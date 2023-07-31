Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canada-based gold and silver company. The Company is primarily focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company owns Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project, which is located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project consists of approximately three mineralized deposits that remain open for expansion. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is PPM Phoenix Precious Metals Corp., which primarily holds mineral interests in British Columbia.

Sector Diversified Mining