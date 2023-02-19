Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEN   AU000000BEN6

BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED

(BEN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:20:48 2023-02-19 pm EST
9.660 AUD   +0.52%
02/05Morgan Stanley rates BOQ as Equal-weight
AQ
02/02BOQ Reportedly in Talks on Bendigo Merger
CI
01/08Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited Announces Company Secretary Changes
CI
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : 2023 Interim results presentation

02/19/2023 | 05:50pm EST
ersonal use only

Results Presentation

For the half year ended 31 December 2022

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited ABN 11 068 049 178

Contents

only

1

Overview

Marnie Baker

Page 3

2

1H23 Financials

Andrew Morgan

Page 15

use

3

Summary

Marnie Baker

Page 29

ersonal

4

Additional information

Page 33

2

ersonal use only

Overview

Marnie Baker

Managing Director

3

ersonal use only

Overview

Strong result underpinned by disciplined execution

  • Carefully balancing volumes and margin trade-offs
  • Strong balance sheet and credit quality
  • Continued improvement in CTI ratio
  • Transformation program delivering on key milestones
  • Delivering on returns, execution and business sustainability
  • Creating positive outcomes for our customers, communities and investors

4

Shaping the future of banking

Our strategy

ersonal use only

VISION:

PURPOSE:

IMPERATIVES:

Customer

Centric

Operating Model

Digital by design, human when it matters

Australia's bank of choice

To feed into prosperity, not off it

Reduce

Invest in

Tell our

complexity

capability

story

Customer

Growth &

Value Proposition

Transformation

Based on trust,

Strategy

authenticity, knowledge,

Propelled by human,

expertise, connection

digital and

and personalised

community

relationships

connections

ESG Framework

Strengthen our ESG outcomes in line with our purpose

For our customers, our people, partners, communities and shareholders

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited published this content on 19 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2023 22:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 1 908 M 1 307 M 1 307 M
Net income 2023 537 M 368 M 368 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 6,17%
Capitalization 5 441 M 3 728 M 3 728 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 652
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,61 AUD
Average target price 10,11 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marnie A. Baker Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Andrew Robert Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Jacqueline Cherie Hey Chairman
Bruce Speirs Chief Operating Officer
James Thomas Hazel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED-2.04%3 728
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.36%146 594
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.05%70 827
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.27%50 691
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.00%50 548
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.94%41 096