Benchmark Metals : Interim Financial Statements - May 31, 2022
BENCHMARK METALS INC.
Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the three months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
To the shareholders of Benchmark Metals Inc:
The consolidated condensed interim financial statements of Benchmark Metals Inc. (the "Company") for the three months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 have been compiled by management.
No audit or review of this information has been performed by the Company's auditors
BENCHMARK METALS INC.
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
(unaudited)
May 31,
February 28,
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
14,876,620
$
31,484,044
Short-term investment
10,000
10,000
Goods and services tax credit receivable
412,881
591,985
Mineral exploration tax credit receivable
9,055,044
9,055,044
Other receivable
960,448
960,448
Prepaid expenses and deposits
640,115
497,692
25,955,108
42,599,213
Equipment (note 7)
627,773
501,692
Exploration and evaluation assets (note 4)
87,028,441
76,416,066
Reclamation bonds (note 12)
1,388,457
836,121
Right-of-use asset (note 9)
184,251
204,723
$
115,184,030
$
120,557,815
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Deferred flow-through liability (note 11) Current portion of lease liability (note 9)
Asset retirement obligation (note 12) Deferred taxes (note 10)
Long-term portion of lease liability (note 9)
$ 4,456,009
$ 8,132,104
1,298,801
3,388,176
86,061
83,483
5,840,871
11,603,763
600,996
600,996
8,182,806
8,182,806
87,610
100,662
14,712,283
20,488,227
EQUITY
Share capital (note 5)
110,660,512
110,660,512
Option and warrant reserves (note 5)
15,096,255
15,082,225
Deficit
(25,285,020)
(25,673,149)
100,471,747
100,069,588
$ 115,184,030
$ 120,557,815
Authorized for issuance on behalf of the Board on August 2, 2022
Director (signed by)
"Jim Greig"
Director (signed by)
"Sean Mager"
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
3
BENCHMARK METALS INC.
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
May 31,
May 31,
2022
2021
Expenses
Investor relations expenses
$
1,481,303
$
805,781
Management and consulting fees
104,486
78,972
Office and administration
124,905
50,038
Professional fees
28,386
29,685
Regulatory and filing fees
4,194
25,551
Share-based payments (note 4,7)
14,030
173,151
(1,757,304)
(1,163,178)
Other income
Settlement of flow-through liability (note 8)
2,089,375
389,947
Interest income
56,058
45,797
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period
388,129
(727,434)
Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share
$
0.00
$
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
206,873,354
158,845,685
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
4
BENCHMARK METALS INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the three months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
(unaudited)
Number of
Share capital
Option and
Deficit
Total equity
shares
Warrant
reserve
Balance at February 28, 2021
158,185,061
$
73,099,561
$
5,556,637
$
(13,321,807)
$
65,334,391
Shares issued for cash
1,147,603
426,676
(100,600)
-
326,076
Share issuance costs
-
(1,818)
-
-
(1,818)
Share based payments
-
-
173,151
-
173,151
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(727,434)
(727,434)
Balance at May 31, 2021
159,332,664
$
73,524,419
$
5,629,188
$
(14,049,241)
$
65,104,366
Shares issued for cash
47,540,690
46,716,709
(317,080)
-
46,399,629
Flow-through premium liability
-
(5,915,760)
-
-
(5,915,760)
Share issuance costs
-
(2,662,213)
-
-
(2,662,213)
Finders warrants issued
-
(1,002,643)
1,002,643
-
-
Share based payments
-
-
8,767,474
-
8,767,474
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(11,623,908)
(11,623,908)
Balance at February 28, 2022
206,873,354
$
110,660,512
$
15,082,225
$
(25,673,149)
$
100,069,588
Share based payments
-
-
14,030
-
14,030
Comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
388,129
388,129
Balance at May 31, 2022
206,873,354
$
110,660,512
$
15,096,255
$
(25,285,020)
$
100,471,747
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
5
