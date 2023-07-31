Benchmark Metals Inc. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.309154 million compared to net income of CAD 0.388129 million a year ago.
Benchmark Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2023
Today at 05:51 pm
Share
Benchmark Metals Inc. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.309154 million compared to net income of CAD 0.388129 million a year ago.
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023