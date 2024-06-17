Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures: Prudential Standard APS 330
Attachment B: Main Features of Capital Instruments
17 June 2024
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN), is an Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) subject to regulation by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). Attached is the prudential information required to be disclosed in accordance with Prudential Standard APS 330.
The prudential disclosures have been prepared for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited.
The disclosures provided have been prepared as at 17 June 2024.
The information has been updated following the redemption of BEN's Converting Preference Shares 4 (CPS4) on 13 June 2024.
Approved for release by: Luke Davidson - Group Treasurer
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 17 June 2024
Appendix A - Main Features of Capital Instruments
Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments
Disclosure template for main features of
Instrument 1
Instrument 2
Instrument 3
Instrument 4
Instrument 5
Instrument 6
Regulatory Capital instruments
1
Issuer
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Limited
Limited
Limited
Limited
Limited
Limited
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or
2
Bloomberg identifier for private
BEN
BENPH
BENPI
AU3FN0057410
AU3FN0063467
AU3FN0082517
placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Victoria
Victoria
Victoria
Victoria
Victoria
Victoria
Regulatory Treatment
Instrument 1
Instrument 2
Instrument 3
Instrument 4
Instrument 5
Instrument 6
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Common Equity Tier 1
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Common Equity Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
6
Eligible at solo/group/group & solo
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Instrument type (ordinary
7
shares/preference
Ordinary shares
Capital notes
Capital notes
Subordinated notes
Subordinated notes
Subordinated notes
shares/subordinated notes/other)
Amount recognised in Regulatory
8
Capital (Currency in mil, as of most
5,245.11
502.44
0.00
150.00
125.00
300.00
recent reporting date)
9
Par value of instrument
N/A
502.44
300.00
150.00
125.00
300.00
10
Accounting classification
Shareholders equity
Liability - amortised cost
Liability - amortised cost
Liability - amortised cost
Liability - amortised cost
Liability - amortised cost
11
Original date of issuance
19-December-1985
30-November-2020
25-March-2024
19-November-2020
14-October-2021
03-November-2023
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Dated
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
No maturity
No maturity
No maturity
19 November 2030
14 October 2031
3 November 2033
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
approval
Subject to receiving prior written
Subject to receiving prior written
Subject to receiving prior written
approval from APRA, the Issuer
approval from APRA, the Issuer
approval from APRA, the Issuer
may elect (but will not be obliged)
may elect (but will not be obliged)
may elect (but will not be obliged)
to redeem all of the Notes
to redeem all of the Notes
to redeem all of the Notes
(subject to any earlier Conversion
(subject to any earlier Conversion
(subject to any earlier Conversion
Call Date: 15 June 2027,
Optional Call Date: 13 December
or Write Off (in whole or in part)
or Write Off (in whole or in part)
or Write Off (in whole or in part)
Optional call date, contingent call
2030, 13 March 2031, 13 June
following the receipt of a Non-
following the receipt of a Non-
following the receipt of a Non-
15
N/A
Redemption of $100 per Capital
dates and redemption amount
2031, 13 September 2031
Viability Determination) at par
Viability Determination) at par
Viability Determination) at par
Note.
$100 per CN2
plus accrued interest (if any) on
plus accrued interest (if any) on
plus accrued interest (if any) on 3
19 November 2025 (the First Call
14 October 2026 (the First Call
November 2028 (the First Call
Date) and on any Business Day
Date) and on any Business Day
Date) and on any Business Day
being an Interest Payment Date
being an Interest Payment Date
being an Interest Payment Date
thereafter.
thereafter.
thereafter.
1 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 17 June 2024
Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Continued
Regulatory Treatment
Instrument 1
Instrument 2
Instrument 3
Instrument 4
Instrument 5
Instrument 6
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank may
Refer above. Bendigo and
also elect at its option to
Adelaide Bank may also elect at
Exchange all or some Capital
its option to Exchange all or some
Notes after a Tax Event or a
CN2 after a Tax Event or a
As outlined in row 15.
As outlined in row 15.
As outlined in row 15.
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
N/A
Regulatory Event, and may elect
Regulatory Event, and may elect
at its option to Convert all Capital
Notes following the occurrence of
at its option to Convert all CN2
following the occurrence of a
a Change of Control Event.
Change of Control Event.
Coupons/Dividends
Instrument 1
Instrument 2
Instrument 3
Instrument 4
Instrument 5
Instrument 6
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
N/A
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
18
Coupon rate and any related index
N/A
90 Day BBSW + 3.80% Margin
3m BBSW +3.20% Margin
3 month BBSW + 1.95% Margin
3 month BBSW + 1.48% Margin
3 month BBSW + 2.60% Margin
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
Fully discretionary
Mandatory
Mandatory
N/A
N/A
N/A
20
Fully discretionary, partially
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
discretionary or mandatory
21
Existence of step up or other
N/A
No
No
No
No
No
incentive to redeem
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
Noncumulative
Noncumulative
Noncumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Nonconvertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Non-Viability Trigger Event: A Non- Non-Viability Trigger Event: A Non- Non-Viability Trigger Event: A Non-
Viability Trigger Event occurs
Viability Trigger Event occurs
Viability Trigger Event occurs
when APRA has provided a
when APRA has provided a
when APRA has provided a
written determination (Non-
written determination (Non-
written determination (Non-
Viability Determination) to the
Viability Determination) to the
Viability Determination) to the
Mandatory Exchange
Mandatory Exchange
Issuer that:
Issuer that:
Issuer that:
(i) the conversion or write-off of
(i) the conversion or write-off of
(i) the conversion or write-off of
Optional Exchange
Optional Exchange
Relevant Capital Instruments of
Relevant Capital Instruments of
Relevant Capital Instruments of
Exchange or write-down on
Exchange or write-down on
24
If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
N/A
the Issuer is necessary because
the Issuer is necessary because
the Issuer is necessary because
Capital Trigger Event or a Non-
Capital Trigger Event or a Non-
without the conversion or write-
without the conversion or write-
without the conversion or write-
Viability Trigger Event
Viability Trigger Event
off APRA considers that the
off APRA considers that the
off APRA considers that the
Change of Control Event
Change of Control Event
Issuer would become non-viable;
Issuer would become non-viable;
Issuer would become non-viable;
or
or
or
(ii) without a public sector
(ii) without a public sector
(ii) without a public sector
injection of capital, or equivalent
injection of capital, or equivalent
injection of capital, or equivalent
support, APRA determines that
support, APRA determines that
support, APRA determines that
the Issuer will become non-viable. the Issuer will become non-viable. the Issuer will become non-viable.
2 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 17 June 2024
Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Continued
Coupons/Dividends
Instrument 1
Instrument 2
Instrument 3
Instrument 4
Instrument 5
Instrument 6
25
If convertible, fully or partially
N/A
May convert fully or partially
May convert fully or partially
May convert fully or partially
May convert fully or partially
May convert fully or partially
The Conversion Number is
The Conversion Number is
The Conversion Number is
calculated according to the
calculated according to the
calculated according to the
following formula, subject to the
following formula, subject to the
following formula, subject to the
Conversion Number being no
Conversion Number being no
Conversion Number being no
greater than the Maximum
greater than the Maximum
greater than the Maximum
Conversion Number:
Conversion Number:
Conversion Number:
1. Conversion Number for each
1. Conversion Number for each
1. Conversion Number for each
Note = Nominal Amount/ ([1-0.01]
Note = Nominal Amount/ ([1-0.01]
Note = Nominal Amount / ([1-0.01]
Conversion into Ordinary Shares: Conversion into Ordinary Shares:
x VWAP);
x VWAP);
x VWAP);
2. VWAP refers to the VWAP of
2. VWAP refers to the VWAP of
2. VWAP refers to the VWAP of
Conversion is into approximately
Conversion is into approximately
BEN ordinary shares over the
BEN ordinary shares over the
BEN ordinary shares over the
$101.01 worth of BEN Ordinary
$101.01 worth of BEN Ordinary
latest period of 5 business days
latest period of 5 business days
latest period of 5 business days
Shares per Capital Note based
Shares per CN2 based on the
on which trading of BEN ordinary
on which trading of BEN ordinary
on which trading of BEN ordinary
26
If convertible, conversion rate
N/A
on the $100 Capital Note Issue
$100 CN2 Issue Price and the
shares took place before (but not
shares took place before (but not
shares took place before (but not
Price and the volume weighted
volume weighted average price
including) the conversion date;
including) the conversion date;
including) the conversion date;
average price (subject to certain
(subject to certain adjustments
and
3. Nominal
and
3. Nominal
and
3. Nominal
adjustments and calculated in
and calculated in accordance
Amount means $10,000.
Amount means $10,000.
Amount means $10,000.
accordance with the Term).
with the Term).
Maximum Conversion Number: =
Maximum Conversion Number: =
Maximum Conversion Number: =
Nominal Amount / (20% x Issue
Nominal Amount / (20% x Issue
Nominal Amount / (20% x Issue
Date VWAP). Issue Date VWAP
Date VWAP). Issue Date VWAP
Date VWAP). Issue Date VWAP
refers to the VWAP of BEN
refers to the VWAP of BEN
refers to the VWAP of BEN
ordinary shares over the 20
ordinary shares over the 20
ordinary shares over the 20
business days on which trading of
business days on which trading of
business days on which trading of
BEN ordinary shares took place
BEN ordinary shares took place
BEN ordinary shares took place
before (but not including)
before (but not including)
before (but not including)
Settlement Date of the Notes.
Settlement Date of the Notes.
Settlement Date of the Notes.
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional
N/A
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
conversion
28
If convertible, specify instrument type
N/A
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Shares
convertible into
29
If convertible, specify issuer of
N/A
BEN
BEN
BEN
BEN
BEN
instrument it converts into
30
Write-down feature
N/A
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
3 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 17 June 2024
Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Continued
Coupons/Dividends
Instrument 1
Instrument 2
Instrument 3
Instrument 4
Instrument 5
Instrument 6
Upon a Non-Viability Trigger
Upon a Non-Viability Trigger
Upon a Non-Viability Trigger
Event occurring, BEN must convert Event occurring, BEN must convert Event occurring, BEN must convert
some or all of the relevant Tier 1
some or all of the relevant Tier 1
some or all of the relevant Tier 1
and Tier 2 instruments (including
and Tier 2 instruments (including
and Tier 2 instruments (including
the Notes) into BEN ordinary
the Notes) into BEN ordinary
the Notes) into BEN ordinary
APRA notifies the Issuer in writing
APRA notifies the Issuer in writing
shares in accordance with
shares in accordance with
shares in accordance with
that:
that:
APRA's written determination. If
APRA's written determination. If
APRA's written determination. If
exchange or write-off of
conversion or write-off of
this occurs, holders of the Notes
this occurs, holders of the Notes
this occurs, holders of the Notes
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
Additional Capital Instruments is
Additional Capital Instruments is
will, for each Note converted,
will, for each Note converted,
will, for each Note converted,
necessary because, without it,
necessary because, without it,
receive the Conversion Number
receive the Conversion Number
receive the Conversion Number
APRA considers that Bendigo
APRA considers that Bendigo
of BEN ordinary shares, subject to
of BEN ordinary shares, subject to
of BEN ordinary shares, subject to
and Adelaide Bank would
and Adelaide Bank would
the Maximum Conversion
the Maximum Conversion
the Maximum Conversion
become non-viable.
become non-viable.
Number. Investors will be required
Number. Investors will be required
Number. Investors will be required
to provide specified information
to provide specified information
to provide specified information
(including their CHESS account
(including their CHESS account
(including their CHESS account
details) by the conversion date in
details) by the conversion date in
details) by the conversion date in
order to receive BEN ordinary
order to receive BEN ordinary
order to receive BEN ordinary
shares on conversion.
shares on conversion.
shares on conversion.
If Exchange is not effected within
If Exchange is not effected within
If Conversion is not possible or
If Conversion is not possible or
If Conversion is not possible or
N/A
five Business Days after a Capital
five Business Days after a Capital
does not occur as specified in the
does not occur as specified in the
does not occur as specified in the
Trigger Event or Non-Viability
Trigger Event or Non-Viability
Conditions (including if there is an
Conditions (including if there is an
Conditions (including if there is an
Event for any reason, the Capital
Event for any reason, the CN2
Inability Event and Conversion
Inability Event and Conversion
Inability Event and Conversion
Notes would be Written Off.
would be Written Off.
has not been effected within 5
has not been effected within 5
has not been effected within 5
Business Days after the
Business Days after the
Business Days after the
Conversion Date), the Notes
Conversion Date), the Notes
Conversion Date), the Notes
(including all rights under the
(including all rights under the
(including all rights under the
Notes) will be immediately
Notes) will be immediately
Notes) will be immediately
Written-Off and the rights of
Written-Off and the rights of
Written-Off and the rights of
holders of Notes will be
holders of Notes will be
holders of Notes will be
immediately and irrevocably
immediately and irrevocably
immediately and irrevocably
terminated, with any such Write-
terminated, with any such Write-
terminated, with any such Write-
Off to be taken as having effect
Off to be taken as having effect
Off to be taken as having effect
on and from the Conversion Date. on and from the Conversion Date. on and from the Conversion Date.
If the Issuer fails to issue BEN
If the Issuer fails to issue BEN
If the Issuer fails to issue BEN
ordinary shares when it is
ordinary shares when it is
ordinary shares when it is
required to do so, the remedies of required to do so, the remedies of required to do so, the remedies of
holders of Notes will be limited to
holders of Notes will be limited to
holders of Notes will be limited to
seeking an order for specific
seeking an order for specific
seeking an order for specific
performance (noting that when
performance (noting that when
performance (noting that when
Notes are Written-Off, no rights to
Notes are Written-Off, no rights to
Notes are Written-Off, no rights to
conversion will remain).
conversion will remain).
conversion will remain).
4 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures, 17 June 2024
Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Continued
Coupons/Dividends
Instrument 1
Instrument 2
Instrument 3
Instrument 4
Instrument 5
Instrument 6
32
If write-down, full or partial
N/A
May be written down in full or
May be written down in full or
May be written down in full or
May be written down in full or
May be written down in full or
partially
partially
partially
partially
partially
33
If write-down, permanent or
N/A
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
temporary
34
If temporary write-down, description
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
of write-up mechanism
Position in subordination hierarchy in
Unsubordinated unsecured
Unsubordinated unsecured
Unsubordinated unsecured
35
liquidation (specify instrument type
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
creditors
creditors
creditors
immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
N/A
No
No
No
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
5 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited
