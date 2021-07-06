Benchmark : Ecotsan Vet Marketing Authorisation

Marketing Authorisation for Ectosan® Vet in Norway
Substantial breakthrough for Benchmark
First sea lice veterinary medicinal treatment to be introduced to the Norwegian salmon market in over a decade
Safe, highly efficacious, with good animal welfare and low environmental impact
Large market potential with £50m estimated peak sales from Norway and £75m globally
First agreements signed with some of the largest salmon producers
Infrastructure and operational capabilities in place to commence delivery once final steps are completed
Final step - MRL Ratification in Norway
Two CleanTreat® units available at outset; first system operational during August
Marketing Authorisation
MA confirms solution is safe and efficacious
Addresses one of the biggest sustainability challenges for our customers
Initially sought an expanded Marketing Authorisation to maximise operational efficiency and scope for our sea lice solution
As granted, the Marketing Authorisation
Applies to up to 85% of active salmon farms
Future label variations are possible with further information
Frequency of change of treatment water
Business model and roll-out
Revenue model based on delivery of total solution Ectosan® Vet and CleanTreat®
Commercialisation and marketing to start in earnest with grant of MA
Pace of roll-out to balance initial margin with customer uptake and timing of future MA variations
Long term revenue expectations unchanged
Expected to be profitable from the outset
EBITDA margin of 25%-30% with opportunity for upside
Future variations to MA
Operational leverage of core team and infrastructure with scale
Environmental stewardship
Benchmark's mission is to drive sustainability in aquaculture through innovative solutions
CleanTreat® is an award winning water purification system to remove medicinal residues before returning purified water back to the Ocean - a breakthrough development for the industry with broad application
The process to obtain the MRL and the Marketing Authorisation includes rigorous safety and environmental risk assessments
Ectosan® Vet will be exclusively administered in a closed contained unit within a wellboat and used together with CleanTreat®
ESG commitment
• Aquaculture has a lower carbon footprint than other animal protein production systems
Benchmark's solutions improve resource efficiency in aquaculture
As a responsible operator we take action
• Focus on fish health and welfare
• Our products promote reduced antibiotic use
• Certified sourcing of marine ingredients
• CleanTreat® avoids release of medicines
• Improving productivity increases availability of nutritious food for a growing population
• Range of species addresses needs of developing and developed markets
Supporting a diverse workforce and local communities
