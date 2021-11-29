Log in
    BMK   GB00BGHPT808

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC

(BMK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/29 07:54:23 am
62 GBX   -0.80%
07:44aFTSE Rises, BT's Bonds Fall on Takeover Bid Speculation
DJ
06:01aFTSE Rebounds, Pound Seen as Vulnerable to Omicron Variant
DJ
05:51aAnnouncement regarding director subscriptions
AQ
Benchmark : FY 2021 Full Year Results Presentation

11/29/2021 | 08:31am EST
A leading aquaculture biotechnology company

Driving sustainability in aquaculture

GENETICS

ADVANCED NUTRITION

HEALTH

Full Year Results FY21

29 November 2021

1

FY21: A year of financial and strategicBMKdeliveryTransformation Journey

Roadmap to Profitability

Introduction

  • Strong FY21 performance - exceeding expectations
  • £20m placing to maintain momentum and continue to fund ongoing growth initiatives
  • Considering listing in Oslo, which would provide access to unique financial aquaculture ecosystem and global base of specialist sector investors and analysts
  • Appointment of Atle Eide as NED - adding extensive international aquaculture experience
  • Trading in line with FY22 expectations

Revenue

£125.1m

(+18%) (+24% CER)

(FY20: £105.6m)

Adjusted EBITDA

£19.4m

(+34%) (+43% CER)

(FY20: £14.5m)

2

FY21: Performance above expectations

  • Revenues +18% (+24% CER) with growth in all business areas
  • Adj. EBITDA +34% (+43% CER) reflecting top line growth and cost control
  • Operating loss significantly narrowed from £10.9m to £5.4m moving closer to profitability
  • Health - important milestone with launch of Ectosan® Vet and CleanTreat ®
  • Genetics - continued growth driven by core salmon egg sales
  • Advanced Nutrition - back to growth with excellent performance
  • Significant investment in growth areas - £23m capex
  • Good momentum and investment focused on growth opportunities

BMK Transformation Journey

Roadmap to Profitability

FY19-

Management change

FY20

Strengthened financial position

- NOK bond and equity raise

• Completed disposals and exits

FY21 Focus on delivery and execution

  • Embed new strategic identity and strategic priorities framework
  • Culture change - launch of new values, remuneration policy and performance management
  • Integration - co-location, integrated Group ESG and Innovation efforts
  • Commercial focus
  • Disciplined investment

*CER is constant exchange rate, for which current year figures have been retranslated using prior year's exchange rates

3

(1) Adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA before exceptional and acquisition related items

FY21 operational highlights

Genetics

  • Continued growth in core salmon egg business
  • Ramp-upof salmon egg facility in Norway with 150 million egg capacity; 110 million eggs sold in FY21 (FY 2020: 90 million)
  • First local salmon egg production and sales in Chile
  • Initiated construction of incubation centre in Iceland
  • Capacity of SPR shrimp breeders in US facility increased to 100,000
  • Completed construction of JV multiplication centre in Thailand
  • Strengthened tilapia offering - investing to produce year round

4

Advanced Nutrition

  • Strengthened commercial team and focus under new leadership
  • Implemented organisation and digital tools to get closer to our customers
  • Invested in our Thailand facility, improving safety and energy efficiency without disruption to supply or service
  • Post period end launched Natura pRo and ExL, a new feed protocol to substitute rotifers (live feed) for sea bass/bream
  • Sustainability: worked with existing and new suppliers to increase supply of sustainable certified ingredients

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 13:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 122 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2021 -10,6 M -14,1 M -14,1 M
Net Debt 2021 76,3 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 -39,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 419 M 558 M 559 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 815
Free-Float 76,7%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 62,50 GBX
Average target price 78,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trond Ivar Williksen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Septima Maguire Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter George Lutz Non-Executive Chairman
Susan Jane Searle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin Quinn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC-1.57%558
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.16%419 109
ROCHE HOLDING AG16.05%336 162
PFIZER, INC.46.70%303 095
NOVO NORDISK A/S67.00%247 254
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY54.21%236 049