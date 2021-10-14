Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

14 October – Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures: Prudential Standard APS 330 – Attachment B – Main Features of Capital Instruments

10/14/2021 | 03:42am EDT
Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures: Prudential Standard APS 330

Attachment B - Main features of capital instruments

14 October 2021

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN), is an Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) subject to regulation by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). Attached is the prudential information required to be disclosed in accordance with Prudential Standard APS 330, Attachment B - Main features of capital instruments.

The prudential disclosures have been prepared for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited.

This information has been updated following BEN's Subordinated Floating Rate Note (BE4024) issue on 14 October 2021.

The disclosures provided have been prepared as at 14 October 2021.

Approved for release by: Travis Crouch - Chief Financial Officer

Media enquiries

Lauren Andrews, Acting Head of Public Relations p 03 5485 7109 m 0407 340 283

e lauren.andrews@bendigoadelaide.com.au

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited

Investor enquiries

Karen McRae, Head of Investor Relations p 08 8414 7060 m 0417 186 500

e karen.mcrae@bendigoadelaide.com.au

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is Australia's better big bank, with more than 7,000 staff helping our over 2 million customers to achieve their financial goals. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's vision is to be Australia's bank of choice, by feeding into the prosperity of customers and their communities.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 14 October 2021

Appendix A - Main Features of Capital Instruments

Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments

Disclosure template for main features of

Instrument 1

Instrument 2

Instrument 3

Instrument 4

Instrument 5

Instrument 6

Instrument 7

Instrument 8

Regulatory Capital instruments

1

Issuer

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or

2

Bloomberg identifier for private

BEN

BENPG

BENPH

BENHB

AU3FN0033668

AU3FN0046066

AU3FN0057410

AU3FN0063467

placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Victoria

Victoria

Victoria

South Australia

Victoria

Victoria

Victoria

Victoria

Regulatory Treatment

Instrument 1

Instrument 2

Instrument 3

Instrument 4

Instrument 5

Instrument 6

Instrument 7

Instrument 8

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Common Equity Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Common Equity Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

6

Eligible at solo/group/group & solo

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Instrument type (ordinary

7

shares/preference shares/subordinated

Ordinary shares

Preference shares

Capital notes

Subordinated notes

Subordinated notes

Subordinated notes

Subordinated notes

Subordinated notes

notes/other)

Amount recognised in Regulatory

8

Capital (Currency in mil, as of most

5,053.09

321.62

502.44

21.09

125.00

275.00

150.00

0.00

recent reporting date1)

9

Par value of instrument

N/A

321.62

502.44

21.09

125.00

275.00

150.00

125.00

10

Accounting classification

Shareholders equity

Liability-amortised cost

Liability - amortised cost

Liability-amortised cost

Liability-amortised cost

Liability - amortised cost

Liability - amortised cost

Liability - amortised cost

11

Original date of issuance

19-December-1985

13-December-2017

30-November-2020

28-August-1998

09-December-2016

30-November-2018

19-November-2020

14-October-2021

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

No maturity

No maturity

No maturity

No maturity

09-December-2026

30-November-2028

19-November-2030

14-October-2031

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

approval

Subject to receiving prior

Subject to receiving prior

Subject to receiving prior

Subject to receiving prior

written approval from APRA,

written approval from APRA,

written approval from APRA,

written approval from APRA,

the Issuer may elect (but will

the Issuer may elect (but will

the Issuer may elect (but will

the Issuer may elect (but will

not be obliged) to redeem all of

not be obliged) to redeem all of

not be obliged) to redeem all of

not be obliged) to redeem all of

the Notes (subject to any

the Notes (subject to any

the Notes (subject to any

the Notes (subject to any

Optional Call Date: 13 June

Call Date: 15 June 2027,

earlier Conversion or Write Off

earlier Conversion or Write Off

earlier Conversion or Write Off

earlier Conversion or Write Off

Optional call date, contingent call dates

(in whole or in part) following

(in whole or in part) following

(in whole or in part) following

(in whole or in part) following

15

N/A

2024, Redemption of $100 per

Redemption of $100 per

N/A

Non-Viability Loss Absorption)

the receipt of a Non-Viability

the receipt of a Non-Viability

the receipt of a Non-Viability

and redemption amount

CPS4.

Capital Note.

at par plus accrued interest (if

Determination) at par plus

Determination) at par plus

Determination) at par plus

any) on 9 December 2021 (the

accrued interest (if any) on 30

accrued interest (if any) on 19

accrued interest (if any) on 14

First Call Date) and on any

November 2023 (the First Call

November 2025 (the First Call

October 2026 (the First Call

Business Day being an Interest Date) and on any Business

Date) and on any Business

Date) and on any Business

Payment Date thereafter.

Day being an Interest Payment

Day being an Interest Payment

Day being an Interest Payment

Date thereafter.

Date thereafter.

Date thereafter.

Notes

1 30 June 2021.

P a g e | 2

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 14 October 2021

Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Continued

Regulatory Treatment

Instrument 1

Instrument 2

Instrument 3

Instrument 4

Instrument 5

Instrument 6

Instrument 7

Instrument 8

Subject to receiving prior

Subject to receiving prior

Subject to receiving prior

Subject to receiving prior

written approval from APRA,

written approval from APRA,

written approval from APRA,

written approval from APRA,

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

the Issuer may elect (but will

the Issuer may elect (but will

the Issuer may elect (but will

the Issuer may elect (but will

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

not be obliged) to redeem all of

not be obliged) to redeem all of

not be obliged) to redeem all of

not be obliged) to redeem all of

may also elect at its option to

may also elect at its option to

the Notes (subject to any

the Notes (subject to any

the Notes (subject to any

the Notes (subject to any

Exchange all or some Capital

Exchange all or some CPS4

earlier Conversion or Write Off

earlier Conversion or Write Off

earlier Conversion or Write Off

earlier Conversion or Write Off

Notes after a Tax Event or a

after a Tax Event or a

(in whole or in part) following

(in whole or in part) following

(in whole or in part) following

(in whole or in part) following

Regulatory Event, and may

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

N/A

Regulatory Event, and may

N/A

Non-Viability Loss Absorption)

the receipt of a Non-Viability

the receipt of a Non-Viability

the receipt of a Non-Viability

elect at its option to Convert all

elect at its option to Convert all

at par plus accrued interest (if

Determination) at par plus

Determination) at par plus

Determination) at par plus

CPS4 following the occurrence

Capital Notes following the

any) on 9 December 2021 (the

accrued interest (if any) on 30

accrued interest (if any) on 19

accrued interest (if any) on 14

occurrence of a Change of

of an Acquisition Event.

Control Event.

First Call Date) and on any

November 2023 (the First Call

November 2025 (the First Call

October 2026 (the First Call

Business Day being an Interest Date) and on any Business

Date) and on any Business

Date) and on any Business

Payment Date thereafter.

Day being an Interest Payment

Day being an Interest Payment

Day being an Interest Payment

Date thereafter.

Date thereafter.

Date thereafter.

Coupons/Dividends

Instrument 1

Instrument 2

Instrument 3

Instrument 4

Instrument 5

Instrument 6

Instrument 7

Instrument 8

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

N/A

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

18

Coupon rate and any related index

N/A

90 Day BBSW + 3.75% Margin 90 Day BBSW + 3.80% Margin

90 Day BBSW + 1.00% Margin

3 month BBSW + 2.80%

3 month BBSW + 2.45%

3 month BBSW + 1.95%

3 month BBSW + 1.48%

Margin

Margin

Margin

Margin

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

Fully discretionary

Mandatory

Mandatory

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

or mandatory

21

Existence of step up or other incentive

N/A

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

to redeem

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

Noncumulative

Noncumulative

Noncumulative

Noncumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Nonconvertible

Convertible

Convertible

Nonconvertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Non-Viability Trigger Event: A

Non-Viability Trigger Event: A

Non-Viability Trigger Event: A

Non-Viability Trigger Event: A

Non-Viability Trigger Event

Non-Viability Trigger Event

Non-Viability Trigger Event

Non-Viability Trigger Event

occurs when APRA has

occurs when APRA has

occurs when APRA has

occurs when APRA has

provided a written

provided a written

provided a written

provided a written

determination (Non-Viability

determination (Non-Viability

determination (Non-Viability

determination (Non-Viability

Determination) to the Issuer

Determination) to the Issuer

Determination) to the Issuer

Determination) to the Issuer

Mandatory Conversion

Mandatory Exchange

that:

that:

that:

that:

(i) the conversion or write-off of (i) the conversion or write-off of (i) the conversion or write-off of (i) the conversion or write-off of

Optional Conversion

Optional Exchange

Relevant Capital Instruments

Relevant Capital Instruments

Relevant Capital Instruments

Relevant Capital Instruments

Conversion or write-down on

Exchange or write-down on

24

If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

N/A

N/A

of the Issuer is necessary

of the Issuer is necessary

of the Issuer is necessary

of the Issuer is necessary

Capital Trigger Event or a Non- Capital Trigger Event or a Non-

because without the

because without the

because without the

because without the

Viability Trigger Event

Viability Trigger Event

conversion or write-off APRA

conversion or write-off APRA

conversion or write-off APRA

conversion or write-off APRA

considers that the Issuer would considers that the Issuer would considers that the Issuer would considers that the Issuer would

become non-viable; or

become non-viable; or

become non-viable; or

become non-viable; or

(ii) without a public sector

(ii) without a public sector

(ii) without a public sector

(ii) without a public sector

injection of capital, or

injection of capital, or

injection of capital, or

injection of capital, or

equivalent support, APRA

equivalent support, APRA

equivalent support, APRA

equivalent support, APRA

determines that the Issuer will

determines that the Issuer will

determines that the Issuer will

determines that the Issuer will

become non-viable.

become non-viable.

become non-viable.

become non-viable.

P a g e | 3

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 14 October 2021

Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Continued

Coupons/Dividends

Instrument 1

Instrument 2

Instrument 3

Instrument 4

Instrument 5

Instrument 6

Instrument 7

Instrument 8

25

If convertible, fully or partially

N/A

May convert fully or partially

May convert fully or partially

N/A

May convert fully or partially

May convert fully or partially

May convert fully or partially

May convert fully or partially

The Conversion Number is

The Conversion Number is

The Conversion Number is

The Conversion Number is

calculated according to the

calculated according to the

calculated according to the

calculated according to the

following formula, subject to

following formula, subject to

following formula, subject to

following formula, subject to

the Conversion Number being

the Conversion Number being

the Conversion Number being

the Conversion Number being

no greater than the Maximum

no greater than the Maximum

no greater than the Maximum

no greater than the Maximum

Conversion Number:

Conversion Number:

Conversion Number:

Conversion Number:

1. Conversion Number for

1. Conversion Number for

1. Conversion Number for

1. Conversion Number for

each Note = Nominal Amount /

each Note = Nominal Amount

each Note = Nominal Amount

each Note = Nominal Amount

Conversion into Ordinary

([1-0.01] x VWAP);

([1-0.01] x VWAP);

([1-0.01] x VWAP);

([1-0.01] x VWAP);

Conversion into Ordinary

2. VWAP refers to the VWAP

Shares: Conversion is into

2. VWAP refers to the VWAP

2. VWAP refers to the VWAP

2. VWAP refers to the VWAP

Shares: Conversion is into

of BEN ordinary shares over

approximately $101.01 worth of

of BEN ordinary shares over

of BEN ordinary shares over

of BEN ordinary shares over

approximately $101.01 worth of

the latest period of 5 business

BEN Ordinary Shares per

the latest period of 5 business

the latest period of 5 business

the latest period of 5 business

BEN Ordinary Shares per

Capital Note based on the

days on which trading of BEN

days on which trading of BEN

days on which trading of BEN

days on which trading of BEN

CPS4 based on the $100

ordinary shares took place

26

If convertible, conversion rate

N/A

$100 Capital Note Issue Price

N/A

ordinary shares took place

ordinary shares took place

ordinary shares took place

CPS4 Issue Price and the

before (but not including) the

and the volume weighted

before (but not including) the

before (but not including) the

before (but not including) the

volume weighted average price

conversion date; and

average price (subject to

conversion date; and

conversion date; and

conversion date; and

(subject to certain adjustments

certain adjustments and

3. Nominal Amount means

3. Nominal Amount means

3. Nominal Amount means

3. Nominal Amount means

and calculated in accordance

calculated in accordance with

$10,000. Maximum

$10,000. Maximum Conversion $10,000. Maximum Conversion $10,000. Maximum Conversion

with the Term).

Conversion Number: =

the Term).

Number: = Nominal Amount /

Number: = Nominal Amount /

Number: = Nominal Amount /

Nominal Amount / (20% x

(20% x Issue Date VWAP).

(20% x Issue Date VWAP).

(20% x Issue Date VWAP).

Issue Date VWAP). Issue

Issue Date VWAP refers to the

Issue Date VWAP refers to the

Issue Date VWAP refers to the

Date VWAP refers to the

VWAP of BEN ordinary shares

VWAP of BEN ordinary shares

VWAP of BEN ordinary shares

VWAP of BEN ordinary shares

over the 20 business days on

over the 20 business days on

over the 20 business days on

over the 20 business days on

which trading of BEN ordinary

which trading of BEN ordinary

which trading of BEN ordinary

which trading of BEN ordinary

shares took place before (but

shares took place before (but

shares took place before (but

shares took place before (but

not including) Settlement Date

not including) Settlement Date

not including) Settlement Date

not including) Settlement Date

of the Notes.

of the Notes.

of the Notes.

of the Notes.

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional

N/A

Mandatory

Mandatory

N/A

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

conversion

28

If convertible, specify instrument type

N/A

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

N/A

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

convertible into

29

If convertible, specify issuer of

N/A

BEN

BEN

N/A

BEN

BEN

BEN

BEN

instrument it converts into

30

Write-down feature

N/A

Yes

Yes

N/A

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

P a g e | 4

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 14 October 2021

Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Continued

Coupons/Dividends

Instrument 1

Instrument 2

Instrument 3

Instrument 4

Instrument 5

Instrument 6

Instrument 7

Instrument 8

Upon a Non-Viability Trigger

Upon a Non-Viability Trigger

Upon a Non-Viability Trigger

Upon a Non-Viability Trigger

Event occurring, BEN must

Event occurring, BEN must

Event occurring, BEN must

Event occurring, BEN must

convert some or all of the

convert some or all of the

convert some or all of the

convert some or all of the

relevant Tier 1 and Tier 2

relevant Tier 1 and Tier 2

relevant Tier 1 and Tier 2

relevant Tier 1 and Tier 2

instruments (including the

instruments (including the

instruments (including the

instruments (including the

Notes) into BEN ordinary

Notes) into BEN ordinary

Notes) into BEN ordinary

Notes) into BEN ordinary

shares in accordance with

shares in accordance with

shares in accordance with

shares in accordance with

APRA notifies the Issuer in

APRA notifies the Issuer in

APRA's written determination.

APRA's written determination.

APRA's written determination.

APRA's written determination.

writing that:

writing that:

If this occurs, holders of the

If this occurs, holders of the

If this occurs, holders of the

If this occurs, holders of the

conversion or write-off of

exchange or write-off of

Notes will, for each Note

Notes will, for each Note

Notes will, for each Note

Notes will, for each Note

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

Additional Capital Instruments

Additional Capital Instruments

converted, receive the

converted, receive the

converted, receive the

converted, receive the

is necessary because, without

is necessary because, without

Conversion Number of BEN

Conversion Number of BEN

Conversion Number of BEN

Conversion Number of BEN

it, APRA considers that

it, APRA considers that

ordinary shares, subject to the

ordinary shares, subject to the

ordinary shares, subject to the

ordinary shares, subject to the

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Maximum Conversion Number. Maximum Conversion Number. Maximum Conversion Number. Maximum Conversion Number.

would become non-viable.

would become non-viable.

Investors will be required to

Investors will be required to

Investors will be required to

Investors will be required to

provide specified information

provide specified information

provide specified information

provide specified information

(including their CHESS

(including their CHESS

(including their CHESS

(including their CHESS

account details) by the

account details) by the

account details) by the

account details) by the

conversion date in order to

conversion date in order to

conversion date in order to

conversion date in order to

receive BEN ordinary shares

receive BEN ordinary shares

receive BEN ordinary shares

receive BEN ordinary shares

on conversion.

on conversion.

on conversion.

on conversion.

If Conversion is not effected

If Exchange is not effected

If conversion is not possible or

If Conversion is not possible or

If Conversion is not possible or

If Conversion is not possible or

within five Business Days after

within five Business Days after

does not occur as specified in

does not occur as specified in

does not occur as specified in

does not occur as specified in

N/A

a Capital Trigger Conversion

a Capital Trigger Event or Non-

N/A

the Conditions, the Notes

the Conditions (including if

the Conditions (including if

the Conditions (including if

Date or Non-Viability

Viability Event for any reason,

(including all rights under the

there is an Inability Event and

there is an Inability Event and

there is an Inability Event and

Conversion Date (as

the Capital Notes would be

Notes) will be immediately

Conversion has not been

Conversion has not been

Conversion has not been

applicable) for any reason

Written Off.

Written-Off and the rights of

effected within 5 Business

effected within 5 Business

effected within 5 Business

(including an Inability Event),

holders of Notes will be

Days after the Conversion

Days after the Conversion

Days after the Conversion

the CPS4 would be Written

immediately and irrevocably

Date), the Notes (including all

Date), the Notes (including all

Date), the Notes (including all

Off.

terminated within 5 days of the

rights under the Notes) will be

rights under the Notes) will be

rights under the Notes) will be

Conversion Date, with any

immediately Written-Off and

immediately Written-Off and

immediately Written-Off and

such Write-Off to be taken as

the rights of holders of Notes

the rights of holders of Notes

the rights of holders of Notes

having effect on and from the

will be immediately and

will be immediately and

will be immediately and

Conversion Date.

irrevocably terminated, with

irrevocably terminated, with

irrevocably terminated, with

If the Issuer fails to issue BEN

any such Write-Off to be taken

any such Write-Off to be taken

any such Write-Off to be taken

ordinary shares when it is

as having effect on and from

as having effect on and from

as having effect on and from

required to do so, the remedies the Conversion Date. If the

the Conversion Date. If the

the Conversion Date. If the

of holders of Notes will be

Issuer fails to issue BEN

Issuer fails to issue BEN

Issuer fails to issue BEN

limited to seeking an order for

ordinary shares when it is

ordinary shares when it is

ordinary shares when it is

specific performance (noting

required to do so, the remedies required to do so, the remedies required to do so, the remedies

that when Notes are Written-

of holders of Notes will be

of holders of Notes will be

of holders of Notes will be

Off, no rights to conversion will

limited to seeking an order for

limited to seeking an order for

limited to seeking an order for

remain).

specific performance (noting

specific performance (noting

specific performance (noting

that when Notes are Written-

that when Notes are Written-

that when Notes are Written-

Off, no rights to conversion will

Off, no rights to conversion will

Off, no rights to conversion will

remain).

remain).

remain).

P a g e | 5

Disclaimer

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
