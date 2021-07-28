Benchmark Electronics : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)

BENCHMARK REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Second quarter 2021 results:

Quarterly revenue of $545 million

11% year-over-year revenue growth

Semi-Cap revenue growth of 60% year-over-year

Industrials revenue growth of 15% year-over-year

A&D revenue growth of 9% year-over-year

Higher-value markets revenue mix of 82%

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.20 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.27

TEMPE, AZ, July 28, 2021 - Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Three Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, In millions, except EPS 2021 2021 2020 Sales $ 545 $ 506 $ 491 Net income (loss)(2) $ 7 $ 8 $ (3 ) Net income - non-GAAP(1)(2) $ 10 $ 8 $ 3 Diluted earnings (loss) per share(2) $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ (0.09 ) Diluted EPS - non-GAAP(1)(2) $ 0.27 $ 0.21 $ 0.07 Operating margin(2) 2.0 % 2.4 % (0.4 )% Operating margin - non-GAAP(1)(2) 2.5 % 2.3 % 1.2 %

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

(2) Results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and first quarter ended March 31, 2021 include the impact of approximately $0.9 million,$4.1 million and $1.4 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively.

'In the second quarter, we delivered double digit revenue growth year-over-year from continued strength in the Semi-Cap market, improving Industrials demand, and strength in the Telecommunications sector,' said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO. 'Additionally, we expanded gross and operating margins supported by our strong revenue growth.'

'I am particularly pleased with our team's execution in the quarter given the challenges related to the global supply chain constraints and facility disruptions in Malaysia related to the pandemic. Strong end market demand, new program ramps, and operational execution provide momentum for sequential growth in revenue and gross margins through the balance of 2021.'

Cash Conversion Cycle

Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, 2021 2021 2020 Accounts receivable days 48 49 55 Contract asset days 26 26 28 Inventory days 75 69 72 Accounts payable days (69 ) (64 ) (61 ) Advance payments from customers days (16 ) (15 ) (10 ) Cash Conversion Cycle days 64 65 84

Second Quarter 2021 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.

Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Higher-Value Markets 2021 2021 2020 Medical $ 109 20 % $ 109 21 % $ 135 27 % Semi-Cap 139 26 113 22 87 18 A&D 97 18 89 18 88 18 Industrials 100 18 95 19 87 18 $ 445 82 % $ 406 80 % $ 397 81 % Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Traditional Markets 2021 2021 2020 Computing $ 40 7 % $ 44 9 % $ 44 9 % Telecommunications 60 11 56 11 50 10 $ 100 18 % $ 100 20 % $ 94 19 % Total $ 545 100 % $ 506 100 % $ 491 100 %

Overall, higher-value market revenues were up 9% quarter-over-quarter and 12% year-over-year from growth in semi-cap, industrials and A&D. Traditional market revenues were flat quarter-over-quarter and up 7% year-over-year primarily from growth in the telecommunications sector.

Third Quarter 2021 Outlook

Revenue between $555 - $595 million

Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.27 - $0.35

Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.33 - $0.41 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions due to COVID-19.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $0.8 million and $1.2 million in the third quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.7 million in the third quarter.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Wednesday, August 4, 2021 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Lisa K. Weeks, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer

623-300-7052 or lisa.weeks@bench.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act). These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'forecast,' 'strategy,' 'position,' 'continue,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' 'predict,' and similar expressions or the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning future operating results, our ability to generate sales, income or cash flow, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook and guidance for third quarter 2021 results, our anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, our expected revenue mix, our business strategy and strategic initiatives, our repurchases of shares of our common stock and our intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although we believe these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond our ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in any of our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In particular, these statements also depend on the duration, severity and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including the emergence and severity of its variants, the availability of vaccines and potential hesitancy to utilize them, government and other third-party responses to it and the consequences for the global economy, our business and the businesses of our suppliers and customers, as well as our ability (or inability) to execute on our plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of our operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to us as of the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain financial measures that exclude items and therefore are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'). A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ('non-GAAP') is included in the following tables attached to this document. Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. Management also uses non‐GAAP measures in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 544,662 $ 490,966 $ 1,050,383 $ 1,005,930 Cost of sales 496,749 456,294 960,243 927,897 Gross profit 47,913 34,672 90,140 78,033 Selling, general and administrative expenses 34,034 28,516 64,582 60,091 Amortization of intangible assets 1,599 2,371 3,197 4,752 Restructuring charges and other costs 1,581 5,657 3,172 8,572 Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net - - (3,444 ) - Income (loss) from operations 10,699 (1,872 ) 22,633 4,618 Interest expense (2,079 ) (2,351 ) (4,228 ) (4,053 ) Interest income 164 287 329 886 Other income (expense), net 440 32 164 (630 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 9,224 (3,904 ) 18,898 821 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,855 (497 ) 3,612 376 Net income (loss) $ 7,369 $ (3,407 ) $ 15,286 $ 445 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.21 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.42 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.20 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.42 $ 0.01 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating

earnings (loss) per share: Basic 35,753 36,439 36,000 36,614 Diluted 36,061 36,439 36,474 36,863

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 369,301 $ 390,808 Restricted cash 1,142 5,182 Accounts receivable, net 290,073 309,331 Contract assets 154,629 142,779 Inventories 415,322 327,377 Other current assets 36,510 26,874 Total current assets 1,266,977 1,202,351 Property, plant and equipment, net 188,318 185,272 Operating lease right-of-use assets 89,567 79,966 Goodwill and other, net 273,929 276,646 Total assets $ 1,818,791 $ 1,744,235 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 9,259 $ 9,161 Accounts payable 380,164 282,208 Advance payments from customers 88,686 84,122 Accrued liabilities 103,300 105,645 Total current liabilities 581,409 481,136 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments 126,639 131,051 Operating lease liabilities 80,580 72,120 Other long-term liabilities 62,885 70,340 Shareholders' equity 967,278 989,588 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,818,791 $ 1,744,235

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 15,286 $ 445 Depreciation and amortization 21,994 24,531 Stock-based compensation expense 6,863 6,044 Accounts receivable, net 18,959 20,356 Contract assets (11,850 ) 7,420 Inventories (88,634 ) (48,668 ) Accounts payable 92,677 6,980 Advance payments from customers 4,563 15,267 Other changes in working capital and other, net (19,585 ) (12,457 ) Net cash provided by operations 40,273 19,918 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment and software (18,619 ) (23,290 ) Other investing activities, net 188 2,576 Net cash used in investing activities (18,431 ) (20,714 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Share repurchases (30,319 ) (19,329 ) Net debt activity (4,543 ) 25,608 Other financing activities, net (14,204 ) (12,802 ) Net cash used in financing activities (49,066 ) (6,523 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 1,677 (218 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (25,547 ) (7,537 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 395,990 363,956 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 370,443 $ 356,419

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 10,699 $ 11,934 $ (1,872 ) $ 22,633 $ 4,618 Restructuring charges and other costs 1,581 1,591 5,657 3,172 7,565 Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net - (3,444 ) - (3,444 ) - Impairment - - - - 1,007 Customer insolvency (recovery) (153 ) (32 ) (353 ) (185 ) (353 ) Amortization of intangible assets 1,599 1,598 2,371 3,197 4,752 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 13,726 $ 11,647 $ 5,803 $ 25,373 $ 17,589 Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 47,913 $ 42,227 $ 34,672 $ 90,140 $ 78,033 Customer insolvency (recovery) (153 ) (32 ) (353 ) (185 ) (353 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 47,760 $ 42,195 $ 34,319 $ 89,955 $ 77,680 Selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) $ 34,034 $ 30,548 $ 28,516 $ 64,582 $ 60,091 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 34,034 $ 30,548 $ 28,516 $ 64,582 $ 60,091 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,369 $ 7,917 $ (3,407 ) $ 15,286 $ 445 Restructuring charges and other costs 1,581 1,591 5,657 3,172 7,565 Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net - (3,444 ) - (3,444 ) - Customer insolvency (recovery) (153 ) (32 ) (353 ) (185 ) (353 ) Amortization of intangible assets 1,599 1,598 2,371 3,197 4,752 Impairment - - - - 1,007 Income tax adjustments(1) (633 ) 169 (1,584 ) (464 ) (2,623 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 9,763 $ 7,799 $ 2,684 $ 17,562 $ 10,793 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Diluted (GAAP) $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.42 $ 0.01 Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.27 $ 0.21 $ 0.07 $ 0.48 $ 0.29 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings (loss) per share: Diluted (GAAP) 36,061 36,711 36,439 36,474 36,863 Diluted (Non-GAAP) 36,061 36,711 36,689 36,474 36,863 Net cash provided by operations $ 3,660 $ 36,613 $ 23,027 $ 40,273 $ 19,918 Additions to property, plant and equipment and software (12,197 ) (6,422 ) (10,394 ) (18,619 ) (23,290 ) Free cash flow (free cash flow used) $ (8,537 ) $ 30,191 $ 12,633 $ 21,654 $ (3,372 )

This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates. (1)

8