14 October – Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures: Prudential Standard APS 330 – Attachment B – Main Features of Capital Instruments

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures: Prudential Standard APS 330 Attachment B - Main features of capital instruments 14 October 2021 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN), is an Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) subject to regulation by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). Attached is the prudential information required to be disclosed in accordance with Prudential Standard APS 330, Attachment B - Main features of capital instruments. The prudential disclosures have been prepared for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited. This information has been updated following BEN's Subordinated Floating Rate Note (BE4024) issue on 14 October 2021. The disclosures provided have been prepared as at 14 October 2021. Approved for release by: Travis Crouch - Chief Financial Officer Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 14 October 2021 Appendix A - Main Features of Capital Instruments Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Disclosure template for main features of Instrument 1 Instrument 2 Instrument 3 Instrument 4 Instrument 5 Instrument 6 Instrument 7 Instrument 8 Regulatory Capital instruments 1 Issuer Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited Limited Limited Limited Limited Limited Limited Limited Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or 2 Bloomberg identifier for private BEN BENPG BENPH BENHB AU3FN0033668 AU3FN0046066 AU3FN0057410 AU3FN0063467 placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Victoria Victoria Victoria South Australia Victoria Victoria Victoria Victoria Regulatory Treatment Instrument 1 Instrument 2 Instrument 3 Instrument 4 Instrument 5 Instrument 6 Instrument 7 Instrument 8 4 Transitional Basel III rules Common Equity Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Common Equity Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 6 Eligible at solo/group/group & solo Solo and Group Solo and Group Solo and Group Solo and Group Solo and Group Solo and Group Solo and Group Solo and Group Instrument type (ordinary 7 shares/preference shares/subordinated Ordinary shares Preference shares Capital notes Subordinated notes Subordinated notes Subordinated notes Subordinated notes Subordinated notes notes/other) Amount recognised in Regulatory 8 Capital (Currency in mil, as of most 5,053.09 321.62 502.44 21.09 125.00 275.00 150.00 0.00 recent reporting date1) 9 Par value of instrument N/A 321.62 502.44 21.09 125.00 275.00 150.00 125.00 10 Accounting classification Shareholders equity Liability-amortised cost Liability - amortised cost Liability-amortised cost Liability-amortised cost Liability - amortised cost Liability - amortised cost Liability - amortised cost 11 Original date of issuance 19-December-1985 13-December-2017 30-November-2020 28-August-1998 09-December-2016 30-November-2018 19-November-2020 14-October-2021 12 Perpetual or dated Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual Dated Dated Dated Dated 13 Original maturity date No maturity No maturity No maturity No maturity 09-December-2026 30-November-2028 19-November-2030 14-October-2031 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes approval Subject to receiving prior Subject to receiving prior Subject to receiving prior Subject to receiving prior written approval from APRA, written approval from APRA, written approval from APRA, written approval from APRA, the Issuer may elect (but will the Issuer may elect (but will the Issuer may elect (but will the Issuer may elect (but will not be obliged) to redeem all of not be obliged) to redeem all of not be obliged) to redeem all of not be obliged) to redeem all of the Notes (subject to any the Notes (subject to any the Notes (subject to any the Notes (subject to any Optional Call Date: 13 June Call Date: 15 June 2027, earlier Conversion or Write Off earlier Conversion or Write Off earlier Conversion or Write Off earlier Conversion or Write Off Optional call date, contingent call dates (in whole or in part) following (in whole or in part) following (in whole or in part) following (in whole or in part) following 15 N/A 2024, Redemption of $100 per Redemption of $100 per N/A Non-Viability Loss Absorption) the receipt of a Non-Viability the receipt of a Non-Viability the receipt of a Non-Viability and redemption amount CPS4. Capital Note. at par plus accrued interest (if Determination) at par plus Determination) at par plus Determination) at par plus any) on 9 December 2021 (the accrued interest (if any) on 30 accrued interest (if any) on 19 accrued interest (if any) on 14 First Call Date) and on any November 2023 (the First Call November 2025 (the First Call October 2026 (the First Call Business Day being an Interest Date) and on any Business Date) and on any Business Date) and on any Business Payment Date thereafter. Day being an Interest Payment Day being an Interest Payment Day being an Interest Payment Date thereafter. Date thereafter. Date thereafter. Notes 1 30 June 2021. P a g e | 2 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 14 October 2021 Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Continued Regulatory Treatment Instrument 1 Instrument 2 Instrument 3 Instrument 4 Instrument 5 Instrument 6 Instrument 7 Instrument 8 Subject to receiving prior Subject to receiving prior Subject to receiving prior Subject to receiving prior written approval from APRA, written approval from APRA, written approval from APRA, written approval from APRA, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank the Issuer may elect (but will the Issuer may elect (but will the Issuer may elect (but will the Issuer may elect (but will Bendigo and Adelaide Bank not be obliged) to redeem all of not be obliged) to redeem all of not be obliged) to redeem all of not be obliged) to redeem all of may also elect at its option to may also elect at its option to the Notes (subject to any the Notes (subject to any the Notes (subject to any the Notes (subject to any Exchange all or some Capital Exchange all or some CPS4 earlier Conversion or Write Off earlier Conversion or Write Off earlier Conversion or Write Off earlier Conversion or Write Off Notes after a Tax Event or a after a Tax Event or a (in whole or in part) following (in whole or in part) following (in whole or in part) following (in whole or in part) following Regulatory Event, and may 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable N/A Regulatory Event, and may N/A Non-Viability Loss Absorption) the receipt of a Non-Viability the receipt of a Non-Viability the receipt of a Non-Viability elect at its option to Convert all elect at its option to Convert all at par plus accrued interest (if Determination) at par plus Determination) at par plus Determination) at par plus CPS4 following the occurrence Capital Notes following the any) on 9 December 2021 (the accrued interest (if any) on 30 accrued interest (if any) on 19 accrued interest (if any) on 14 occurrence of a Change of of an Acquisition Event. Control Event. First Call Date) and on any November 2023 (the First Call November 2025 (the First Call October 2026 (the First Call Business Day being an Interest Date) and on any Business Date) and on any Business Date) and on any Business Payment Date thereafter. Day being an Interest Payment Day being an Interest Payment Day being an Interest Payment Date thereafter. Date thereafter. Date thereafter. Coupons/Dividends Instrument 1 Instrument 2 Instrument 3 Instrument 4 Instrument 5 Instrument 6 Instrument 7 Instrument 8 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon N/A Floating Floating Floating Floating Floating Floating Floating 18 Coupon rate and any related index N/A 90 Day BBSW + 3.75% Margin 90 Day BBSW + 3.80% Margin 90 Day BBSW + 1.00% Margin 3 month BBSW + 2.80% 3 month BBSW + 2.45% 3 month BBSW + 1.95% 3 month BBSW + 1.48% Margin Margin Margin Margin 19 Existence of a dividend stopper Fully discretionary Mandatory Mandatory N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary Fully discretionary Fully discretionary Fully discretionary Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory or mandatory 21 Existence of step up or other incentive N/A No No No No No No No to redeem 22 Noncumulative or cumulative Noncumulative Noncumulative Noncumulative Noncumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Nonconvertible Convertible Convertible Nonconvertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Non-Viability Trigger Event: A Non-Viability Trigger Event: A Non-Viability Trigger Event: A Non-Viability Trigger Event: A Non-Viability Trigger Event Non-Viability Trigger Event Non-Viability Trigger Event Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs when APRA has occurs when APRA has occurs when APRA has occurs when APRA has provided a written provided a written provided a written provided a written determination (Non-Viability determination (Non-Viability determination (Non-Viability determination (Non-Viability Determination) to the Issuer Determination) to the Issuer Determination) to the Issuer Determination) to the Issuer Mandatory Conversion Mandatory Exchange that: that: that: that: (i) the conversion or write-off of (i) the conversion or write-off of (i) the conversion or write-off of (i) the conversion or write-off of Optional Conversion Optional Exchange Relevant Capital Instruments Relevant Capital Instruments Relevant Capital Instruments Relevant Capital Instruments Conversion or write-down on Exchange or write-down on 24 If convertible, conversion trigger(s) N/A N/A of the Issuer is necessary of the Issuer is necessary of the Issuer is necessary of the Issuer is necessary Capital Trigger Event or a Non- Capital Trigger Event or a Non- because without the because without the because without the because without the Viability Trigger Event Viability Trigger Event conversion or write-off APRA conversion or write-off APRA conversion or write-off APRA conversion or write-off APRA considers that the Issuer would considers that the Issuer would considers that the Issuer would considers that the Issuer would become non-viable; or become non-viable; or become non-viable; or become non-viable; or (ii) without a public sector (ii) without a public sector (ii) without a public sector (ii) without a public sector injection of capital, or injection of capital, or injection of capital, or injection of capital, or equivalent support, APRA equivalent support, APRA equivalent support, APRA equivalent support, APRA determines that the Issuer will determines that the Issuer will determines that the Issuer will determines that the Issuer will become non-viable. become non-viable. become non-viable. become non-viable. P a g e | 3 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 14 October 2021 Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Continued Coupons/Dividends Instrument 1 Instrument 2 Instrument 3 Instrument 4 Instrument 5 Instrument 6 Instrument 7 Instrument 8 25 If convertible, fully or partially N/A May convert fully or partially May convert fully or partially N/A May convert fully or partially May convert fully or partially May convert fully or partially May convert fully or partially The Conversion Number is The Conversion Number is The Conversion Number is The Conversion Number is calculated according to the calculated according to the calculated according to the calculated according to the following formula, subject to following formula, subject to following formula, subject to following formula, subject to the Conversion Number being the Conversion Number being the Conversion Number being the Conversion Number being no greater than the Maximum no greater than the Maximum no greater than the Maximum no greater than the Maximum Conversion Number: Conversion Number: Conversion Number: Conversion Number: 1. Conversion Number for 1. Conversion Number for 1. Conversion Number for 1. Conversion Number for each Note = Nominal Amount / each Note = Nominal Amount each Note = Nominal Amount each Note = Nominal Amount Conversion into Ordinary ([1-0.01] x VWAP); ([1-0.01] x VWAP); ([1-0.01] x VWAP); ([1-0.01] x VWAP); Conversion into Ordinary 2. VWAP refers to the VWAP Shares: Conversion is into 2. VWAP refers to the VWAP 2. VWAP refers to the VWAP 2. VWAP refers to the VWAP Shares: Conversion is into of BEN ordinary shares over approximately $101.01 worth of of BEN ordinary shares over of BEN ordinary shares over of BEN ordinary shares over approximately $101.01 worth of the latest period of 5 business BEN Ordinary Shares per the latest period of 5 business the latest period of 5 business the latest period of 5 business BEN Ordinary Shares per Capital Note based on the days on which trading of BEN days on which trading of BEN days on which trading of BEN days on which trading of BEN CPS4 based on the $100 ordinary shares took place 26 If convertible, conversion rate N/A $100 Capital Note Issue Price N/A ordinary shares took place ordinary shares took place ordinary shares took place CPS4 Issue Price and the before (but not including) the and the volume weighted before (but not including) the before (but not including) the before (but not including) the volume weighted average price conversion date; and average price (subject to conversion date; and conversion date; and conversion date; and (subject to certain adjustments certain adjustments and 3. Nominal Amount means 3. Nominal Amount means 3. Nominal Amount means 3. Nominal Amount means and calculated in accordance calculated in accordance with $10,000. Maximum $10,000. Maximum Conversion $10,000. Maximum Conversion $10,000. Maximum Conversion with the Term). Conversion Number: = the Term). Number: = Nominal Amount / Number: = Nominal Amount / Number: = Nominal Amount / Nominal Amount / (20% x (20% x Issue Date VWAP). (20% x Issue Date VWAP). (20% x Issue Date VWAP). Issue Date VWAP). Issue Issue Date VWAP refers to the Issue Date VWAP refers to the Issue Date VWAP refers to the Date VWAP refers to the VWAP of BEN ordinary shares VWAP of BEN ordinary shares VWAP of BEN ordinary shares VWAP of BEN ordinary shares over the 20 business days on over the 20 business days on over the 20 business days on over the 20 business days on which trading of BEN ordinary which trading of BEN ordinary which trading of BEN ordinary which trading of BEN ordinary shares took place before (but shares took place before (but shares took place before (but shares took place before (but not including) Settlement Date not including) Settlement Date not including) Settlement Date not including) Settlement Date of the Notes. of the Notes. of the Notes. of the Notes. 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional N/A Mandatory Mandatory N/A Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory conversion 28 If convertible, specify instrument type N/A Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares N/A Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares convertible into 29 If convertible, specify issuer of N/A BEN BEN N/A BEN BEN BEN BEN instrument it converts into 30 Write-down feature N/A Yes Yes N/A Yes Yes Yes Yes P a g e | 4 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 14 October 2021 Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Continued Coupons/Dividends Instrument 1 Instrument 2 Instrument 3 Instrument 4 Instrument 5 Instrument 6 Instrument 7 Instrument 8 Upon a Non-Viability Trigger Upon a Non-Viability Trigger Upon a Non-Viability Trigger Upon a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurring, BEN must Event occurring, BEN must Event occurring, BEN must Event occurring, BEN must convert some or all of the convert some or all of the convert some or all of the convert some or all of the relevant Tier 1 and Tier 2 relevant Tier 1 and Tier 2 relevant Tier 1 and Tier 2 relevant Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments (including the instruments (including the instruments (including the instruments (including the Notes) into BEN ordinary Notes) into BEN ordinary Notes) into BEN ordinary Notes) into BEN ordinary shares in accordance with shares in accordance with shares in accordance with shares in accordance with APRA notifies the Issuer in APRA notifies the Issuer in APRA's written determination. APRA's written determination. APRA's written determination. APRA's written determination. writing that: writing that: If this occurs, holders of the If this occurs, holders of the If this occurs, holders of the If this occurs, holders of the conversion or write-off of exchange or write-off of Notes will, for each Note Notes will, for each Note Notes will, for each Note Notes will, for each Note 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) Additional Capital Instruments Additional Capital Instruments converted, receive the converted, receive the converted, receive the converted, receive the is necessary because, without is necessary because, without Conversion Number of BEN Conversion Number of BEN Conversion Number of BEN Conversion Number of BEN it, APRA considers that it, APRA considers that ordinary shares, subject to the ordinary shares, subject to the ordinary shares, subject to the ordinary shares, subject to the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Maximum Conversion Number. Maximum Conversion Number. Maximum Conversion Number. Maximum Conversion Number. would become non-viable. would become non-viable. Investors will be required to Investors will be required to Investors will be required to Investors will be required to provide specified information provide specified information provide specified information provide specified information (including their CHESS (including their CHESS (including their CHESS (including their CHESS account details) by the account details) by the account details) by the account details) by the conversion date in order to conversion date in order to conversion date in order to conversion date in order to receive BEN ordinary shares receive BEN ordinary shares receive BEN ordinary shares receive BEN ordinary shares on conversion. on conversion. on conversion. on conversion. If Conversion is not effected If Exchange is not effected If conversion is not possible or If Conversion is not possible or If Conversion is not possible or If Conversion is not possible or within five Business Days after within five Business Days after does not occur as specified in does not occur as specified in does not occur as specified in does not occur as specified in N/A a Capital Trigger Conversion a Capital Trigger Event or Non- N/A the Conditions, the Notes the Conditions (including if the Conditions (including if the Conditions (including if Date or Non-Viability Viability Event for any reason, (including all rights under the there is an Inability Event and there is an Inability Event and there is an Inability Event and Conversion Date (as the Capital Notes would be Notes) will be immediately Conversion has not been Conversion has not been Conversion has not been applicable) for any reason Written Off. Written-Off and the rights of effected within 5 Business effected within 5 Business effected within 5 Business (including an Inability Event), holders of Notes will be Days after the Conversion Days after the Conversion Days after the Conversion the CPS4 would be Written immediately and irrevocably Date), the Notes (including all Date), the Notes (including all Date), the Notes (including all Off. terminated within 5 days of the rights under the Notes) will be rights under the Notes) will be rights under the Notes) will be Conversion Date, with any immediately Written-Off and immediately Written-Off and immediately Written-Off and such Write-Off to be taken as the rights of holders of Notes the rights of holders of Notes the rights of holders of Notes having effect on and from the will be immediately and will be immediately and will be immediately and Conversion Date. irrevocably terminated, with irrevocably terminated, with irrevocably terminated, with If the Issuer fails to issue BEN any such Write-Off to be taken any such Write-Off to be taken any such Write-Off to be taken ordinary shares when it is as having effect on and from as having effect on and from as having effect on and from required to do so, the remedies the Conversion Date. If the the Conversion Date. If the the Conversion Date. If the of holders of Notes will be Issuer fails to issue BEN Issuer fails to issue BEN Issuer fails to issue BEN limited to seeking an order for ordinary shares when it is ordinary shares when it is ordinary shares when it is specific performance (noting required to do so, the remedies required to do so, the remedies required to do so, the remedies that when Notes are Written- of holders of Notes will be of holders of Notes will be of holders of Notes will be Off, no rights to conversion will limited to seeking an order for limited to seeking an order for limited to seeking an order for remain). specific performance (noting specific performance (noting specific performance (noting that when Notes are Written- that when Notes are Written- that when Notes are Written- Off, no rights to conversion will Off, no rights to conversion will Off, no rights to conversion will remain). remain). remain). 