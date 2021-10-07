Log in
    BMK   GB00BGHPT808

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC

(BMK)
Shanghai Declaration: Aquaculture for food and sustainable development

10/07/2021
7 October 2021

Shanghai Declaration: Aquaculture for food and sustainable development Benchmark committed to the Shanghai Declaration:
Aquaculture for food and sustainable development.

The Shanghai Declaration, a key output from the GCA +20, represents a road map to optimize the role that aquaculture can play in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Shanghai Declaration was drafted by a small group of globally recognized aquaculture experts, followed by consultations with a wider group with appropriate technical, regional and gender balance, including members of the International Organizing Committee and International Programme Committee. The draft was opened for comment by all registered participants, with comments incorporated to the extent possible.

The Shanghai Declaration was adopted by the participants of the Conference on Aquaculture Millennium +20 on 24 September 2021.

To find out more please visit aquaculture2020.org

Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


