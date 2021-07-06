Log in
Benchmark : Ecotsan Vet Marketing Authorisation

07/06/2021 | 04:42am EDT
A leading aquaculture biotechnology company

Driving sustainability in aquaculture

5 July 2021

GENETICS

ADVANCED NUTRITION

HEALTH

1

Marketing Authorisation for Ectosan® Vet in Norway

Substantial breakthrough for Benchmark

  • First sea lice veterinary medicinal treatment to be introduced to the Norwegian salmon market in over a decade
  • Safe, highly efficacious, with good animal welfare and low environmental impact
  • Large market potential with £50m estimated peak sales from Norway and £75m globally
  • First agreements signed with some of the largest salmon producers
  • Infrastructure and operational capabilities in place to commence delivery once final steps are completed
  • Final step - MRL Ratification in Norway
  • Two CleanTreat® units available at outset; first system operational during August

2

Marketing Authorisation

  • MA confirms solution is safe and efficacious
    • Addresses one of the biggest sustainability challenges for our customers
  • Initially sought an expanded Marketing Authorisation to maximise operational efficiency and scope for our sea lice solution
  • As granted, the Marketing Authorisation
    • Applies to up to 85% of active salmon farms
  • Future label variations are possible with further information
    • Frequency of change of treatment water

3

Business model and roll-out

  • Revenue model based on delivery of total solution Ectosan® Vet and CleanTreat®
  • Commercialisation and marketing to start in earnest with grant of MA
  • Pace of roll-out to balance initial margin with customer uptake and timing of future MA variations
    • Long term revenue expectations unchanged
  • Expected to be profitable from the outset
    • EBITDA margin of 25%-30% with opportunity for upside
      • Future variations to MA
      • Operational leverage of core team and infrastructure with scale

4

Environmental stewardship

Benchmark's mission is to drive sustainability in aquaculture through innovative solutions

CleanTreat® is an award winning water purification system to remove medicinal residues before returning purified water back to the Ocean - a breakthrough development for the industry with broad application

The process to obtain the MRL and the Marketing Authorisation includes rigorous safety and environmental risk assessments

Ectosan® Vet will be exclusively administered in a closed contained unit within a wellboat and used together with CleanTreat®

5

ESG commitment

• Aquaculture has a lower carbon footprint than other animal protein production systems

  • Benchmark's solutions improve resource efficiency in aquaculture
  • As a responsible operator we take action

• Focus on fish health and welfare

• Our products promote reduced antibiotic use

• Certified sourcing of marine ingredients

• CleanTreat® avoids release of medicines

• Improving productivity increases availability of nutritious food for a growing population

• Range of species addresses needs of developing and developed markets

  • Supporting a diverse workforce and local communities

Responsible

Proactive industry

Real impact across

operator

leader

the value chain

Disclaimer

Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 08:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
