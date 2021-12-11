Benchmark : Lead Scientist Ross Houston joins Benchmark Genetics

Professor Ross Houston joins Benchmark Genetics (BG) on March 1st, 2022, as Director of Innovation, Genetics. He currently holds a Personal Chair of Aquaculture Genetics at The Roslin Institute, University of Edinburgh, where he leads the aquaculture genetics team. He is also the Roslin Institute's Deputy Director for Translation and Commercialisation.

Ross is well known in the aquaculture genetics and animal breeding communities. He began his career with a PhD in pig genetics at the University of Aberdeen in 2004 before moving into salmon genetics in a postdoc position at Roslin. Ever since, he has built an international reputation in the field, including discovering a major QTL associated with resistance to Infectious Pancreatic Necrosis in 2008, which remains an exemplar of using genetics to help control disease and improve health.

Ross leads several high-profile international aquaculture research projects focussing on application of genomics and genome editing technologies to improve disease resistance. He has authored and co-authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications and has received several awards for his contributions to the scientific community.

In the role of Director of Innovation, Ross will lead BG's strategic development of innovation and R&D to support business growth and secure the company's competitive advantages. He will also develop and lead collaborative projects both internally and externally, including harnessing synergies on innovation across the field of genetics, health, and nutrition within the Benchmark Group as a member of Benchmark's cross-divisional Innovation Board.

The new role will also involve product development for the Benchmark Genetics in-house breeding programmes in salmon, shrimp, and tilapia. Finally, Ross will assist in expanding the portfolio of external clients for the applied genetics consultancy services, of which Benchmark Genetics has been in the forefront for more than three decades.

Dr Morten Rye, Director of Genetics in Benchmark, says: "Getting Ross Houston on board significantly strengthens our genetics R&D capacities and is also a great acknowledgement to the reputation of our organization. Genetics technologies are rapidly advancing, and I am convinced that having Ross to lead our strategic development of innovation and R&D will place Benchmark in the forefront of this progress".

Ross Houston is excited about the new position and adds: "I have been collaborating with Benchmark scientists for several years, and I am impressed about how the genetics business area has developed during this time. I'm very motivated by translating the latest scientific developments into commercial practice, to benefit the organization as well as enhancing the sustainability of the industry".