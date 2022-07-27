Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Benchmark Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNCH   CA08162A1049

BENCHMARK METALS INC.

(BNCH)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-07-26 pm EDT
0.5300 CAD    0.00%
09:05aBenchmark Delineates Multiple New Drill Targets Adjacent to the AGB Gold-Silver Deposit
NE
07/22Benchmark Advancing New Targets to the Drill-Ready Stage at Its Gold Silver Project
AQ
07/21Benchmark Metals Offers Update on Exploration Drill Target Planning at Gold Silver Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Benchmark Delineates Multiple New Drill Targets Adjacent to the AGB Gold-Silver Deposit

07/27/2022 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - is pleased to provide an update on exploration drill planning of multiple new targets in close proximity to the 619,000 ounce, 1.65 grams per tonne gold equivalent in the Measured and Indicated, AGB Deposit1. The targets include a large kilometre-scale, fault-bounded geophysical target adjacent to the existing deposit. The Company's flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver project is located within a road-accessible region of the prolific Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

John Williamson, CEO commented, "We continue to develop large new targets in close proximity to the existing deposits that have never been drill-tested. These new targets demonstrate similar geochemical and geophysical characteristics to the known zones of mineralization in close proximity to the high-grade AGB Deposit. The new targets exhibit significant new discovery potential and are high priority drill areas. The Company continues to finalize its Preliminary Economic Assessment and has geotechnical drilling in progress for the 2023 Feasibility Study."

AGB Target Area Highlights

  • Large untested resistivity geophysical anomaly adjacent to AGB.
    • This resistivity body is interpreted as possible silicification related to mineralization associated with a large, steeply-dipping fault system.
  • Three soil anomalies situated approximately 3 km to the north along-strike and within the same structural corridor as AGB, associated with the hanging-wall mineralization.
    • Coincident VLF geophysical anomalies, similar to those seen at AGB.
  • These blind targets have not seen historical or contemporary drilling and have strong discovery potential to add additional gold-silver ounces given their proximity to existing deposit areas at Lawyers.
  • Priority drill targets for the imminent summer campaign.

The Company has produced multiple intriguing targets possibly related to mineralization adjacent to the high-grade AGB Deposit consisting of soil geochemistry anomalies coincident with IP and VLF geophysical anomalies in areas lacking outcrop exposure. These blind targets are situated both parallel to and along-strike of the north-trending faults controlling mineralization at AGB.

1See June 13th press release

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/131960_1466f11034bd0a8c_001.jpg


Figure 1: Plan map of the AGB deposit and the prospective geochemical and geophysical targets proximal to the main deposit area.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/131960_1466f11034bd0a8c_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/131960_1466f11034bd0a8c_002.jpg


Figure 2: Cross-section through the AGB deposit demonstrating favourable IP resistivity.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/131960_1466f11034bd0a8c_002full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian based gold and silver company advancing its 100% owned Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Project consists of three mineralized deposits that remain open for expansion, in addition to +20 new target areas along the 20 kilometre trend. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Williamson"
John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Jim Greig
Email: jimg@BNCHmetals.com
Telephone: +1 604 260 6977

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131960


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about BENCHMARK METALS INC.
09:05aBenchmark Delineates Multiple New Drill Targets Adjacent to the AGB Gold-Silver Deposit
NE
07/22Benchmark Advancing New Targets to the Drill-Ready Stage at Its Gold Silver Project
AQ
07/21Benchmark Metals Offers Update on Exploration Drill Target Planning at Gold Silver Proj..
MT
07/21Benchmark Metals Inc. Provides Update on Exploration Drill Target Planning Near the Kod..
CI
07/08BENCHMARK METALS INC. : In BC's Prolific Golden Horseshoe, CEO Clip Video
NE
06/29BENCHMARK METALS : MD&A Feb 28, 2022
PU
06/29BENCHMARK METALS : Audited Annual Financial Statements
PU
06/28Benchmark Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 202..
CI
06/14Benchmark Increases Overall Gold Ounces by 44% and 77% in the Measured and Indicated Cl..
AQ
06/13Benchmark Increases Overall Gold Ounces by 44% and 77% in the Measured & Indicated Clas..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -12,4 M -9,59 M -9,59 M
Net cash 2022 31,3 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 110 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart BENCHMARK METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Benchmark Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,53 CAD
Average target price 1,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 268%
Managers and Directors
John Williamson Chairman & Chief Executive Director
James S. Greig President & Non-Independent Director
Sean Richard William Mager Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Toby Robert Pierce Independent Director
Michael B. Dufresne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENCHMARK METALS INC.-50.93%85
BHP GROUP LIMITED-7.78%134 451
RIO TINTO PLC-1.65%97 878
GLENCORE PLC17.03%68 570
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.79%40 158
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)41.91%36 483