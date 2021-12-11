Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Benchmark Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMK   GB00BGHPT808

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC

(BMK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/10 11:35:00 am
60.5 GBX   -0.82%
05:16aBENCHMARK : Lead Scientist Ross Houston joins Benchmark Genetics
PU
12/02BENCHMARK : Bencmark Annual Report 2021
PU
12/02Benchmark Holdings plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Benchmark : Lead Scientist Ross Houston joins Benchmark Genetics

12/11/2021 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11 December 2021

Lead Scientist Ross Houston joins Benchmark Genetics

Professor Ross Houston joins Benchmark Genetics (BG) on March 1st, 2022, as Director of Innovation, Genetics. He currently holds a Personal Chair of Aquaculture Genetics at The Roslin Institute, University of Edinburgh, where he leads the aquaculture genetics team. He is also the Roslin Institute's Deputy Director for Translation and Commercialisation.

Ross is well known in the aquaculture genetics and animal breeding communities. He began his career with a PhD in pig genetics at the University of Aberdeen in 2004 before moving into salmon genetics in a postdoc position at Roslin. Ever since, he has built an international reputation in the field, including discovering a major QTL associated with resistance to Infectious Pancreatic Necrosis in 2008, which remains an exemplar of using genetics to help control disease and improve health.

Ross leads several high-profile international aquaculture research projects focussing on application of genomics and genome editing technologies to improve disease resistance. He has authored and co-authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications and has received several awards for his contributions to the scientific community.

In the role of Director of Innovation, Ross will lead BG's strategic development of innovation and R&D to support business growth and secure the company's competitive advantages. He will also develop and lead collaborative projects both internally and externally, including harnessing synergies on innovation across the field of genetics, health, and nutrition within the Benchmark Group as a member of Benchmark's cross-divisional Innovation Board.

The new role will also involve product development for the Benchmark Genetics in-house breeding programmes in salmon, shrimp, and tilapia. Finally, Ross will assist in expanding the portfolio of external clients for the applied genetics consultancy services, of which Benchmark Genetics has been in the forefront for more than three decades.

Dr Morten Rye, Director of Genetics in Benchmark, says: "Getting Ross Houston on board significantly strengthens our genetics R&D capacities and is also a great acknowledgement to the reputation of our organization. Genetics technologies are rapidly advancing, and I am convinced that having Ross to lead our strategic development of innovation and R&D will place Benchmark in the forefront of this progress".

Ross Houston is excited about the new position and adds: "I have been collaborating with Benchmark scientists for several years, and I am impressed about how the genetics business area has developed during this time. I'm very motivated by translating the latest scientific developments into commercial practice, to benefit the organization as well as enhancing the sustainability of the industry".

Benchmark (BMK) Q4 & FY21 results presentation
[/caption]

Disclaimer

Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 10:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
05:16aBENCHMARK : Lead Scientist Ross Houston joins Benchmark Genetics
PU
12/02BENCHMARK : Bencmark Annual Report 2021
PU
12/02Benchmark Holdings plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
12/01BENCHMARK : Q4 & FY21 results presentation
PU
12/01BENCHMARK : Annual Report 2021
PU
11/29FTSE Closes Higher as It Recovers Some Losses From Black Friday
DJ
11/29BENCHMARK : Full year results for the year ended 30 September 2021.
PU
11/29BENCHMARK : FY 2021 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
11/29FTSE Rises, BT's Bonds Fall on Takeover Bid Speculation
DJ
11/29Benchmark Holdings Considering Oslo Listing
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 159 M 210 M 210 M
Net income 2022 -5,17 M -6,85 M -6,85 M
Net Debt 2022 86,8 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 -76,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 426 M 563 M 565 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 796
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Benchmark Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 60,50 GBX
Average target price 78,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trond Ivar Williksen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Septima Maguire Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter George Lutz Non-Executive Chairman
Susan Jane Searle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin Quinn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC-4.72%563
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.41%435 668
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.01%332 570
PFIZER, INC.43.38%296 247
NOVO NORDISK A/S76.02%260 568
ABBVIE INC.17.10%221 816