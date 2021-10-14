14 October – Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures: Prudential Standard APS 330 – Attachment B – Main Features of Capital Instruments

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 14 October 2021
Coupons/Dividends
Instrument 1
Instrument 2
Instrument 3
Instrument 4
Instrument 5
Instrument 6
Instrument 7
Instrument 8
Upon a Non-Viability Trigger
Upon a Non-Viability Trigger
Upon a Non-Viability Trigger
Upon a Non-Viability Trigger
Event occurring, BEN must
Event occurring, BEN must
Event occurring, BEN must
Event occurring, BEN must
convert some or all of the
convert some or all of the
convert some or all of the
convert some or all of the
relevant Tier 1 and Tier 2
relevant Tier 1 and Tier 2
relevant Tier 1 and Tier 2
relevant Tier 1 and Tier 2
instruments (including the
instruments (including the
instruments (including the
instruments (including the
Notes) into BEN ordinary
Notes) into BEN ordinary
Notes) into BEN ordinary
Notes) into BEN ordinary
shares in accordance with
shares in accordance with
shares in accordance with
shares in accordance with
APRA notifies the Issuer in
APRA notifies the Issuer in
APRA's written determination.
APRA's written determination.
APRA's written determination.
APRA's written determination.
writing that:
writing that:
If this occurs, holders of the
If this occurs, holders of the
If this occurs, holders of the
If this occurs, holders of the
conversion or write-off of
exchange or write-off of
Notes will, for each Note
Notes will, for each Note
Notes will, for each Note
Notes will, for each Note
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
Additional Capital Instruments
Additional Capital Instruments
converted, receive the
converted, receive the
converted, receive the
converted, receive the
is necessary because, without
is necessary because, without
Conversion Number of BEN
Conversion Number of BEN
Conversion Number of BEN
Conversion Number of BEN
it, APRA considers that
it, APRA considers that
ordinary shares, subject to the
ordinary shares, subject to the
ordinary shares, subject to the
ordinary shares, subject to the
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Maximum Conversion Number. Maximum Conversion Number. Maximum Conversion Number. Maximum Conversion Number.
would become non-viable.
would become non-viable.
Investors will be required to
Investors will be required to
Investors will be required to
Investors will be required to
provide specified information
provide specified information
provide specified information
provide specified information
(including their CHESS
(including their CHESS
(including their CHESS
(including their CHESS
account details) by the
account details) by the
account details) by the
account details) by the
conversion date in order to
conversion date in order to
conversion date in order to
conversion date in order to
receive BEN ordinary shares
receive BEN ordinary shares
receive BEN ordinary shares
receive BEN ordinary shares
on conversion.
on conversion.
on conversion.
on conversion.
If Conversion is not effected
If Exchange is not effected
If conversion is not possible or
If Conversion is not possible or
If Conversion is not possible or
If Conversion is not possible or
within five Business Days after
within five Business Days after
does not occur as specified in
does not occur as specified in
does not occur as specified in
does not occur as specified in
N/A
a Capital Trigger Conversion
a Capital Trigger Event or Non-
N/A
the Conditions, the Notes
the Conditions (including if
the Conditions (including if
the Conditions (including if
Date or Non-Viability
Viability Event for any reason,
(including all rights under the
there is an Inability Event and
there is an Inability Event and
there is an Inability Event and
Conversion Date (as
the Capital Notes would be
Notes) will be immediately
Conversion has not been
Conversion has not been
Conversion has not been
applicable) for any reason
Written Off.
Written-Off and the rights of
effected within 5 Business
effected within 5 Business
effected within 5 Business
(including an Inability Event),
holders of Notes will be
Days after the Conversion
Days after the Conversion
Days after the Conversion
the CPS4 would be Written
immediately and irrevocably
Date), the Notes (including all
Date), the Notes (including all
Date), the Notes (including all
Off.
terminated within 5 days of the
rights under the Notes) will be
rights under the Notes) will be
rights under the Notes) will be
Conversion Date, with any
immediately Written-Off and
immediately Written-Off and
immediately Written-Off and
such Write-Off to be taken as
the rights of holders of Notes
the rights of holders of Notes
the rights of holders of Notes
having effect on and from the
will be immediately and
will be immediately and
will be immediately and
Conversion Date.
irrevocably terminated, with
irrevocably terminated, with
irrevocably terminated, with
If the Issuer fails to issue BEN
any such Write-Off to be taken
any such Write-Off to be taken
any such Write-Off to be taken
ordinary shares when it is
as having effect on and from
as having effect on and from
as having effect on and from
required to do so, the remedies the Conversion Date. If the
the Conversion Date. If the
the Conversion Date. If the
of holders of Notes will be
Issuer fails to issue BEN
Issuer fails to issue BEN
Issuer fails to issue BEN
limited to seeking an order for
ordinary shares when it is
ordinary shares when it is
ordinary shares when it is
specific performance (noting
required to do so, the remedies required to do so, the remedies required to do so, the remedies
that when Notes are Written-
of holders of Notes will be
of holders of Notes will be
of holders of Notes will be
Off, no rights to conversion will
limited to seeking an order for
limited to seeking an order for
limited to seeking an order for
remain).
specific performance (noting
specific performance (noting
specific performance (noting
|
|
|
|
Off, no rights to conversion will
Off, no rights to conversion will
Off, no rights to conversion will
|
|
|
|
