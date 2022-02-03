Benchmark Electronics : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K

BENCHMARK REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

Delivered 10% Annual Revenue Growth

Fourth quarter 2021 results:

Revenue of $633 million

Semi-Cap revenue growth of 22% quarter-over-quarter

Industrials revenue growth of 15% quarter-over-quarter

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 9.8%

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.35 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.48

Full year 2021 results:

Revenue of $2.3 billion

Semi-Cap revenue growth of 49% year-over-year

Industrials revenue growth of 15% year-over-year

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 9.1%

Annual GAAP diluted EPS of $0.99 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.35

Grew GAAP diluted EPS 161% and non-GAAP diluted EPS 42%

TEMPE, AZ, February 3, 2022 - Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, In millions, except EPS 2021 2021 2020 Sales $ 633 $ 572 $ 521 Net income(2) $ 12 $ 8 $ 8 Net income - non-GAAP(1)(2) $ 17 $ 14 $ 13 Diluted earnings per share(2) $ 0.35 $ 0.23 $ 0.21 Diluted EPS - non-GAAP(1)(2) $ 0.48 $ 0.39 $ 0.34 Operating margin(2) 2.9 % 2.1 % 2.3 % Operating margin - non-GAAP(1)(2) 3.8 % 3.3 % 3.4 %

Year Ended Dec 31, Dec 31, In millions, except EPS 2021 2020 Sales $ 2,255 $ 2,053 Net income(3) $ 36 $ 14 Net income - non-GAAP(1)(3) $ 49 $ 35 Diluted EPS(3) $ 0.99 $ 0.38 Diluted EPS - non-GAAP(1)(3) $ 1.35 $ 0.95 Operating margin(3) 2.4 % 1.2 % Operating margin - non-GAAP(1)(3) 3.0 % 2.5 %

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

(2) Results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, third quarter ended September 30, 2021, and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 include the impact of approximately $0.8 million, $1.2 million, and $1.6 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively.

(3) Results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 include the impact of approximately $4.4 million and $7.1 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively.

"I am proud of our results for the fourth quarter where we exceeded the high end of both our revenue and earnings guidance despite navigating a difficult environment," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO. "Our 2021 results reflect the tremendous progress we have made in advancing our strategic initiatives. Consequently, we delivered year-over-year revenue growth of 10% underpinned by double digit growth in our Semi-Cap, Computing, and Industrials sectors while demonstrating the leverage in our model as we grew earnings faster than revenue for the full year."

"As we head into 2022, we expect our momentum to continue, supported by the robust demand from our portfolio buoyed by continued strong bookings and expected new program ramps. We believe in our ability to drive high single-digit year-over-year revenue growth in 2022 and we further expect to grow earnings faster than revenue once again in 2022."

Cash Conversion Cycle

Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2021 2021 2020 Accounts receivable days 51 49 53 Contract asset days 22 25 25 Inventory days 82 83 63 Accounts payable days (67 ) (70 ) (54 ) Advance payments from customers days (19 ) (16 ) (16 ) Cash Conversion Cycle days 69 71 71

Fourth Quarter 2021 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.

Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Higher-Value Markets 2021 2021 2020 Medical $ 127 20 % $ 118 21 % $ 111 21 % Semi-Cap 163 26 133 23 101 20 A&D 95 15 101 18 111 21 Industrials 125 20 108 19 97 19 $ 510 81 % $ 460 81 % $ 420 81 % Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Traditional Markets 2021 2021 2020 Computing $ 60 9 % $ 57 10 % $ 46 9 % Telecommunications 63 10 55 9 55 10 $ 123 19 % $ 112 19 % $ 101 19 % Total $ 633 100 % $ 572 100 % $ 521 100 %

Overall, higher-value market revenues were up 21% year-over-year from strength in the Semi-Cap, Industrials, and Medical sectors. Traditional market revenues were up 22% year-over-year from strength in both Computing and Telecommunications sectors.

First Quarter 2022 Outlook

Revenue between $565 - $605 million

Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.21 - $0.27

Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.32 - $0.38 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions due to COVID.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $3.0 million and $3.5 million in the first quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.6 million in the first quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2021 and FY2021 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Thursday, February 10, 2022 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Lisa K. Weeks, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer

623-300-7052 or lisa.weeks@bench.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions or the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the estimated financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's outlook and guidance for first quarter 2022 results, the company's anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the company's repurchases of shares of its common stock and the company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Part II, Item 1A of the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and in any of the company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In

particular, these statements also depend on the duration, severity and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including the emergence and severity of its variants, the availability of vaccines and potential hesitancy to utilize them, government and other third-party responses to the crisis and the consequences for the global economy, the company's business and the businesses of its suppliers and customers. Events relating to or resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, or the ability to utilize the company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of our operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the company as of the date of this document, and the company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 633,054 $ 521,250 $ 2,255,319 $ 2,053,131 Cost of sales 570,998 470,589 2,049,418 1,878,083 Gross profit 62,056 50,661 205,901 175,048 Selling, general and administrative expenses 37,731 32,380 136,700 122,195 Amortization of intangible assets 1,591 1,979 6,384 9,099 Restructuring charges and other costs 4,099 4,490 13,699 19,970 Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net - (45 ) (3,944 ) (1,350 ) Income from operations 18,635 11,857 53,062 25,134 Interest expense (2,257 ) (2,175 ) (8,472 ) (8,364 ) Interest income 89 156 540 1,196 Other income (expense), net (387 ) (482 ) 277 (673 ) Income before income taxes 16,080 9,356 45,407 17,293 Income tax expense 3,661 1,661 9,637 3,238 Net income $ 12,419 $ 7,695 $ 35,770 $ 14,055 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ 1.00 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ 0.99 $ 0.38 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating earnings per share: Basic 35,209 36,402 35,655 36,524 Diluted 35,410 36,596 36,101 36,817

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 271,749 $ 390,808 Restricted cash - 5,182 Accounts receivable, net 355,883 309,331 Contract assets 155,243 142,779 Inventories 523,240 327,377 Other current assets 42,029 26,874 Total current assets 1,348,144 1,202,351 Property, plant and equipment, net 186,666 185,272 Operating lease right-of-use assets 99,158 79,966 Goodwill and other, net 269,912 276,646 Total assets $ 1,903,880 $ 1,744,235 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 985 $ 9,161 Accounts payable 426,555 282,208 Advance payments from customers 118,124 84,122 Accrued liabilities 108,718 105,645 Total current liabilities 654,382 481,136 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments 129,289 131,051 Operating lease liabilities 90,878 72,120 Other long-term liabilities 55,529 70,340 Shareholders' equity 973,802 989,588 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,903,880 $ 1,744,235

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 35,770 $ 14,055 Depreciation and amortization 44,152 48,792 Stock-based compensation expense 15,262 10,398 Accounts receivable, net (46,967 ) 13,586 Contract assets (12,464 ) 18,282 Inventories (197,867 ) (10,799 ) Accounts payable 139,952 (15,553 ) Advance payments from customers 34,002 46,612 Other changes in working capital and other, net (14,462 ) (4,935 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operations (2,622 ) 120,438 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment and software (42,177 ) (39,519 ) Other investing activities, net 302 5,136 Net cash used in investing activities (41,875 ) (34,383 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Share repurchases (40,216 ) (25,220 ) Net debt activity (7,648 ) (7,987 ) Other financing activities, net (26,088 ) (24,319 ) Net cash used in financing activities (73,952 ) (57,526 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (5,792 ) 3,505 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (124,241 ) 32,034 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 395,990 363,956 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 271,749 $ 395,990

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income from operations (GAAP) $ 18,635 $ 11,794 $ 11,857 $ 53,062 $ 25,134 Amortization of intangible assets 1,591 1,596 1,979 6,384 9,099 Restructuring charges and other costs 4,099 2,070 4,490 9,341 13,227 Impairment - 4,358 - 4,358 6,743 Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net - (500 ) (45 ) (3,944 ) (1,350 ) Customer insolvency (recovery) (72 ) (168 ) (553 ) (425 ) (1,702 ) Non-GAAP income from operations $ 24,253 $ 19,150 $ 17,728 $ 68,776 $ 51,151 GAAP operating margin 2.9 % 2.1 % 2.3 % 2.4 % 1.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 3.8 % 3.3 % 3.4 % 3.0 % 2.5 % Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 62,056 $ 53,705 $ 50,661 $ 205,901 $ 175,048 Customer insolvency (recovery) (72 ) (168 ) (553 ) (425 ) (1,702 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 61,984 $ 53,537 $ 50,108 $ 205,476 $ 173,346 GAAP gross margin 9.8 % 9.4 % 9.7 % 9.1 % 8.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin 9.8 % 9.4 % 9.6 % 9.1 % 8.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) $ 37,731 $ 34,387 $ 32,380 $ 136,700 $ 122,195 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 37,731 $ 34,387 $ 32,380 $ 136,700 $ 122,195 Net income (GAAP) $ 12,419 $ 8,065 $ 7,695 $ 35,770 $ 14,055 Amortization of intangible assets 1,591 1,596 1,979 6,384 9,099 Restructuring charges and other costs 4,099 2,070 4,490 9,341 13,227 Impairment - 4,358 - 4,358 6,743 Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net - (500 ) (45 ) (3,944 ) (1,350 ) Customer insolvency (recovery) (72 ) (168 ) (553 ) (425 ) (1,702 ) Refinancing of Credit Facilities 276 - - 276 - Income tax adjustments(1) (1,212 ) (1,491 ) (1,006 ) (3,178 ) (5,157 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 17,101 $ 13,930 $ 12,560 $ 48,582 $ 34,915 Diluted earnings per share: Diluted (GAAP) $ 0.35 $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.99 $ 0.38 Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.48 $ 0.39 $ 0.34 $ 1.35 $ 0.95 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share: Diluted (GAAP) 35,410 35,666 36,596 36,101 36,817 Diluted (Non-GAAP) 35,410 35,666 36,596 36,101 36,817

Net cash (used in) provided by operations $ (1,314 ) $ (41,581 ) $ 94,823 $ (2,622 ) $ 120,438 Additions to property, plant and equipment and software (9,740 ) (13,818 ) (10,417 ) (42,177 ) (39,519 ) Free cash flow (used) $ (11,054 ) $ (55,399 ) $ 84,406 $ (44,799 ) $ 80,919

This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates. (1)

