BEML : Proceedings of AGM

In terms of Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed a copy of the Proceedings at the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held on

Proceedings at the 58th Annual General Meeting of BEML Limited

The 58th Annual General Meeting of BEML Limited was held on Friday, the 23rd September, 2022 during 11.30 hours to 13.20 hours through Video Conferencing. Shri Amit Banerjee, Chairman & Managing Director (Chairman) of the Company chaired the meeting. As, the requisite quorum was present, the Company Secretary called the meeting in order and requested the Chairman to conduct the proceedings. The Chairman welcomed the shareholders and asked the Directors to introduce themselves. Later, the Chairman delivered the speech and took up business of the meeting.

The Chairman informed the members that M/s. Velichety & Co., Chartered Accountants, Bengaluru was appointed as scrutinizer by the Board for remote e- voting and voting at AGM. Further, the Chairman requested those members, who have not utilised remote e-voting, to exercise their right to vote at the meeting, against the following resolutions set out in the Notice convening the AGM:

Ordinary Business:

Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Statement including Consolidated Financial Statement for the Financial year ended 31 st March, 2022 along with reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon. Confirmation of Interim Dividend on Equity shares @ ₹5 per equity share (i.e. 50% of the paid up share capital) paid to the shareholders and declaration of the Final Dividend @ ₹5 per equity share (i.e. 50% of the paid up share capital) for the year 2021-22. Re-appointment of Shri Amit Banerjee (DIN: 08783660) as Chairman and Managing. Re-appointment of Shri MV Rajasekhar (DIN: 08467141), as Director (Mining & Construction Business). Fixation of remuneration of the Statutory Auditors for the year 2022-23.

