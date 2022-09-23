Benchmark : Capital Markets Day Presentation September 2022
Driving sustainability in aquaculture
Capital Markets Day
September 2022
GENETICS
ADVANCED NUTRITION
HEALTH
Welcome and Introduction
Trond Williksen
Chief Executive Officer
Joined Benchmark as CEO in June 2020
Previously held roles include:
CEO Salmar ASA
CEO AKVA Group ASA
Senior executive roles at Aker ASA Seafoods, Ocean Harvest and Biomarine
More than 25 year of experience in senior roles in the sector
Mission & Purpose
Benchmark's mission is to drive
sustainability in aquaculture by delivering products and solutions that improve yield, quality and animal welfare for aquaculture producers
Our aim is to be the leading aquaculture biotechnology Company driving sustainability
Key Takeaways - Restructured, Repositioned and Delivering
Exposure to structurally growing aquaculture market
Shrimp and salmon - focus species - large and growing
Highly specialised, mission critical products and solutions
Market leading, difficult to replicate
Well invested for next phase of growth
Delivering consistently good results, return on investments increasing
Growth, Improving Margins & Quality of Returns
