Benchmark Receives Notice of Application for Certification from United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, Local 1518

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2020) - Benchmark Botanics, Inc. ("Benchmark" or the "Company") (CSE: BBT).

Benchmark wishes to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc. ("Potanicals"), has received a notice that the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, Local 1518 (the "Union"), has applied for a certification to represent the employees of Potanicals at Potanicals' Peachland facility. Potanicals attended an initial hearing at the British Columbia Labour Relations Board (the "Board") on September 30, 2020 to oppose the application on the basis that the Union seeks to certify a bargaining unit that is not an appropriate unit for collective bargaining. The Board has ordered the parties to present it with written submissions on the appropriateness of the bargaining unit with the submissions cycle to be completed by November 2, 2020.

In the interim, the Board has ordered a representation vote of the Potanicals employees. The vote took place through online voting from noon on October 1, 2020 to noon on October 2, 2020. However, the ballots cast by the employees will not be counted unless the Board agrees with the Union's position that the proposed bargaining unit is appropriate.

The Company will provide further updates on this matter as it develops.

About Benchmark

Benchmark is a diversified multi-licensed cannabis producer focused on a three-way vertical business model targeting the medical and recreational markets in Canada. The Company's business plan also includes a strategy to become a Canadian licensed producer to pioneer selling medical cannabis and hemp throughout Asia, in countries where it is legal to do so.

Benchmark is focused on producing the highest-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint.

Benchmark's 100% owned subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc. ("Potanicals) is a Health Canada licensed producer under the Cannabis Act and its regulations. The Company is producing at its indoor Peachland, BC Cannabis Complex and is constructing a Phase II expansion of an additional 10,000 square foot extraction facility there. Along with cultivation and production, the company's Peachland BC facility also provides propagation, cultivation, cloning, storage, research and development, genetic improvements.

As part of its expansion strategy, the company and a joint venture partner completed a second facility, a 4-acre Greenhouse Operation in Pitt Meadows, BC. The Company, through Potanicals, has received its second cultivation license, effective November 29, 2019, from Health Canada for the Pitt Meadow greenhouse.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.benchmarkbotanics.com or the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65138