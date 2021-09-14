Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : 2021 Annual review

About our front cover

This year's Annual Review cover is dedicated to the resilience, professionalism, and dedication of our people. Without their expertise and efforts, the results and achievements outlined in this document would not have been possible, and importantly, our Bank would not have been able to support our customers, communities and all stakeholders to the extent we have.

Jess Brawn is a Local Engagement Officer at our Mitchell Street branch in Bendigo. Like many of our frontline staff, Jess has been a friendly face for customers - and a connection for our communities - as they navigated the uncertainty of the last 18 months. Jess and the team have ensured the highest levels of safety and hygiene in their branch so that customers can continue to access essential banking services.

Jess works in one of our reimagined branches that brings together our customer, community and digital strengths to reimagine banking for the future. Our Mitchell Street branch includes space for retail pop-ups where local businesses can showcase their products and services (read more about our reimagined branches on page 36). The branch also showcases artwork by local Indigenous artists.

As a purpose-led organisation, our business attracts people who are passionate about community. Throughout COVID-19, our people have been experiencing the same challenges as the wider community, but their adaptability and passion have seen them prioritise the needs of our customers and communities, ultimately contributing to Australia's economic recovery and ongoing resilience.

We know that when we support and invest in our people, our customers, communities and stakeholders benefit the most. We're proud to be sharing more about this investment and commitment in this year's Annual Review.