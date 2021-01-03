India invites initial bids for 26% stake in state-run BEML

The government holds just over 54% of the company and plans to give up management control to a private bidder.

It is part of plans by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to privatise state-run companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Container Corp. of India, Shipping Corp of India and national carrier Air India.

The government has appointed SBI Capital Markets Limited as its transaction adviser for the proposed divestment of the BEML stake.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; editing by Jason Neely)