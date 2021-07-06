Benchmark : Ecotsan Vet Marketing Authorisation

Environmental stewardship

Benchmark's mission is to drive sustainability in aquaculture through innovative solutions

CleanTreat® is an award winning water purification system to remove medicinal residues before returning purified water back to the Ocean - a breakthrough development for the industry with broad application

The process to obtain the MRL and the Marketing Authorisation includes rigorous safety and environmental risk assessments

Ectosan® Vet will be exclusively administered in a closed contained unit within a wellboat and used together with CleanTreat®

