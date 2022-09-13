Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : 2022 Sustainability report
Sustainability Report 2022
Our 2022 reporting suite
Annual Financial
Report
Our statutory financial reporting
Corporate Governance
Statement
Sustainability
Report
Our report on our material ESG topics
Includes Tax Report
Additional disclosures:
Climate-related
Financial Disclosures
Modern Slavery
Statement
Workplace Gender Equality Agency reporting
About this report
This report is Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's second Sustainability Report and covers the FY22 financial year. We report annually following our full year financial results.
Contents
Joint message from the Chair and CEO
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Our approach to sustainability
Our stakeholders
12 Our material topics
14 Sustainability governance
Serving and supporting our customers
Enabling community and local impact
Creating an engaging and purposeful workplace
Contributing to a sustainable future
44 Ethical conduct and responsible banking (including Tax report)
53 Appendix 1: ESG summary data
55 Appendix 2: Climate Change Action Plan detailed performance
61 Appendix 3: Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) index
Acknowledgement of Country
We respectfully acknowledge the traditional owners of lands across Australia and pay our respects to their elders past and present. Our head office is located on Dja Dja Wurrung land.
Unwavering in our ESG and sustainability commitment
While the nation has faced another unsettling year with devastating floods, a fragile economy, and a generally more complex post pandemic outlook, we remain committed to doing our part to build a more sustainable future.
This has been a significant year for BEN's ESG and sustainability approach, with the Bank working hard to build our capability, develop an initial framework and strengthen our data integrity in this area.
Alongside this important foundational work, we continue to advance our ESG agenda, making significant inroads across many areas.
One of many highlights from the last 12 months is the establishment of an ESG and Sustainability function as part of the Managing Director's Office, including the addition of a range of new roles.
These roles participate in the annual corporate strategy process as they further embed ESG and sustainability directly into our business strategy and align sustainability work to our strategic imperatives to reduce complexity, invest in capability and tell our story.
The last 12 months has also seen successful delivery of Year 2 actions under our Climate Change Action Plan with the Bank completing transition risk scenario analysis and maintaining carbon neutral certification. We are equally pleased to report the Bank is now more than halfway towards meeting our 50 percent absolute emissions reduction target by 2030.
The year also saw the expansion of our onsite solar rooftop installation program which now includes more than 50 branches and offices and the commencement of our Electric Vehicle pilot, building on our prior decision to have electric, or hybrid vehicles as the default options for our sealed road business fleet.
In addition to taking these important steps towards reducing our carbon and environmental footprint, the Bank celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Green Loans product. We are proud to have been the first Australian bank to reward our customers making environmentally friendly purchases.
The Bank has also refreshed its diversity and inclusion strategy Belonging at BEN with a greater focus on cultural diversity and reconciliation.
We have also created a Social Impact Framework which sets out a refined direction for our community investment, ensuring
Jacqueline Hey
Chair,
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
we have greater alignment between our core purpose and targeted social impact outcomes.
Our new Social Impact Procurement Strategy will deliver positive social outcomes through the Bank's procurement, and we have released our Supplier Code of Conduct, which sets out our minimum expectations on ethical, environmental, and social standards for our suppliers.
Another highlight is the implementation of a Modern Slavery Roadmap which sets out key actions to continuously improve our approach to reducing modern slavery risks across the Bank's operations, products, and services.
Finally, we have delivered a Climate Change channel on our employee learning platform, with tailored content for each of the four climate focus areas and over 30 ESG 101 capability building sessions for teams across the Bank to ensure it is front of mind across the entire organisation.
We have accomplished all of this against a backdrop of growing stakeholder interest in understanding our environmental, social and governance approach and performance.
We note the accelerated pace of change in the domestic and global ESG landscape. In particular, we have observed developments around the move to mandatory climate reporting in Australia and the release of the natural capital focused Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).
Our reporting reflects our broader ESG maturity. As we continue to develop our capability, we will further refine our material topic focus areas and our reporting will become more targeted.
In the year ahead you will see the Bank develop an increasingly sophisticated approach to managing our important ESG topics, which will build on a full materiality review in early 2023.
We are Australia's most trusted bank, and we remain focussed on our purpose of feeding into the prosperity of the community, and not off it. Our sustainability journey is central to this purpose. Having laid the right foundations, we are confident of reaching our destination.
Marnie Baker
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer,
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
About Bendigo and
Adelaide Bank
We have a long and proud history. For more than 160 years, we have actively listened and
responded to the needs of our customers and their communities. Over this period, more than 80 different organisations have come together to become the Bank we are today - an Australian owned, top 100 ASX listed company, with more than 110,000 shareholders.
Our vision is to be Australia's bank of choice, driven by our purpose to feed into the prosperity of our customers and communities. This purpose underpins everything we stand for and the action we take. We believe our success is driven by helping our customers, and the communities in which they operate, to be successful.
Through partnering with local enterprises across Australia our Community Bank model enables the provision of banking services and the sharing of revenue with local communities.
We are Australia's better big bank, with more than 7,000 staff helping more than 2.2 million customers to achieve their financial goals. Our principal activities are the provision of banking and other financial services including lending, deposit taking, leasing finance, margin lending, superannuation and funds management, insurance, treasury, and foreign exchange services (including trade finance), and trustee services.
Our brands
Our reach
Our reach comprises a national network of proprietary and Community Bank owned branches, joint ventures, partner distribution networks, wealth release products for senior Australians, and a network of mutual financial institutions to release capital and service members.
Our impact
Our impact is substantial. As Australia's better big bank and a top 100 ASX listed company, we aim to set an example of how banking should be; progressive, sustainable and trusted.
Awards
We're proud our impact has been recognised by the industry and our customers.
