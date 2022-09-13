Advanced search
BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS TO HOST INVESTOR AND ANALYST DAY

09/13/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
NYSE Event to be held November 8, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced that it will be hosting an Investor and Analyst Day meeting from 9:00 to 12:30 ET on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at the New York Stock Exchange. During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Benck, Chief Financial Officer Roop K. Lakkaraju and other key business leaders will outline Benchmark's market opportunity, business strategies, operational priorities, and financial objectives. 

A live webcast will be available on the Benchmark Investor Relations website located at https://ir.bench.com/Investor-Events.  A replay of the event, along with supporting materials, will also be made available on the Investor Relations website upon conclusion of the event. 

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-electronics-to-host-investor-and-analyst-day-301623630.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
