Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Benchmark Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNCH   CA08162A1049

BENCHMARK METALS INC.

(BNCH)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:10 2022-08-03 pm EDT
0.6000 CAD   -3.23%
12:59pBENCHMARK METALS : Interim Financial Statements - May 31, 2022
PU
12:59pBENCHMARK METALS : MD&A - May 31, 2022
PU
08/02Benchmark Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Benchmark Metals : Interim Financial Statements - May 31, 2022

08/03/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENCHMARK METALS INC.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the three months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

To the shareholders of Benchmark Metals Inc:

The consolidated condensed interim financial statements of Benchmark Metals Inc. (the "Company") for the three months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 have been compiled by management.

No audit or review of this information has been performed by the Company's auditors

BENCHMARK METALS INC.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

(unaudited)

May 31,

February 28,

2022

2022

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

14,876,620

$

31,484,044

Short-term investment

10,000

10,000

Goods and services tax credit receivable

412,881

591,985

Mineral exploration tax credit receivable

9,055,044

9,055,044

Other receivable

960,448

960,448

Prepaid expenses and deposits

640,115

497,692

25,955,108

42,599,213

Equipment (note 7)

627,773

501,692

Exploration and evaluation assets (note 4)

87,028,441

76,416,066

Reclamation bonds (note 12)

1,388,457

836,121

Right-of-use asset (note 9)

184,251

204,723

$

115,184,030

$

120,557,815

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Deferred flow-through liability (note 11) Current portion of lease liability (note 9)

Asset retirement obligation (note 12) Deferred taxes (note 10)

Long-term portion of lease liability (note 9)

$ 4,456,009

$ 8,132,104

1,298,801

3,388,176

86,061

83,483

5,840,871

11,603,763

600,996

600,996

8,182,806

8,182,806

87,610

100,662

14,712,283

20,488,227

EQUITY

Share capital (note 5)

110,660,512

110,660,512

Option and warrant reserves (note 5)

15,096,255

15,082,225

Deficit

(25,285,020)

(25,673,149)

100,471,747

100,069,588

$ 115,184,030

$ 120,557,815

Authorized for issuance on behalf of the Board on August 2, 2022

Director (signed by) "Jim Greig"

Director (signed by) "Sean Mager"

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

3

BENCHMARK METALS INC.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

(unaudited)

For the three months ended

May 31,

May 31,

2022

2021

Expenses

Investor relations expenses

$

1,481,303

$

805,781

Management and consulting fees

104,486

78,972

Office and administration

124,905

50,038

Professional fees

28,386

29,685

Regulatory and filing fees

4,194

25,551

Share-based payments (note 4,7)

14,030

173,151

(1,757,304)

(1,163,178)

Other income

Settlement of flow-through liability (note 8)

2,089,375

389,947

Interest income

56,058

45,797

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period

388,129

(727,434)

Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share

$

0.00

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

206,873,354

158,845,685

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

4

BENCHMARK METALS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

(unaudited)

Number of

Share capital

Option and

Deficit

Total equity

shares

Warrant

reserve

Balance at February 28, 2021

158,185,061

$

73,099,561

$

5,556,637

$

(13,321,807)

$

65,334,391

Shares issued for cash

1,147,603

426,676

(100,600)

-

326,076

Share issuance costs

-

(1,818)

-

-

(1,818)

Share based payments

-

-

173,151

-

173,151

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(727,434)

(727,434)

Balance at May 31, 2021

159,332,664

$

73,524,419

$

5,629,188

$

(14,049,241)

$

65,104,366

Shares issued for cash

47,540,690

46,716,709

(317,080)

-

46,399,629

Flow-through premium liability

-

(5,915,760)

-

-

(5,915,760)

Share issuance costs

-

(2,662,213)

-

-

(2,662,213)

Finders warrants issued

-

(1,002,643)

1,002,643

-

-

Share based payments

-

-

8,767,474

-

8,767,474

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(11,623,908)

(11,623,908)

Balance at February 28, 2022

206,873,354

$

110,660,512

$

15,082,225

$

(25,673,149)

$

100,069,588

Share based payments

-

-

14,030

-

14,030

Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

388,129

388,129

Balance at May 31, 2022

206,873,354

$

110,660,512

$

15,096,255

$

(25,285,020)

$

100,471,747

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Benchmark Metals Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 16:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BENCHMARK METALS INC.
12:59pBENCHMARK METALS : Interim Financial Statements - May 31, 2022
PU
12:59pBENCHMARK METALS : MD&A - May 31, 2022
PU
08/02Benchmark Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2022
CI
07/27Benchmark Delineates Multiple New Drill Targets Adjacent to the Agb Gold-Silver Deposit
CI
07/27Benchmark Delineates Multiple New Drill Targets Adjacent to the AGB Gold-Silver Deposit
NE
07/22Benchmark Advancing New Targets to the Drill-Ready Stage at Its Gold Silver Project
AQ
07/21Benchmark Metals Offers Update on Exploration Drill Target Planning at Gold Silver Proj..
MT
07/21Benchmark Metals Inc. Provides Update on Exploration Drill Target Planning Near the Kod..
CI
07/08BENCHMARK METALS INC. : In BC's Prolific Golden Horseshoe, CEO Clip Video
NE
06/29BENCHMARK METALS : Audited Annual Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -12,4 M -9,59 M -9,59 M
Net cash 2022 31,3 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 128 M 99,8 M 99,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart BENCHMARK METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Benchmark Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,62 CAD
Average target price 1,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 215%
Managers and Directors
John Williamson Chairman & Chief Executive Director
James S. Greig President & Non-Independent Director
Sean Richard William Mager Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Toby Robert Pierce Independent Director
Michael B. Dufresne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENCHMARK METALS INC.-42.59%100
BHP GROUP LIMITED-7.04%135 814
RIO TINTO PLC-1.87%98 328
GLENCORE PLC19.59%71 564
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-7.49%41 387
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)52.87%39 308