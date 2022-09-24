Advanced search
    500048   INE258A01016

BEML LIMITED

(500048)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
1548.50 INR   -2.59%
BEML : Proceedings of AGM
PU
09/15BEML LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/08BEML LIMITED : Spin off
FA
BEML : Proceedings of AGM

09/24/2022
Ref:CS/58-AGM/248

23.09.2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

The BSE Limited

Listing Compliance Department

Listing Compliance Department

Exchange Plaza, Bandra - Kurla

P.J. Towers, 26th Floor,

Complex, Bandra (East),

Dalal Street,

MUMBAI - 400 051

MUMBAI - 400 001

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Proceedings at the 58th Annual General Meeting of BEML Limited - Reg.

In terms of Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed a copy of the Proceedings at the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held on

23.09.2022.

Thanking you,

For BEML Limited

Jai Gopal Mahajan

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Encl: As above.

', ೨೩/,

ಖ ರ ,

ಮನಗರ, ಂಗ

- ೫೬೦೦೨೭.

: +೯೧೮೦೨೨೨೨೩೦೬೫

ಕ ಂ : +೯೧೮೦೨೨೧೦೪೦೯೯

Proceedings at the 58th Annual General Meeting of BEML Limited

The 58th Annual General Meeting of BEML Limited was held on Friday, the 23rd September, 2022 during 11.30 hours to 13.20 hours through Video Conferencing. Shri Amit Banerjee, Chairman & Managing Director (Chairman) of the Company chaired the meeting. As, the requisite quorum was present, the Company Secretary called the meeting in order and requested the Chairman to conduct the proceedings. The Chairman welcomed the shareholders and asked the Directors to introduce themselves. Later, the Chairman delivered the speech and took up business of the meeting.

The Chairman informed the members that M/s. Velichety & Co., Chartered Accountants, Bengaluru was appointed as scrutinizer by the Board for remote e- voting and voting at AGM. Further, the Chairman requested those members, who have not utilised remote e-voting, to exercise their right to vote at the meeting, against the following resolutions set out in the Notice convening the AGM:

Ordinary Business:

  1. Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Statement including Consolidated Financial Statement for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2022 along with reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.
  2. Confirmation of Interim Dividend on Equity shares @ ₹5 per equity share (i.e. 50% of the paid up share capital) paid to the shareholders and declaration of the Final Dividend @ ₹5 per equity share (i.e. 50% of the paid up share capital) for the year 2021-22.
  3. Re-appointmentof Shri Amit Banerjee (DIN: 08783660) as Chairman and Managing.
  4. Re-appointmentof Shri MV Rajasekhar (DIN: 08467141), as Director (Mining & Construction Business).
  5. Fixation of remuneration of the Statutory Auditors for the year 2022-23.

', ೨೩/,

ಖ ರ ,

ಮನಗರ, ಂಗ

- ೫೬೦೦೨೭.

: +೯೧೮೦೨೨೨೨೩೦೬೫

ಕ ಂ : +೯೧೮೦೨೨೧೦೪೦೯೯

Special Business:

6. Ratification of Remuneration payable to Cost Auditors for the year 2022-23.

Further, the observations of the Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditors in their respective Audit Reports and Company's replies thereon were taken as read as required under Para 13 of Secretarial Standards on General Meeting since there was no material adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

The Chairman explained the objectives and implications of business items referred at Sl. No. 1 to 6 and invited the members for discussion on these items. The Chairman answered the queries raised by members. Since, there were no further clarifications sought by the members on these items, the Chairman thanked the members and others for participating in the meeting and later declared the meeting as concluded.

', ೨೩/,

ಖ ರ ,

ಮನಗರ, ಂಗ

- ೫೬೦೦೨೭.

: +೯೧೮೦೨೨೨೨೩೦೬೫

ಕ ಂ : +೯೧೮೦೨೨೧೦೪೦೯೯

Disclaimer

BEML Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 07:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
