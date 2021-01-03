Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  BEML Limited    500048   INE258A01016

BEML LIMITED

(500048)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India invites initial bids for 26% stake in state-run BEML

01/03/2021 | 05:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has invited initial bids from private firms for a 26% stake in state-owned defence and engineering company BEML Ltd, the government said on Sunday.

The government holds just over 54% of the company and plans to give up management control to a private bidder.

It is part of plans by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to privatise state-run companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Container Corp. of India, Shipping Corp of India and national carrier Air India.

The government has appointed SBI Capital Markets Limited as its transaction adviser for the proposed divestment of the BEML stake.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEML LIMITED 0.64% 974.25 End-of-day quote.0.64%
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.22% 381.95 Delayed Quote.0.22%
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 0.11% 399.3 End-of-day quote.-30.18%
THE SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 0.11% 88.35 End-of-day quote.0.11%
All news about BEML LIMITED
05:39aIndia invites initial bids for 26% stake in state-run BEML
RE
2020EXCLUSIVE : India plans tough annual targets for state firms to boost valuations..
RE
2020Icra Maintains Rating on BEML with Negative Outlook
MT
2020Indian Indices Trim Profits on Monday Closing; Reliance Industries' Shares Ri..
MT
2020BEML Secures Order Worth $68 MIllion
MT
2020KODENSHA : Mitsubishi Electric to supply gear for Indian subway cars
AQ
2020BEML LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced the completion of its electrical an..
AQ
2020L&T Completes Sale Of Electrical And Automation Business To Schneider Electri..
AQ
2020BEML : Leave Encashment Deductible On Payment Basis – SC Upholds Constitut..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 32 487 M 444 M 444 M
Net income 2021 659 M 9,01 M 9,01 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 61,7x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 40 572 M 555 M 555 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 6 602
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart BEML LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BEML Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEML LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 974,25 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Deepak Kumar Hota Chairman & Managing Director
Suraj Prakash Finance Director & Director
Gurmohinder Singh Independent Director
M. V. Rajasekhar Director & Director-Mining & Construction Business
Arvind Kumar Arora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEML LIMITED0.64%555
PACCAR, INC.0.00%29 891
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.00%26 085
KOMATSU LTD.0.00%25 813
KNORR-BREMSE AG0.00%21 992
EPIROC AB0.00%21 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ