Benchmark : boosts presence at Aqua Nor 2021

24 August 2021

Benchmark will welcome visitors to a digital booth, and our Norway based commercial team will be in Trondheim meeting customers and business partners in person.

New for 2021, Benchmark has launched - 'OnTheBench' - a digital video gallery including conversations on key topics with industry leaders, including the Norwegian Minister of Fisheries and Seafood, Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen.

Re-connecting with customers through physical presence in Trondheim 'Aqua Nor is such an important place to meet. Like most, we are happy to finally be able to re-connect in person with our customers and business partners.' Geir Olav, Commercial Director Benchmark Genetics highlights.

'The demand for salmon eggs has been significant during the Covid-19 year-and-a-half. One important message we are bringing to Trondheim is that our customers need to plan longer-term if they want to secure deliveries from our Salten facility going forward. Today, we are signing contracts for the 2022/23 season, and the availability is getting shorter day-by-day.'

Benchmark Genetics is expanding the production capacity in Norway and Iceland to meet the increased demand. 'We are making some adjustments in the production process of Salten to bring the facility closer to its maximum capacity levels throughout the year. The new state-of-the-art incubation centre will be up and running in Iceland from September, with 10.000 single incubators installed. These investments will secure enough eggs to cover our engagements with customers in Norway and internationally', explains the Commercial Director.

Geir Olav Melingen is also happy to announce that the local production of ova in Chile is running according to plans, with an exquisite quality of the eggs.

'We have made our first sales agreements on eggs from the SagaChile strain and are happy to meet with Chilean companies at our digital stand to discuss further sale opportunities.'

Benchmark goes digital with a virtual booth.

Anyone who cannot attend in Trondheim will be able to visit our virtual booth. Benchmark will provide a selection of communication material and the opportunity to schedule virtual meetings with our international commercial teams or visitors to reach out to our technical experts and hear how Benchmark are driving sustainability in aquaculture. To visit Aqua Nor Digital, you need to sign up as a part of the registration process, which can be done here. To visit our booth just click here.

Benchmark will be represented by its Norway-based team, Trond Williksen, Geir Olav, Carolina Faune, and other members of its regional headquarter team in Bergen. You may also visit our digital stand or listen to the 'OnTheBench' conversations.

Listen to industry leaders OnTheBench

In a year where many events have been postponed, Benchmark believes it is still important to hear and share ideas with our industry's opinion leaders.

'We call it 'OnTheBench', which links well to our name on the one hand, and allows listening to interesting insights of people, like sitting together on a bench,' says Birgitte Sørheim, Marketing Director, Benchmark Genetics. 'Our guests have a unique depth and breadth of knowledge about the aquaculture space and share with us their view of how they see the future of our industry,' she adds.

The virtual platform format offers an opportunity to those who typically wouldn't attend Benchmark's live seminar due to actual events and travel restrictions.

Some of the topics discussed include:

May the EU regulations for the use of gene editing place Norwegian aquaculture in

the backseat of developments?

Why farming Atlantic Salmon next to Mount Fuji makes sense

Is there a new generation of new aquatic species on the way?

Tropical Shrimps 'Made in Bergen'

Technology transfer in food technology

What does the aquaculture industry look like in 2041? Cryopreservation has revolutionised animal breeding; what can this technology do for

aquaculture?

Role and importance of the supply industry to aquaculture

Omega-3 fatty acids - important for fish health as well as for humans

The series will be shared in Norwegian or English depending on the guest and topic, subtitled and translated. It will be shared on a dedicated web page and Benchmark's social media channels. http://www.bmkaquanor.com/ or follow LinkedIn Benchmark Holdings plc: Overview | LinkedIn.

