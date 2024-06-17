Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures: Prudential Standard APS 330

Attachment B: Main Features of Capital Instruments

17 June 2024

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN), is an Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) subject to regulation by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). Attached is the prudential information required to be disclosed in accordance with Prudential Standard APS 330.

The prudential disclosures have been prepared for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited.

The disclosures provided have been prepared as at 17 June 2024.

The information has been updated following the redemption of BEN's Converting Preference Shares 4 (CPS4) on 13 June 2024.

Approved for release by: Luke Davidson - Group Treasurer

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 17 June 2024

Appendix A - Main Features of Capital Instruments

Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments

Disclosure template for main features of

Instrument 1

Instrument 2

Instrument 3

Instrument 4

Instrument 5

Instrument 6

Regulatory Capital instruments

1

Issuer

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or

2

Bloomberg identifier for private

BEN

BENPH

BENPI

AU3FN0057410

AU3FN0063467

AU3FN0082517

placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Victoria

Victoria

Victoria

Victoria

Victoria

Victoria

Regulatory Treatment

Instrument 1

Instrument 2

Instrument 3

Instrument 4

Instrument 5

Instrument 6

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Common Equity Tier 1

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Common Equity Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

6

Eligible at solo/group/group & solo

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Instrument type (ordinary

7

shares/preference

Ordinary shares

Capital notes

Capital notes

Subordinated notes

Subordinated notes

Subordinated notes

shares/subordinated notes/other)

Amount recognised in Regulatory

8

Capital (Currency in mil, as of most

5,245.11

502.44

0.00

150.00

125.00

300.00

recent reporting date)

9

Par value of instrument

N/A

502.44

300.00

150.00

125.00

300.00

10

Accounting classification

Shareholders equity

Liability - amortised cost

Liability - amortised cost

Liability - amortised cost

Liability - amortised cost

Liability - amortised cost

11

Original date of issuance

19-December-1985

30-November-2020

25-March-2024

19-November-2020

14-October-2021

03-November-2023

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Dated

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

No maturity

No maturity

No maturity

19 November 2030

14 October 2031

3 November 2033

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

approval

Subject to receiving prior written

Subject to receiving prior written

Subject to receiving prior written

approval from APRA, the Issuer

approval from APRA, the Issuer

approval from APRA, the Issuer

may elect (but will not be obliged)

may elect (but will not be obliged)

may elect (but will not be obliged)

to redeem all of the Notes

to redeem all of the Notes

to redeem all of the Notes

(subject to any earlier Conversion

(subject to any earlier Conversion

(subject to any earlier Conversion

Call Date: 15 June 2027,

Optional Call Date: 13 December

or Write Off (in whole or in part)

or Write Off (in whole or in part)

or Write Off (in whole or in part)

Optional call date, contingent call

2030, 13 March 2031, 13 June

following the receipt of a Non-

following the receipt of a Non-

following the receipt of a Non-

15

N/A

Redemption of $100 per Capital

dates and redemption amount

2031, 13 September 2031

Viability Determination) at par

Viability Determination) at par

Viability Determination) at par

Note.

$100 per CN2

plus accrued interest (if any) on

plus accrued interest (if any) on

plus accrued interest (if any) on 3

19 November 2025 (the First Call

14 October 2026 (the First Call

November 2028 (the First Call

Date) and on any Business Day

Date) and on any Business Day

Date) and on any Business Day

being an Interest Payment Date

being an Interest Payment Date

being an Interest Payment Date

thereafter.

thereafter.

thereafter.

1 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 17 June 2024

Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Continued

Regulatory Treatment

Instrument 1

Instrument 2

Instrument 3

Instrument 4

Instrument 5

Instrument 6

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank may

Refer above. Bendigo and

also elect at its option to

Adelaide Bank may also elect at

Exchange all or some Capital

its option to Exchange all or some

Notes after a Tax Event or a

CN2 after a Tax Event or a

As outlined in row 15.

As outlined in row 15.

As outlined in row 15.

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

N/A

Regulatory Event, and may elect

Regulatory Event, and may elect

at its option to Convert all Capital

Notes following the occurrence of

at its option to Convert all CN2

following the occurrence of a

a Change of Control Event.

Change of Control Event.

Coupons/Dividends

Instrument 1

Instrument 2

Instrument 3

Instrument 4

Instrument 5

Instrument 6

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

N/A

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

18

Coupon rate and any related index

N/A

90 Day BBSW + 3.80% Margin

3m BBSW +3.20% Margin

3 month BBSW + 1.95% Margin

3 month BBSW + 1.48% Margin

3 month BBSW + 2.60% Margin

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

Fully discretionary

Mandatory

Mandatory

N/A

N/A

N/A

20

Fully discretionary, partially

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

discretionary or mandatory

21

Existence of step up or other

N/A

No

No

No

No

No

incentive to redeem

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

Noncumulative

Noncumulative

Noncumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Nonconvertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Non-Viability Trigger Event: A Non- Non-Viability Trigger Event: A Non- Non-Viability Trigger Event: A Non-

Viability Trigger Event occurs

Viability Trigger Event occurs

Viability Trigger Event occurs

when APRA has provided a

when APRA has provided a

when APRA has provided a

written determination (Non-

written determination (Non-

written determination (Non-

Viability Determination) to the

Viability Determination) to the

Viability Determination) to the

Mandatory Exchange

Mandatory Exchange

Issuer that:

Issuer that:

Issuer that:

(i) the conversion or write-off of

(i) the conversion or write-off of

(i) the conversion or write-off of

Optional Exchange

Optional Exchange

Relevant Capital Instruments of

Relevant Capital Instruments of

Relevant Capital Instruments of

Exchange or write-down on

Exchange or write-down on

24

If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

N/A

the Issuer is necessary because

the Issuer is necessary because

the Issuer is necessary because

Capital Trigger Event or a Non-

Capital Trigger Event or a Non-

without the conversion or write-

without the conversion or write-

without the conversion or write-

Viability Trigger Event

Viability Trigger Event

off APRA considers that the

off APRA considers that the

off APRA considers that the

Change of Control Event

Change of Control Event

Issuer would become non-viable;

Issuer would become non-viable;

Issuer would become non-viable;

or

or

or

(ii) without a public sector

(ii) without a public sector

(ii) without a public sector

injection of capital, or equivalent

injection of capital, or equivalent

injection of capital, or equivalent

support, APRA determines that

support, APRA determines that

support, APRA determines that

the Issuer will become non-viable. the Issuer will become non-viable. the Issuer will become non-viable.

2 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 17 June 2024

Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Continued

Coupons/Dividends

Instrument 1

Instrument 2

Instrument 3

Instrument 4

Instrument 5

Instrument 6

25

If convertible, fully or partially

N/A

May convert fully or partially

May convert fully or partially

May convert fully or partially

May convert fully or partially

May convert fully or partially

The Conversion Number is

The Conversion Number is

The Conversion Number is

calculated according to the

calculated according to the

calculated according to the

following formula, subject to the

following formula, subject to the

following formula, subject to the

Conversion Number being no

Conversion Number being no

Conversion Number being no

greater than the Maximum

greater than the Maximum

greater than the Maximum

Conversion Number:

Conversion Number:

Conversion Number:

1. Conversion Number for each

1. Conversion Number for each

1. Conversion Number for each

Note = Nominal Amount/ ([1-0.01]

Note = Nominal Amount/ ([1-0.01]

Note = Nominal Amount / ([1-0.01]

Conversion into Ordinary Shares: Conversion into Ordinary Shares:

x VWAP);

x VWAP);

x VWAP);

2. VWAP refers to the VWAP of

2. VWAP refers to the VWAP of

2. VWAP refers to the VWAP of

Conversion is into approximately

Conversion is into approximately

BEN ordinary shares over the

BEN ordinary shares over the

BEN ordinary shares over the

$101.01 worth of BEN Ordinary

$101.01 worth of BEN Ordinary

latest period of 5 business days

latest period of 5 business days

latest period of 5 business days

Shares per Capital Note based

Shares per CN2 based on the

on which trading of BEN ordinary

on which trading of BEN ordinary

on which trading of BEN ordinary

26

If convertible, conversion rate

N/A

on the $100 Capital Note Issue

$100 CN2 Issue Price and the

shares took place before (but not

shares took place before (but not

shares took place before (but not

Price and the volume weighted

volume weighted average price

including) the conversion date;

including) the conversion date;

including) the conversion date;

average price (subject to certain

(subject to certain adjustments

and

3. Nominal

and

3. Nominal

and

3. Nominal

adjustments and calculated in

and calculated in accordance

Amount means $10,000.

Amount means $10,000.

Amount means $10,000.

accordance with the Term).

with the Term).

Maximum Conversion Number: =

Maximum Conversion Number: =

Maximum Conversion Number: =

Nominal Amount / (20% x Issue

Nominal Amount / (20% x Issue

Nominal Amount / (20% x Issue

Date VWAP). Issue Date VWAP

Date VWAP). Issue Date VWAP

Date VWAP). Issue Date VWAP

refers to the VWAP of BEN

refers to the VWAP of BEN

refers to the VWAP of BEN

ordinary shares over the 20

ordinary shares over the 20

ordinary shares over the 20

business days on which trading of

business days on which trading of

business days on which trading of

BEN ordinary shares took place

BEN ordinary shares took place

BEN ordinary shares took place

before (but not including)

before (but not including)

before (but not including)

Settlement Date of the Notes.

Settlement Date of the Notes.

Settlement Date of the Notes.

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional

N/A

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

conversion

28

If convertible, specify instrument type

N/A

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

convertible into

29

If convertible, specify issuer of

N/A

BEN

BEN

BEN

BEN

BEN

instrument it converts into

30

Write-down feature

N/A

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

3 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 17 June 2024

Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Continued

Coupons/Dividends

Instrument 1

Instrument 2

Instrument 3

Instrument 4

Instrument 5

Instrument 6

Upon a Non-Viability Trigger

Upon a Non-Viability Trigger

Upon a Non-Viability Trigger

Event occurring, BEN must convert Event occurring, BEN must convert Event occurring, BEN must convert

some or all of the relevant Tier 1

some or all of the relevant Tier 1

some or all of the relevant Tier 1

and Tier 2 instruments (including

and Tier 2 instruments (including

and Tier 2 instruments (including

the Notes) into BEN ordinary

the Notes) into BEN ordinary

the Notes) into BEN ordinary

APRA notifies the Issuer in writing

APRA notifies the Issuer in writing

shares in accordance with

shares in accordance with

shares in accordance with

that:

that:

APRA's written determination. If

APRA's written determination. If

APRA's written determination. If

exchange or write-off of

conversion or write-off of

this occurs, holders of the Notes

this occurs, holders of the Notes

this occurs, holders of the Notes

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

Additional Capital Instruments is

Additional Capital Instruments is

will, for each Note converted,

will, for each Note converted,

will, for each Note converted,

necessary because, without it,

necessary because, without it,

receive the Conversion Number

receive the Conversion Number

receive the Conversion Number

APRA considers that Bendigo

APRA considers that Bendigo

of BEN ordinary shares, subject to

of BEN ordinary shares, subject to

of BEN ordinary shares, subject to

and Adelaide Bank would

and Adelaide Bank would

the Maximum Conversion

the Maximum Conversion

the Maximum Conversion

become non-viable.

become non-viable.

Number. Investors will be required

Number. Investors will be required

Number. Investors will be required

to provide specified information

to provide specified information

to provide specified information

(including their CHESS account

(including their CHESS account

(including their CHESS account

details) by the conversion date in

details) by the conversion date in

details) by the conversion date in

order to receive BEN ordinary

order to receive BEN ordinary

order to receive BEN ordinary

shares on conversion.

shares on conversion.

shares on conversion.

If Exchange is not effected within

If Exchange is not effected within

If Conversion is not possible or

If Conversion is not possible or

If Conversion is not possible or

N/A

five Business Days after a Capital

five Business Days after a Capital

does not occur as specified in the

does not occur as specified in the

does not occur as specified in the

Trigger Event or Non-Viability

Trigger Event or Non-Viability

Conditions (including if there is an

Conditions (including if there is an

Conditions (including if there is an

Event for any reason, the Capital

Event for any reason, the CN2

Inability Event and Conversion

Inability Event and Conversion

Inability Event and Conversion

Notes would be Written Off.

would be Written Off.

has not been effected within 5

has not been effected within 5

has not been effected within 5

Business Days after the

Business Days after the

Business Days after the

Conversion Date), the Notes

Conversion Date), the Notes

Conversion Date), the Notes

(including all rights under the

(including all rights under the

(including all rights under the

Notes) will be immediately

Notes) will be immediately

Notes) will be immediately

Written-Off and the rights of

Written-Off and the rights of

Written-Off and the rights of

holders of Notes will be

holders of Notes will be

holders of Notes will be

immediately and irrevocably

immediately and irrevocably

immediately and irrevocably

terminated, with any such Write-

terminated, with any such Write-

terminated, with any such Write-

Off to be taken as having effect

Off to be taken as having effect

Off to be taken as having effect

on and from the Conversion Date. on and from the Conversion Date. on and from the Conversion Date.

If the Issuer fails to issue BEN

If the Issuer fails to issue BEN

If the Issuer fails to issue BEN

ordinary shares when it is

ordinary shares when it is

ordinary shares when it is

required to do so, the remedies of required to do so, the remedies of required to do so, the remedies of

holders of Notes will be limited to

holders of Notes will be limited to

holders of Notes will be limited to

seeking an order for specific

seeking an order for specific

seeking an order for specific

performance (noting that when

performance (noting that when

performance (noting that when

Notes are Written-Off, no rights to

Notes are Written-Off, no rights to

Notes are Written-Off, no rights to

conversion will remain).

conversion will remain).

conversion will remain).

4 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 17 June 2024

Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Continued

Coupons/Dividends

Instrument 1

Instrument 2

Instrument 3

Instrument 4

Instrument 5

Instrument 6

32

If write-down, full or partial

N/A

May be written down in full or

May be written down in full or

May be written down in full or

May be written down in full or

May be written down in full or

partially

partially

partially

partially

partially

33

If write-down, permanent or

N/A

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

temporary

34

If temporary write-down, description

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

of write-up mechanism

Position in subordination hierarchy in

Unsubordinated unsecured

Unsubordinated unsecured

Unsubordinated unsecured

35

liquidation (specify instrument type

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

creditors

creditors

creditors

immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

N/A

No

No

No

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

5 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited

