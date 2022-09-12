Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHE   US08160H1014

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.

(BHE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
27.00 USD   +1.24%
05:13pBenchmark Electronics Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.165 a Share, Payable Oct. 14 to Shareholders as of Sept. 30
MT
05:08pBenchmark electronics announces quarterly cash dividend
PR
08/24Fox Advisors Initiates Benchmark Electronics at Outperform with $35 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

09/12/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.165 per share

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-electronics-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301622422.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.
05:13pBenchmark Electronics Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.165 a Share, Payable Oct. 14 to Sh..
MT
05:08pBenchmark electronics announces quarterly cash dividend
PR
08/24Fox Advisors Initiates Benchmark Electronics at Outperform with $35 Price Target
MT
08/04BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/04Needham Adjusts Benchmark Electronics' Price Target to $34 from $32, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
08/03BENCHMARK : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08/03Benchmark Electronics Earnings Almost Double After Revenue Jumps in Q2
MT
08/03Tranche Update on Benchmark Electronics, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March ..
CI
08/03Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.
More recommendations