording of Analysts / Investors meet - under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Reg
Ref: Our letter CS/SEs/450 dt. 16.05.2024
Please find enclosed herewith a copy of Presentation made at the Investors Analyst Meet hosted by Stock Broker M/s Prabhudas Lilladher on Tuesday, the 21st May, 2024 from 10:00 Hours to 11:00 Hours, at Mumbai.
Please find link of audio recordings of the proceeding of above-mentioned meeting:
https://www.bemlindia.in/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/REC003.mp4
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully
For BEML LIMITED
Jai Gopal
Mahajan
Digitally signed by Jai Gopal Mahajan Date: 2024.05.21 18:51:37 +05'30'
Jai Gopal Mahajan
Executive Director (Finance)
Company Secretary & Compliance officer
ICSI Mem No.: 12578
Encl: As above
Corporate Office:
'ಬೆಮೆಲ್ಸೌಧ', ೨೩/೧, ೪ನೇಮುಖ್ಯರಸ್ತೆ, ಸಂಪಂಗಿರಾಮನಗರ, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು - ೫೬೦೦೨೭.ದೂರವಾಣಿಸಂಖ್ಯಯ : +೯೧೮೦೨೨೨೨೩೦೬೫
ಫ್ಾಯಕ್ಸೌೌಂಖ್ಯಯ : +೯೧೮೦೨೨೧೦೪೦೯೯
BEML Soudha, 23/1, 4th. Main, S R Nagar,Bangalore - 560027,Tel. +91 80 22963142/211, Fax. +91 80 22963142
e-mail:cs@beml.co.in@cmdbeml @BEMLHQ
CIN:L35202KA1964GOI001530, GST NO. 29AAACB8433D1ZU
www.bemlindia.in
BEML Ltd
INVEStORS MEEt
21.05.2024
DISCLAIMER
Statements in this presentation describing the Company's performance may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied.
Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/or other incidental factors.
2
About BEML Limited
Incorporated: 11th May 1964
A Mini Ratna 'Category 1' Company under the Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India.
Serves Core Sectors of Economy: Defence & Aerospace, Coal, Mining, Steel, Cement, Power, Irrigation, Construction, Infrastructure, Railways and Metro Transportation System.
EQUITY BASE
BUSINESS GROUPS
Defence & Aerospace
GoI
19%
Mining &
46%
54%
Rail & Metro
Construction
Others
43%
38%
3
SBU Concept - Way Forward towards Growth
From April 1st, 2024, BEML reorganized into 11 Strategic Business Units (SBU) and 2 Micro SBUs.
4
EVOLUTION
1964
1967
1986
1987
2000
2003
2014
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Rail Coaches
High Mobility
Armoured Recovery
Missiles Aggregates and Airborne
Introduction of AI features in
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Vehicles
Vehicles
structures
equipment
- Initial Trial completed
Earth Moving
BMP Transmission
Metro Cars
India's biggest Mining
Rail Grinding Machine
equipment
Equipment
Map not to scale
PAN INDIA - NETWORK
MANUFACTURING COMPLEXES - 4
LEH
REGIONAL OFFICES
- 12
JAMMU
DISTRICT OFFICES
- 19
DEFENCE SPARES DIVISION
- 2
ACTIVITY CENTRES
- 7
BENGALURU
MYSURU
NEW DELHI
JODHPUR
UDAIPUR
SINGRAULI
MAIHAR
DHANBAD
ASANSOL
AHMEDABAD
BHOPAL
BHILAI
RANCHI
KOLKATA
BILASPUR
SAMBALPUR
NAGPUR
BAHCHELI
CHANDRAPUR
BHUBANESWAR
MUMBAI
RAMAGUNDAM
PUNE
KOTHAGUNDAM
HYDERABAD
VISHAKAPATNAM
HOSPET
PANJIM
NEYVELI
KOCHI
SILAPATHAR
ITANAGAR
GUWAHATI
KOLAR GOLD FIELDS (KGF)
PALAKKAD
6
Major Products Manufactured by BEML Limited
DEFENCE & AEROSPACE
MINING & CONSTRUCTION
RAIL & METRO
High Mobility Vehicles (HMV)
Bull Dozers (90 - 860 FHP)
Metro Cars - Delhi, Bengaluru,
Bridge Systems
Dump Trucks
Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai
Missile Launchers
(Driverless)
Radar Systems
(35 Ton-205 Ton)
Combat Mobility Vehicles
Armoured Recovery Vehicle
Excavators (0.3 - 12 Cu.m)
Electrical Multiple Units
Armoured Repair & Recovery vehicle
Mine Ploughs
Aggregates for Combat Vehicles
Shovels / Walking Dragline
Maintenance Vehicles - Diesel
Transmission
Ejector & Air Cleaner
Electric Tower Car, Rail Grinding
Hull for Combat Vehicles
Machine, Catenary Maintenance
1500 HP Engine
Water Sprinklers
Vehicle
Aircraft Towing tractors
(28000 - 70000 Litres)
Aircraft Weapon Loader
Motor Graders
Semi high speed Vande Bharat
Ground Support & Handling Equp.
Sleeper Train
Tank Transportation Trailers
(137, 145 & 285 HP)
Loaders
Milrail Wagons
Pipe Layers
Rocket Motor Casings for Missile
Wheeled Dozers
Airborne Structure & Assemblies
Steel and Aluminum Wagons
Tyre Handlers
Construction eqpt to E-in-C, DGBR
Under Ground Mining Equipment
Passenger Trains
MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENT
8950 BEML High Mobility Vehicles
350 Armoured Recovery Vehicles
3210 Trailers / Military Wagons
6 sets (330 Nos.) Pontoon Bridge System
33300 Mining & Construction Equipment
28400 Engines (76HP - 700HP)
18000 Rail Coaches, 80 RGM and 970 EMUs
1950 Metro Cars
₹ 7000 Crores to 71 Countries
Defence
Mining & Construction
Rail & Metro
Exports
8
MAJOR ACHIEVEMENTS DURING 2023-24
- Maiden test-firing of India's First indigenously made 1500 hp engine for Main Battle Tanks accomplished at Mysore Complex.
- Commenced production of India's maiden Vande Bharat sleeper trainset at Bangalore complex.
- Supply of India's first indigenously designed and developed BRS21 Rope Shovel commenced from KGF Complex.
- Bagged order worth Rs. 3200 crore for supply of Metro cars from BMRCL.
- Successfully realized First off Structure for Launch Vehicle Mark 3 Program of Strap on Base Shroud (SBS) Assembly for ISRO.
- Trial run of metro coaches commenced through India's first underwater river tunnel at Howrah.
