Shanghai Declaration: Aquaculture for food and sustainable development

7 October 2021

The Shanghai Declaration, a key output from the GCA +20, represents a road map to optimize the role that aquaculture can play in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Shanghai Declaration was drafted by a small group of globally recognized aquaculture experts, followed by consultations with a wider group with appropriate technical, regional and gender balance, including members of the International Organizing Committee and International Programme Committee. The draft was opened for comment by all registered participants, with comments incorporated to the extent possible.

The Shanghai Declaration was adopted by the participants of the Conference on Aquaculture Millennium +20 on 24 September 2021.

To find out more please visit aquaculture2020.org

