Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHE   US08160H1014

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.

(BHE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Benchmark Electronics : Press release, dated October 12, 2021 - Form 8-K

10/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BENCHMARK ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF RAMESH GOPALAKRISHNAN TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ANNOUNCES THE RETIREMENT OF BOARD MEMBER BRUCE CARLSON

TEMPE, AZ, October 12, 2021 -Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced the appointment of Ramesh Gopalakrishnan as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors, effective October 11, 2021. Benchmark also announced today the retirement of Bruce Carlson, who has served as a board member since 2017, also effective October 11, 2021.

"Bruce has been a valuable member of the Board and we have appreciated his experience and insights," said David W. Scheible, Chairman of the Board. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Bruce for his service and commitment to Benchmark and we wish him all the best in the future. We are also pleased to welcome Ramesh Gopalakrishnan to the Board of Directors. Ramesh brings strong global operational and strategy expertise to the Board, derived from executive leadership positions at several multi-national companies around the world. We look forward to benefitting from Ramesh's deep manufacturing and technology experience as well as his diverse perspectives and thought leadership in support of furthering Benchmark's strategic growth objectives."

Mr. Gopalakrishnan currently serves as Chief Operating Officer (Wind) of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC). Prior to joining TPI Composites, Inc. in 2016, Mr. Gopalakrishnan was with Senvion GmbH from 2013 to 2016, where he served as Executive Vice President Manufacturing from 2015 to 2016 and Senior Vice President Global Blades from 2013 to 2015. Mr. Gopalakrishnan also served as the Chief Operating Officer of Suzlon Energy Composites from 2011 to 2013. Prior to joining Suzlon, Mr. Gopalakrishnan held leadership roles in supply chain and strategy at Halliburton. Before his time at Halliburton, Mr. Gopalakrishnan held several leadership roles in operations, engineering, and advanced technology at General Electric and Siemens. Mr. Gopalakrishnan is a GE Certified Master Black Belt. He holds a bachelors of science in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and a masters of science and a doctorate in mechanical engineering from State University of New York at Stony Brook.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Lisa K. Weeks, SVP, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations

623-300-7052 or lisa.weeks@bench.com

Disclaimer

Benchmark Electronics Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.
06:12aBENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : Press release, dated October 12, 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
06:03aBENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
10/12BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : Announces Appointment Of Ramesh Gopalakrishnan To The Board Of Dir..
PR
09/29BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/16BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)
PU
09/16BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/15BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.165 a Share, Payable Oct. 14 to Sha..
MT
09/15BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
09/15Benchmark Electronics Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on October 14, 2021
CI
09/13BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : Appoints Dave Clark as Chief Procurement Officer
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 215 M - -
Net income 2021 39,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 930 M 930 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 11 234
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 26,14 $
Average target price 35,67 $
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey W. Benck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
David W. Scheible Non-Executive Chairman
Jan Janick Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott M. Hicar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.-3.22%930
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED8.49%529 624
NVIDIA CORPORATION58.34%515 948
INTEL CORPORATION4.72%211 654
BROADCOM INC.10.83%199 749
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.82%174 007