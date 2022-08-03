Benchmark Metals : MD&A - May 31, 2022

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") supplements, but does not form part of, the consolidated condensed interim financial statements of Benchmark Metals Inc. ("Benchmark" or the "Company") and the notes thereto for the three months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (the "Financial Statements"). Consequently, the following discussion and analysis of the results of operations and financial condition for Benchmark Metals Inc., should be read in conjunction with the Financial Statements which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The reader should be aware that historical results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. This MD&A has been prepared based on information known to management as of August 2, 2022.
Certain statements contained in the following MD&A and elsewhere constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, and readers are advised to consider such forward-looking statements in light of the risks set forth below. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law.
Benchmark Metals Inc. (BNCH: TSXV) is a TSX Venture listed junior resource company and reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta. Its principal business is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.
As at August 2, 2022, Benchmark has:
Been granted a five-year work permit for exploration and drilling at all key target areas of the Lawyers Gold- Silver Project;
entered into a communications and engagement agreement with the Tahltan Central Government, as well as a trilateral agreement to collaborate with the Tsay Keh Dene, Kwadacha and Takla partner nations, in early stage mineral exploration at the Lawyers project;
completed a 2020 exploration program that resulted in a new NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate.
completed over 83,570 metres of drilling as part of the 2021 exploration program and 87,298 metres as part of the 2020 program at the Lawyers Property;
commenced the 2022 exploration program in early January, with over 18,000m of drilling at Cliff Creek, Connector Zone, Dukes Ridge, and Marmot completed;
continued technical and engineering work to support the Preliminary Economic Assessment and Feasibility Study.
completed an oversubscribed financing for $40,266,720 (2020 - $50,267,660) in gross proceeds;
no long-term debt; and
206,973,354 common shares issued and outstanding.
Financings completed
On December 9, 2021, the Company completed a private placement of 12,000,000 hard dollar units at $1.00 (the "HD Units"), 1,920,000 flow-through A units at $1.25 (the "FT A Units") and 18,216,000 flow-through B units at $1.42 (the "FT B Units"), (the HD Units, FT A Units, and FT B Units, collectively, the "Units") for gross proceeds of $40,266,720. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of a transferable warrant of the Company. Each warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional share at an exercise price of $1.55 per share until December 9, 2023.
The brokered Offering was led by PI Financial Corp. and Sprott Capital Partners LP on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that included Cormark Securities Inc. and Clarus Securities Inc. (the "Underwriters"). The Company paid to the Underwriters a cash commission of $2,416,003, and issued to the Under non-transferable warrants of the Company exercisable to purchase up to 1,928,160 Shares at $1.00 per Share until December 9, 2023.
Lawyers Property Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada
The Lawyers Property is situated 45 km northwest of the former Kemess South open pit copper-gold mine, in the Toodoggone region of the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia, and consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims. The claims cover approximately 14,392 hectares of land that encompass the Lawyers group of prospects, including the former Cheni underground gold-silver mine, Cliff Creek, Dukes Ridge, and Phoenix, and the Silver Pond group of prospects that cover six gold-silver mineral occurrences. Nine of these mineral claims, covering approximately 4,532 hectares, are 100%-owned by Benchmark and are not subject to royalties. Exploration in the area began in the late 1960s and peaked in the 1980s, identifying numerous showings, prospects and deposits culminating in the development of the Cheni gold-silver mine which operated from 1989-1992 and produced 171,200 oz gold and 3.6 million oz silver over the 4 year period (Lane et al., 2018).
Lawyers Property - Acquisition
On August 14, 2019, the Company and PPM Phoenix Precious Metals Corp. ("PPM") executed a share exchange agreement (the "Agreement"). The Agreement provides for the transfer all of PPM's issued and outstanding shares to Benchmark, in exchange for payments of $250,000 in cash, 12,000,000 common shares of Benchmark and 0.5% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty from any production of the Lawyers Property. As a result of this transaction, Benchmark acquired a 100% interest in the Lawyers' Property on September 18, 2019.
Lawyers Gold & Silver Exploration Program
2022 Mineral Resource Estimation
In June 2022 Benchmark released its expanded bulk-tonnage Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Lawyers Gold-Silver Project. The 2021 and winter 2022 drill program significantly de-risked the project with approximately 95% of the mineral resource within the Measured & Indicated classification.
Highlights include:
Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.14 million ounces grading 1.45 grams per tonne (g/t) gold equivalent (AuEq), as per Table 1;
Inferred Mineral Resource of 415,000 ounces grading 2.63 g/t AuEq;
The Mineral Resource is amenable to both open pit and underground mining methods;
Pit constrained (open pit)
Measured & Indicated -2.964 M oz AuEq
Inferred - 78 k oz AuEq
Out of Pit (potential underground below the pit at Cliff Creek and AGB)
Measured & Indicated - 177 k oz AuEq
Inferred - 337 k oz AuEq
The Mineral Resource shows excellent continuity and consistency, demonstrated by increasing AuEq cut- off grades having marginal impact on the pit constrained AuEq ounces;
The MRE will form the basis of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) expected to be completed in late Q3 2022; and
All of the zones remain open for further expansion and Benchmark is fully funded for its continued 2022 drill program.
Table 1. Lawyers Expanded Mineral Resource Estimate (1-9)
Pit Constrained Mineral Resource @ 0.5 g/t AuEq Cut-Off
Resource
Classification
Tonnes k
Au
Ag
AuEq
Au
Ag
AuEq
Area
g/t
g/t
g/t
k oz
M oz
k oz
Cliff
Measured &
54,434
1.26
19.17
1.36
2,204
33.6
2,380
Indicated
Creek
Inferred
2,114
1.03
12.96
1.08
70
0.9
74
Measured &
11,373
1.05
43.93
1.60
384
16.1
584
AGB
Indicated
Inferred
151
0.58
27.02
0.92
3
0.1
5
Measured &
65,807
1.22
23.45
1.40
2,587
49.6
2,964
Total
Indicated
Inferred
2,265
1.00
13.92
1.07
73
1.0
78
Total Out of Pit Mineral Resource @ 2.0 g/t AuEq Cut-Off
Classification
Tonnes k
Au
Ag
AuEq g/t
Au
Ag
AuEq
g/t
g/t
k oz
M oz
k oz
Total
Measured &
1,569
3.00
66.65
3.54
150
3.2
177
(Cliff Creek
Indicated
+ AGB)
Inferred
2,608
3.66
62.80
4.06
305
5.2
337
Total Mineral Resource
Resource
Classification
Tonnes k
Au
Ag
AuEq g/t
Au
Ag
AuEq
g/t
g/t
k oz
M oz
k oz
Area
Measured &
67,376
1.26
24.39
1.45
2,738
52.9
3,141
All
Indicated
Inferred
4,873
2.39
39.41
2.63
378
6.2
415
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. There is no certainty that Mineral Resources will be converted to Mineral Reserves.
The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
The Mineral Resources in this news release were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.
Mineral Resource estimation parameters used were as follows:
Total database of 696 drill holes with 77,175 assays
65 mineralized domains
5m x 5m x 5m block model
One metre capped composites
Inverse distance cubed grade interpolation for Indicated used minimum of three composites from two holes
Average bulk density of 2.67 t/m3
Average respective Indicated and Inferred classification search ranges of 35m and 65m
Metal prices used were US$1,750/oz Au and US$20/oz Ag and 0.78 FX with process recoveries of 90% Au and 83% Ag. A C$14.50/tonne process cost and C$5/t G&A cost were used. The Au:Ag ratio was 80:1.
The constraining pit optimization parameters were C$3.15/t mineralized and waste material mining cost and 50-degree pit slopes with a 0.30 g/t AuEq cut-off.
The out-of-pit Mineral Resource grade blocks were quantified above the 1.5 g/t AuEq cut-off, below the constraining pit shell and within the constraining mineralized wireframes. Out-of-Pit Mineral Resources selected exhibited continuity and reasonable potential for extraction by the long hole underground mining method.
A new NI 43-101 technical report will not be produced as the total tonnage or total contained metal have not materially changed. An NI 43-101 technical report will be produced with updated Mineral Resources in conjunction with a PEA.
2021 Partner Nations Agreement
In May 2021 Benchmark announced a new and more defined Agreement that provides support from the Tsay Key Dene Nation, Kwadacha Nation, and Takla Nation to advance its flagship gold-silver project. The agreement is intended to form the basis of a larger agreement when the project advances towards regulatory approvals. The Trilateral Agreement is a key component towards a social licence for mine permitting and a collaborative approach to develop a strong partnership. Benchmark will advance the Project in a sustainable manner that provides social and economic opportunities while maintaining inherent rights to ancestral lands.
2022 Field Exploration
Benchmark resumed its Gold-Silver drill program during January 2022 completing over 18,000 metres of drilling in 2022 to date. The 2022 winter drill program focused on multiple areas of near-surface gold and silver mineralization that remain open along strike and at-depth, including the Cliff Creek Mid Deposit and Dukes Ridge Deposit as well as exploration and expansion drilling at the Connector Zone and Marmot Zone.
The Dukes Ridge Deposit area represents a zone with significant expansion potential, and remains open to the north, south, and at depth. The deposit comprises a mineralized footprint that measures over 850 metres in strike-length and +250 metres vertical depth. Early results from the 2022 winter drill program at Dukes Ridge include 51.74 metres core length of 2.11 g/t gold and 127.86 g/t silver, or 3.71 g/t gold equivalent* (AuEq) in drillhole 22DRDD003 and
metres core length off 1.43 g/t gold and 67.76 g/t silver or 2.28 g/t AuEq in drillhole 22DRDD007 (Figure 1). Additional early results show high grade zones within broad bulk tonnage zones at Dukes Ridge akin to mineralization at Cliff Creek. Drillhole 22DRDD026 intersected 0.37 metres core length of 65.60 g/t gold and 2600.00 g/t silver or
g/t AuEq and 2.52 metres of 18.26 g/t gold and 552.85 g/t silver or 25.17 g/t AuEq within a broader interval of
metres grading 2.17 g/t gold and 78.14 g/t silver or 3.15 g/t AuEq and drillhole 22DRDD019 intersected 1.00 metre core length of 9.42 g/t gold and 34.20 g/t silver or 9.86 g/t AuEq and 1.00 metre core length of 6.41 g/t gold and 62.30 g/t silver or 7.16 g/t AuEq within a broader interval of 41.33 metres of 0.93 g/t gold and 8.46 g/t silver or
g/t AuEq in. Targeted drilling of plunging high-grade mineralization below the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate pit-shell yielded 57 metres core length of 1.72 g/t gold and 64.41 g/t Ag or 2.52 g/t AuEq in drillhole 22DRDD022 and
metres core length grading 1.41 g/t gold and 43.20 g/t silver or 1.95 g/t AuEq in hole 22DRDD029 (Figures 2 and 3).
Figure 1. Plan map at the Dukes Ridge Zone highlighting new 2021 and 2022 drill results.
