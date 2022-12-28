Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Benchmark Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNCH   CA08162A1049

BENCHMARK METALS INC.

(BNCH)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:28 2022-12-28 am EST
0.3850 CAD   -3.14%
Benchmark Announces New Independent Director Focused on Sustainability, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices

12/28/2022 | 09:20am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2022) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - is pleased to announce the addition of Jody Shimkus as a independent member of the Board of Directors. The new appointment provides expertise in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) as the Company advances permitting towards a production decision. Benchmark's flagship - Lawyers Gold-Silver Project (the "Project") is located within a road accessible region of the prolific Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

John Williamson, Chairman and CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Jody to Benchmark's Board. As a seasoned veteran with a proven track record in the resources sector, she possesses significant knowledge of ESG practices and strategy. In addition, Jody has expertise with provincial and federal government regulators to advance and permit resource projects. Her skillset and professional acumen will complement the existing Board structures and help strengthen Benchmark's performance and long-term value for all shareholders and key stakeholders."

Jody Shimkus is President, JMS Consulting Inc., based in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Jody is an experienced leader in environmental policy and regulatory affairs with over 30 years of private and public sector experience. Jody has significant knowledge managing politically sensitive, complex projects that involved high levels of engagement with Indigenous groups, and stakeholders. Jody will Chair and form a new independent Board Sustainability Committee geared towards focusing all Benchmark efforts towards Sustainability, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). The Sustainability Committee will assist the Board with respect to ESG governance matters relating to the Company.

About Benchmark Metals
Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian based gold and silver company advancing its 100% owned Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Project consists of three mineralized deposits that remain open for expansion, in addition to +20 new target areas along the 20-kilometre trend. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

 www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Williamson"
John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Jim Greig
Email: jimg@BNCHmetals.com
Telephone: +1 780 437 6624

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149402


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -12,4 M -9,14 M -9,14 M
Net cash 2022 31,3 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 101 M 74,6 M 74,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart BENCHMARK METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Benchmark Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,40 CAD
Average target price 1,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 214%
Managers and Directors
John Williamson Chairman & Chief Executive Director
James S. Greig President & Non-Independent Director
Sean Richard William Mager Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Toby Robert Pierce Independent Director
Keith L. Peck Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENCHMARK METALS INC.-63.19%75
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.67%157 552
RIO TINTO PLC18.72%116 069
GLENCORE PLC48.82%85 693
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.74%47 446
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)58.98%40 856