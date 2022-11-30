Advanced search
    BMK   GB00BGHPT808

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC

(BMK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:36 2022-11-30 am EST
40.50 GBX   +8.00%
10:48aBenchmark to pursue dual listing in Oslo; loss more than doubles
AN
07:52aCompass's Current Momentum Likely to Bring Mid-Term Goals Closer
DJ
07:00aTranscript : Benchmark Holdings plc, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 30, 2022
CI
Benchmark to pursue dual listing in Oslo; loss more than doubles

11/30/2022 | 10:48am EST
(Alliance News) - Benchmark Holdings PLC on Wednesday announced its loss widened, as it prepares for listing in Oslo.

The Sheffield, England-based aquaculture genetics, health and nutrition company said its pretax loss for the year ended September 30 more than doubled to GBP23.2 million from GBP9.2 million a year ago.

The company blamed the loss on increased depreciation relating to its CleanTreat water purification operations and the cost of refinancing its pre-existing NOK850 million bond, or around GBP71.6 million.

Benchmark said it is pursuing a dual listing in Oslo, as it is the world's leading market for seafood and aquaculture. The planned private placement and retail offer will represent 5% of the company's issued share capital, and is required to meet the admission requirements of Euronext Growth Oslo.

Through the private placement and Norwegian retail offering, Benchmark will issue up to 35.2 million new shares at NOK4.50 per share, raising up to NOK158 million or GBP13.2 million.

Benchmark's revenue increased for financial 2022 up by 27% to GBP158.3 million from GBP125.1 million the year prior. Chief executive officer Trond Williksen said: "Our strategic and commercial focus have contributed to strong results. Going into the new financial year, there is good momentum in line with our expectations."

The company proposed no dividends for financial 2022, unchanged from last year which also saw no dividends paid.

Benchmark shares were up 8.0% trading at 40.50 pence per share on Wednesday afternoon in London.

By Harvey Dorset; harveydorset@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 154 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2022 -22,2 M -26,6 M -26,6 M
Net Debt 2022 76,5 M 91,6 M 91,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 264 M 316 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 796
Free-Float 75,7%
Technical analysis trends BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 37,50 GBX
Average target price 65,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trond Ivar Williksen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Septima Maguire Chief Financial Officer
Peter George Lutz Non-Executive Chairman
Morten Rye Director-Innovation, R&D
Susan Jane Searle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC-34.21%316
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.93%460 384
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.42%345 817
ABBVIE INC.16.84%279 679
PFIZER, INC.-16.19%277 803
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.71%276 497