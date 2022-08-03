Benchmark Metals : MD&A - May 31, 2022

Benchmark Metals Inc.

Management Discussion and Analysis

For the three months ended May 31, 2022

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") supplements, but does not form part of, the consolidated condensed interim financial statements of Benchmark Metals Inc. ("Benchmark" or the "Company") and the notes thereto for the three months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (the "Financial Statements"). Consequently, the following discussion and analysis of the results of operations and financial condition for Benchmark Metals Inc., should be read in conjunction with the Financial Statements which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The reader should be aware that historical results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. This MD&A has been prepared based on information known to management as of August 2, 2022.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in the following MD&A and elsewhere constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, and readers are advised to consider such forward-looking statements in light of the risks set forth below. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law.

GENERAL

Benchmark Metals Inc. (BNCH: TSXV) is a TSX Venture listed junior resource company and reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta. Its principal business is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.

As at August 2, 2022, Benchmark has:

Been granted a five-year work permit for exploration and drilling at all key target areas of the Lawyers Gold- Silver Project;

completed a 2020 exploration program that resulted in a new NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate.

commenced the 2022 exploration program in early January, with over 18,000m of drilling at Cliff Creek, Connector Zone, Dukes Ridge, and Marmot completed;

continued technical and engineering work to support the Preliminary Economic Assessment and Feasibility Study.

completed an oversubscribed financing for $40,266,720 (2020 - $50,267,660) in gross proceeds;

no long-term debt; and

Financings completed

On December 9, 2021, the Company completed a private placement of 12,000,000 hard dollar units at $1.00 (the "HD Units"), 1,920,000 flow-through A units at $1.25 (the "FT A Units") and 18,216,000 flow-through B units at $1.42 (the "FT B Units"), (the HD Units, FT A Units, and FT B Units, collectively, the "Units") for gross proceeds of $40,266,720. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of a transferable warrant of the Company. Each warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional share at an exercise price of $1.55 per share until December 9, 2023.

1