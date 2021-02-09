Australia shares drop as investors await corporate earnings; NZ falls

* Energy stocks and miners give up early gains
* Afterpay retreats from record high, closes down 0.8%
* Macquarie group outperforms, up 6% after Q3 earnings
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell in low-volume trade
on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks, as investors held off
making big bets ahead of major corporate earnings due later in
the week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index settled down 0.86% at 6,821.2
points, halting two days of gains, with trading volumes at about
half of the 30-day average during most of the session.
Earnings from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
the country's biggest lender are due on Wednesday, while
Newcrest Mining, Australia's biggest gold miner by
market cap, and AGL Energy, the biggest power retailer
in the country, will report results later in the week.
In a bright spot, asset manager Macquarie Group
jumped nearly 7% and was the biggest percentage gainer on the
benchmark after the company reported that third-quarter profit
from its commodities trading and dealmaking units rose sharply.
However, its gains failed to prop up the broader financial
sub-index which closed 0.7% lower. Bendigo and Adelaide
Bank and Bank of Queensland were among the top
drags on the sector.
Tech stocks lost 1% after a strong start earlier in
the day, as buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay retreated
from a record high and closed down 0.8%.
A Reuters report showed that identity theft complaints in
Australia involving buy-now-pay-later finance doubled to a
record last year, raising calls for authorities to rein in the
booming market.
Energy stocks and miners gave up gains
accrued through the session in the last hour of trading and
closed down 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.
In New Zealand, the benchmark ended 1% lower at
12,927.69 points.
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy
Caren Daniel)