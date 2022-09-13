Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : 2022 Sustainability report

This has been a significant year for BEN's ESG and sustainability approach, with the Bank working hard to build our capability, develop an initial framework and strengthen our data integrity in this area.

Alongside this important foundational work, we continue to advance our ESG agenda, making significant inroads across many areas.

One of many highlights from the last 12 months is the establishment of an ESG and Sustainability function as part of the Managing Director's Office, including the addition of a range of new roles.

These roles participate in the annual corporate strategy process as they further embed ESG and sustainability directly into our business strategy and align sustainability work to our strategic imperatives to reduce complexity, invest in capability and tell our story.

The last 12 months has also seen successful delivery of Year 2 actions under our Climate Change Action Plan with the Bank completing transition risk scenario analysis and maintaining carbon neutral certification. We are equally pleased to report the Bank is now more than halfway towards meeting our 50 percent absolute emissions reduction target by 2030.

The year also saw the expansion of our onsite solar rooftop installation program which now includes more than 50 branches and offices and the commencement of our Electric Vehicle pilot, building on our prior decision to have electric, or hybrid vehicles as the default options for our sealed road business fleet.

In addition to taking these important steps towards reducing our carbon and environmental footprint, the Bank celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Green Loans product. We are proud to have been the first Australian bank to reward our customers making environmentally friendly purchases.

The Bank has also refreshed its diversity and inclusion strategy Belonging at BEN with a greater focus on cultural diversity and reconciliation.

We have also created a Social Impact Framework which sets out a refined direction for our community investment, ensuring

Jacqueline Hey

Chair,

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank