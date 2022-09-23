Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Benchmark Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMK   GB00BGHPT808

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC

(BMK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:51 2022-09-23 am EDT
42.66 GBX   +2.80%
05:20aBENCHMARK : Capital Markets Day Presentation September 2022
PU
09/20TRANSCRIPT : Benchmark Holdings plc - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
09/16Call Notice
AQ
Benchmark : Capital Markets Day Presentation September 2022

09/23/2022 | 05:20am EDT
Driving sustainability in aquaculture

Capital Markets Day

September 2022

GENETICS

ADVANCED NUTRITION

HEALTH

Disclaimer

2

Welcome and Introduction

Trond Williksen

Chief Executive Officer

Joined Benchmark as CEO in June 2020

Previously held roles include:

  • CEO Salmar ASA
  • CEO AKVA Group ASA
  • Senior executive roles at Aker ASA Seafoods, Ocean Harvest and Biomarine
  • More than 25 year of experience in senior roles in the sector

Mission & Purpose

Benchmark's mission is to drive

sustainability in aquaculture by delivering products and solutions that improve yield, quality and animal welfare for aquaculture producers

Our aim is to be the leading aquaculture biotechnology Company driving sustainability

4

Key Takeaways - Restructured, Repositioned and Delivering

Exposure to structurally growing aquaculture market

Shrimp and salmon - focus species - large and growing

Highly specialised, mission critical products and solutions

Market leading, difficult to replicate

Well invested for next phase of growth

Delivering consistently good results, return on investments increasing

Growth, Improving Margins & Quality of Returns

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 09:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2022 -19,5 M -21,9 M -21,9 M
Net Debt 2022 82,6 M 93,0 M 93,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 292 M 329 M 329 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 796
Free-Float 75,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 41,50 GBX
Average target price 66,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trond Ivar Williksen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Septima Maguire Chief Financial Officer
Peter George Lutz Non-Executive Chairman
Morten Rye Director-Innovation, R&D
Susan Jane Searle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC-27.19%329
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.86%436 917
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.54%295 381
ROCHE HOLDING AG-17.81%260 838
ABBVIE INC.5.62%252 855
PFIZER, INC.-24.52%250 143