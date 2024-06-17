Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 17 June 2024

Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Continued

Coupons/Dividends Instrument 1 Instrument 2 Instrument 3 Instrument 4 Instrument 5 Instrument 6

Upon a Non-Viability Trigger Upon a Non-Viability Trigger Upon a Non-Viability Trigger

Event occurring, BEN must convert Event occurring, BEN must convert Event occurring, BEN must convert

some or all of the relevant Tier 1 some or all of the relevant Tier 1 some or all of the relevant Tier 1

and Tier 2 instruments (including and Tier 2 instruments (including and Tier 2 instruments (including

the Notes) into BEN ordinary the Notes) into BEN ordinary the Notes) into BEN ordinary

APRA notifies the Issuer in writing APRA notifies the Issuer in writing shares in accordance with shares in accordance with shares in accordance with

that: that: APRA's written determination. If APRA's written determination. If APRA's written determination. If

exchange or write-off of conversion or write-off of this occurs, holders of the Notes this occurs, holders of the Notes this occurs, holders of the Notes

31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) Additional Capital Instruments is Additional Capital Instruments is will, for each Note converted, will, for each Note converted, will, for each Note converted,

necessary because, without it, necessary because, without it, receive the Conversion Number receive the Conversion Number receive the Conversion Number

APRA considers that Bendigo APRA considers that Bendigo of BEN ordinary shares, subject to of BEN ordinary shares, subject to of BEN ordinary shares, subject to

and Adelaide Bank would and Adelaide Bank would the Maximum Conversion the Maximum Conversion the Maximum Conversion

become non-viable. become non-viable. Number. Investors will be required Number. Investors will be required Number. Investors will be required

to provide specified information to provide specified information to provide specified information

(including their CHESS account (including their CHESS account (including their CHESS account

details) by the conversion date in details) by the conversion date in details) by the conversion date in

order to receive BEN ordinary order to receive BEN ordinary order to receive BEN ordinary

shares on conversion. shares on conversion. shares on conversion.

If Exchange is not effected within If Exchange is not effected within If Conversion is not possible or If Conversion is not possible or If Conversion is not possible or

N/A five Business Days after a Capital five Business Days after a Capital does not occur as specified in the does not occur as specified in the does not occur as specified in the

Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event or Non-Viability Conditions (including if there is an Conditions (including if there is an Conditions (including if there is an

Event for any reason, the Capital Event for any reason, the CN2 Inability Event and Conversion Inability Event and Conversion Inability Event and Conversion

Notes would be Written Off. would be Written Off. has not been effected within 5 has not been effected within 5 has not been effected within 5

Business Days after the Business Days after the Business Days after the

Conversion Date), the Notes Conversion Date), the Notes Conversion Date), the Notes

(including all rights under the (including all rights under the (including all rights under the

Notes) will be immediately Notes) will be immediately Notes) will be immediately

Written-Off and the rights of Written-Off and the rights of Written-Off and the rights of

holders of Notes will be holders of Notes will be holders of Notes will be

immediately and irrevocably immediately and irrevocably immediately and irrevocably

terminated, with any such Write- terminated, with any such Write- terminated, with any such Write-

Off to be taken as having effect Off to be taken as having effect Off to be taken as having effect

on and from the Conversion Date. on and from the Conversion Date. on and from the Conversion Date.

If the Issuer fails to issue BEN If the Issuer fails to issue BEN If the Issuer fails to issue BEN

ordinary shares when it is ordinary shares when it is ordinary shares when it is

required to do so, the remedies of required to do so, the remedies of required to do so, the remedies of

holders of Notes will be limited to holders of Notes will be limited to holders of Notes will be limited to

seeking an order for specific seeking an order for specific seeking an order for specific

performance (noting that when performance (noting that when performance (noting that when

Notes are Written-Off, no rights to Notes are Written-Off, no rights to Notes are Written-Off, no rights to