Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited at its EGM held on 2 March, 2024 announced Regularization of Additional Director, Mrs. Sangeeta Dhananjay Wakode (DIN: 10460812) as Executive Director of the company and approved the appointment of Mrs. Sangeeta Dhananjay Wakode (DIN: 10460812) as Whole- Time Director of the Company.
