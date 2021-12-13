Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHE   US08160H1014

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.

(BHE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

12/13/2021 | 04:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Fourth quarter 2021 cash dividend of $0.165 per share

TEMPE, AZ, December 13, 2021 - Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on January 13, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2021.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Lisa K. Weeks, SVP, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations

623-300-7052 or lisa.weeks@bench.com

Disclaimer

Benchmark Electronics Inc. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 21:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.
04:25pBENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pBenchmark Electronics Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.165 a Share, Payable Jan. 13, 2..
MT
04:08pBenchmark electronics announces quarterly cash dividend
PR
11/04BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
10/28Needham Adjusts Price Target on Benchmark Electronics to $32 from $35, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
10/27BENCHMARK : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27BENCHMARK REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
10/27Tranche Update on Benchmark Electronics, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March ..
CI
10/27Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
10/27Earnings Flash (BHE) BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS Posts Q3 Revenue $571.9M, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 203 M - -
Net income 2021 32,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 886 M 886 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 11 234
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 25,14 $
Average target price 34,67 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey W. Benck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
David W. Scheible Non-Executive Chairman
Jan Janick Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott M. Hicar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.-6.92%886
NVIDIA CORPORATION131.31%754 950
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.40%565 635
BROADCOM INC.44.27%260 010
QUALCOMM, INC.20.70%205 946
INTEL CORPORATION1.55%205 750