MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited    BEN   AU000000BEN6

BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED

(BEN)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia shares drop as investors await corporate earnings; NZ falls

02/09/2021 | 12:42am EST
* Energy stocks and miners give up early gains

* Afterpay retreats from record high, closes down 0.8%

* Macquarie group outperforms, up 6% after Q3 earnings

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell in low-volume trade on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks, as investors held off making big bets ahead of major corporate earnings due later in the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled down 0.86% at 6,821.2 points, halting two days of gains, with trading volumes at about half of the 30-day average during most of the session.

Earnings from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's biggest lender are due on Wednesday, while Newcrest Mining, Australia's biggest gold miner by market cap, and AGL Energy, the biggest power retailer in the country, will report results later in the week.

In a bright spot, asset manager Macquarie Group jumped nearly 7% and was the biggest percentage gainer on the benchmark after the company reported that third-quarter profit from its commodities trading and dealmaking units rose sharply.

However, its gains failed to prop up the broader financial sub-index which closed 0.7% lower. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and Bank of Queensland were among the top drags on the sector.

Tech stocks lost 1% after a strong start earlier in the day, as buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay retreated from a record high and closed down 0.8%.

A Reuters report showed that identity theft complaints in Australia involving buy-now-pay-later finance doubled to a record last year, raising calls for authorities to rein in the booming market.

Energy stocks and miners gave up gains accrued through the session in the last hour of trading and closed down 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark ended 1% lower at 12,927.69 points.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFTERPAY LIMITED 1.43% 153.46 End-of-day quote.30.05%
AGL ENERGY LIMITED -2.02% 11.16 End-of-day quote.-6.61%
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED -1.75% 8.4 End-of-day quote.8.53%
BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED -0.81% 9.85 End-of-day quote.5.69%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.02% 88.62 End-of-day quote.7.93%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.20% 134.25 End-of-day quote.-3.05%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 1.37% 25.21 End-of-day quote.-2.21%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.86% 6821.2 Real-time Quote.3.85%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 662 M 1 285 M 1 285 M
Net income 2021 321 M 248 M 248 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 3,65%
Capitalization 5 241 M 4 036 M 4 051 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 776
Free-Float 98,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,44 AUD
Last Close Price 9,85 AUD
Spread / Highest target 1,52%
Spread / Average Target -14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marnie A. Baker Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Travis Crouch Chief Financial Officer
Jacqueline Cherie Hey Chairman
James Thomas Hazel Independent Non-Executive Director
David John Matthews Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED5.69%4 036
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.82%157 477
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.28.23%74 810
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.34.70%63 314
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.22%60 815
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD10.74%48 656
