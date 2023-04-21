Advanced search
BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.

(BHE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:30:58 2023-04-21 pm EDT
21.73 USD   -0.57%
02:01pBenchmark electronics to report first quarter 2023 results
PR
03/31Benchmark SVP, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer Steve Beaver Wins Arizona Corporate Counsel Award
PR
03/30BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

04/21/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
TEMPE, Ariz., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) will announce its first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available on the Benchmark Investor Relations website at ir.bench.com. A webcast replay will be available at the same location upon the conclusion of the event.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain, and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation communications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark operates in eight countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-electronics-to-report-first-quarter-2023-results-301804343.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
