Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures: Prudential Standard APS 330
Attachment B: Main Features of Capital Instruments
27 March 2024
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN), is an Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) subject to regulation by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). Attached is the prudential information required to be disclosed in accordance with Prudential Standard APS 330.
The prudential disclosures have been prepared for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited.
The disclosures provided have been prepared as at 27 March 2024
The information has been updated following the issuance of BEN's Capital Notes 2 on 25 March 2024.
Approved for release by: Luke Davidson - Group Treasurer
Appendix A - Main Features of Capital Instruments
Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments
Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments
Disclosure template for main features of Regulatory Capital instrumentsInstrument 1
Instrument 2
Instrument 3
Instrument 4
Instrument 5
Instrument 6
Instrument 7
1
Issuer
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)
BEN
BENPG
BENPH
BENPI
AU3FN0057410
AU3FN0063467
AU3FN0082517
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Victoria
Victoria
Victoria
Victoria
Victoria
Victoria
Victoria
Regulatory Treatment
Instrument 1
Instrument 2
Instrument 3
Instrument 4
Instrument 5
Instrument 6
Instrument 7
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Common Equity Tier 1
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Common Equity Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
6
Eligible at solo/group/group & solo
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
7
Instrument type (ordinary shares/preference shares/subordinated notes/other)
Ordinary shares
Preference shares
Capital notes
Capital notes
Subordinated notes
Subordinated notes
Subordinated notes
8
Amount recognised in Regulatory Capital (Currency in mil, as of most recent reporting date)
5,245.11
321.61
502.44
0.00
150.00
125.00
300.00
9
Par value of instrument
N/A
137.85
502.44
300.00
150.00
125.00
300.00
10
Accounting classification
Shareholders equity
Liability-amortised cost
Liability - amortised cost
Liability - amortised cost
Liability - amortised cost
Liability - amortised cost
Liability - amortised cost
11
Original date of issuance
19-December-1985
13-December-2017
30-November-2020
25 March 2024
19 November 2020
14 October 2021
3 November 2023
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Dated
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
No maturity
No maturity
No maturity
No maturity
19 November 2030
14 October 2031
3 November 2033
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount
N/A
Optional Call Date: 13 June 2024, Redemption of $100 per CPS4.
Call Date: 15 June 2027, Redemption of $100 per Capital Note.
Optional Call Date: 13 December 2030, 13 March 2031, 13 June 2031, 13 September 2031 $100 per CN2
Subject to receiving prior written approval from APRA, the IssuerSubject to receiving prior written approval from APRA, the IssuerSubject to receiving prior written approval from APRA, the Issuermay elect (but will not be obliged) to may elect (but will not be obliged) to may elect (but will not be obliged) to redeem all of the Notes (subject to redeem all of the Notes (subject to redeem all of the Notes (subject to any earlier Conversion or Write Off any earlier Conversion or Write Off any earlier Conversion or Write Off
(in whole or in part) following the receipt of a Non-Viability
(in whole or in part) following the receipt of a Non-Viability
(in whole or in part) following the receipt of a Non-ViabilityDetermination) at par plus accrued Determination) at par plus accrued Determination) at par plus accruedinterest (if any) on 19 November 2025 (the First Call Date) and on any Business Day being an Interestinterest (if any) on 14 October 2026
(the First Call Date) and on any Business Day being an Interest
interest (if any) on 3 November 2028 (the First Call Date) and on any Business Day being an Interest
Payment Date thereafter.
Payment Date thereafter.
Payment Date thereafter.
Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments
Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments TTaabblele22MMaaininFFeeaatutureressoof fCCaappitiatal lInInsstrturummeenntsts Continued
Table 2 Main Features of Capital Instruments
Regulatory Treatment
Instrument 1
Instrument 2
Instrument 3
Instrument 4
Instrument 5
Instrument 6
Instrument 7
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
N/A
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank may also elect at its option to Exchange all or some CPS4 after a Tax Event or a Regulatory Event, and may elect at its option to Convert all CPS4 following the occurrence of an Acquisition Event.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank may also elect at its option to Exchange all or some Capital Notes after a Tax Event or a Regulatory Event, and may elect at its option to Convert all Capital Notes following the occurrence of a Change ofRefer above. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank may also elect at its option to Exchange all or some CN2 after a Tax Event or a Regulatory Event, and may elect at its option to
Control Event.
Convert all CN2 following the occurrence of a Change of Control
Event.
As outlined in row 15.
As outlined in row 15.
As outlined in row 15.
Coupons/Dividends
Instrument 1
Instrument 2
Instrument 3
Instrument 4
Instrument 5
Instrument 6
Instrument 7
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
N/A
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
18
Coupon rate and any related index
N/A
90 Day BBSW + 3.75% Margin
90 Day BBSW + 3.80% Margin
3m BBSW +3.20% Margin
3 month BBSW + 1.95% Margin
3 month BBSW + 1.48% Margin
3 month BBSW + 2.60% Margin
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
Fully discretionary
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
N/A
N/A
N/A
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
N/A
No
No
No
No
No
No
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
Noncumulative
Noncumulative
Noncumulative
Noncumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Nonconvertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
N/A
Mandatory Conversion Optional Conversion Conversion or write-down on Capital Trigger Event or a Non-Viability Trigger EventMandatory Exchange Optional ExchangeMandatory Exchange Optional ExchangeExchange or write-down on Capital Exchange or write-down on CapitalTrigger Event or a Non-Viability Trigger Event
Trigger Event or a Non-Viability Trigger Event
Change of Control Event
Change of Control Event
Change of Control Event
Non-Viability Trigger Event: A Non- Non-Viability Trigger Event: A Non- Non-Viability Trigger Event: A Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs when Viability Trigger Event occurs when Viability Trigger Event occurs when
APRA has provided a written determination (Non-Viability Determination) to the Issuer that: (i) the conversion or write-off ofAPRA has provided a written determination (Non-Viability Determination) to the Issuer that: (i) the conversion or write-off ofAPRA has provided a written determination (Non-Viability Determination) to the Issuer that: (i) the conversion or write-off of
Relevant Capital Instruments of the Relevant Capital Instruments of the Relevant Capital Instruments of theIssuer is necessary because without the conversion or write-off APRA considers that the Issuer would become non-viable; orIssuer is necessary because without the conversion or write-off APRA considers that the Issuer would become non-viable; orIssuer is necessary because without the conversion or write-off APRA considers that the Issuer would become non-viable; or
(ii) without a public sector injection (ii) without a public sector injection (ii) without a public sector injectionof capital, or equivalent support, APRA determines that the Issuer will become non-viable.
of capital, or equivalent support, APRA determines that the Issuer will become non-viable.
of capital, or equivalent support, APRA determines that the Issuer will become non-viable.
Determination) to the Issuer that:
Determination) to the Issuer that:would become non-viable; orwould become non-viable; orDetermination) to the Issuer that:would become non-viable; or
Coupons/Dividends
Instrument 1
Instrument 2
Instrument 3
Instrument 4
Instrument 5
Instrument 6
Instrument 7
25
If convertible, fully or partially
N/A
May convert fully or partiallyMay convert fully or partiallyMay convert fully or partially
May convert fully or partiallyMay convert fully or partiallyMay convert fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
N/A
Conversion into Ordinary Shares: Conversion is into approximately $101.01 worth of BEN Ordinary Shares per CPS4 based on the $100 CPS4 Issue Price and the volume weighted average priceConversion into Ordinary Shares: Conversion is into approximately $101.01 worth of BEN Ordinary Shares per Capital Note based on the $100 Capital Note Issue Price and the volume weighted average
(subject to certain adjustments and price (subject to certaincalculated in accordance with the Term).
adjustments and calculated in accordance with the Term).
Conversion into Ordinary Shares: Conversion is into approximately $101.01 worth of BEN Ordinary Shares per CN2 based on the $100 CN2 Issue Price and the volume weighted average price (subject to certain adjustments and calculated in accordance with the Term).
The Conversion Number is The Conversion Number is The Conversion Number is calculated according to the following calculated according to the following calculated according to the following formula, subject to the Conversion formula, subject to the Conversion formula, subject to the Conversion
Number being no greater than the Maximum Conversion Number: 1. Conversion Number for each
Number being no greater than the Maximum Conversion Number:Number being no greater than the Maximum Conversion Number:
conversion date; and
conversion date; and
conversion date; and
3. Nominal Amount means $10,000. 3. Nominal Amount means $10,000. 3. Nominal Amount means $10,000.
Maximum Conversion Number: = Nominal Amount / (20% x Issue Date VWAP). Issue Date VWAPMaximum Conversion Number: = Nominal Amount / (20% x Issue Date VWAP). Issue Date VWAPMaximum Conversion Number: = Nominal Amount / (20% x Issue Date VWAP). Issue Date VWAP
refers to the VWAP of BEN ordinary refers to the VWAP of BEN ordinary refers to the VWAP of BEN ordinaryshares over the 20 business days on which trading of BEN ordinary shares took place before (but not including) Settlement Date of theshares over the 20 business days on which trading of BEN ordinary shares took place before (but not including) Settlement Date of theshares over the 20 business days on which trading of BEN ordinary shares took place before (but not includinPg)aSgeettlem|en3t Date of the
Notes.
Notes.
Notes.
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
N/A
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
N/A
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Shares
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
N/A
BEN
BEN
BEN
BEN
BEN
BEN
30
Write-down feature
N/A
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
calculated according to the following
Note = Nominal Amount / ([1-0.01] x
conversion date; and
3. Nominal Amount means $10,000.
refers to the VWAP of BEN ordinary
Coupons/Dividends
Instrument 1
Instrument 2
Instrument 3
Instrument 4
Instrument 5
Instrument 6
Instrument 7
Upon a Non-Viability Trigger EventUpon a Non-Viability Trigger EventUpon a Non-Viability Trigger Eventoccurring, BEN must convert some occurring, BEN must convert some occurring, BEN must convert some or all of the relevant Tier 1 and Tier or all of the relevant Tier 1 and Tier or all of the relevant Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments (including the Notes) 2 instruments (including the Notes) 2 instruments (including the Notes)
into BEN ordinary shares in accordance with APRA's written determination. If this occurs, holders of the Notes will, for eachinto BEN ordinary shares in accordance with APRA's written determination. If this occurs, holders of the Notes will, for eachinto BEN ordinary shares in accordance with APRA's written determination. If this occurs, holders of the Notes will, for eachNote converted, receive the Note converted, receive the Note converted, receive the Conversion Number of BEN Conversion Number of BEN Conversion Number of BEN ordinary shares, subject to the ordinary shares, subject to the ordinary shares, subject to the Maximum Conversion Number. Maximum Conversion Number. Maximum Conversion Number. Investors will be required to provide Investors will be required to provide Investors will be required to provide specified information (including their specified information (including their specified information (including their
CHESS account details) by the CHESS account details) by the CHESS account details) by the conversion date in order to receive conversion date in order to receive conversion date in order to receive BEN ordinary shares on conversion. BEN ordinary shares on conversion. BEN ordinary shares on conversion.
If Conversion is not possible or does not occur as specified in the Conditions (including if there is anIf Conversion is not possible or does not occur as specified in the Conditions (including if there is anIf Conversion is not possible or does not occur as specified in the Conditions (including if there is anInability Event and Conversion has Inability Event and Conversion has Inability Event and Conversion has not been effected within 5 Business not been effected within 5 Business not been effected within 5 BusinessDays after the Conversion Date),Days after the Conversion Date),Days after the Conversion Date),the Notes (including all rights under the Notes (including all rights under the Notes (including all rights underthe Notes) will be immediatelythe Notes) will be immediatelythe Notes) will be immediatelyWritten-Off and the rights of holders Written-Off and the rights of holders Written-Off and the rights of holdersof Notes will be immediately and irrevocably terminated, with any such Write-Off to be taken as having effect on and from theof Notes will be immediately and irrevocably terminated, with any such Write-Off to be taken as having effect on and from theof Notes will be immediately and irrevocably terminated, with any such Write-Off to be taken as having effect on and from the
Conversion Date. If the Issuer fails Conversion Date. If the Issuer fails Conversion Date. If the Issuer fails to issue BEN ordinary shares when to issue BEN ordinary shares when to issue BEN ordinary shares when it is required to do so, the remedies it is required to do so, the remedies it is required to do so, the remedies of holders of Notes will be limited to of holders of Notes will be limited to of holders of Notes will be limited to
seeking an order for specific performance (noting that when Notes are Written-Off, no rights to conversion will remain).
seeking an order for specific performance (noting that when Notes are Written-Off, no rights to conversion will remain).
seeking an order for specific performance (noting that when Notes are Written-Off, no rights to conversion will remain).
Coupons/Dividends
Instrument 1
Instrument 2
Instrument 3
Instrument 4
Instrument 5
Instrument 6
Instrument 7
32
If write-down, full or partial
N/A
May be written down in full or partially
May be written down in full or partially
May be written down in full or partially
May be written down in full or partially
May be written down in full or partially
May be written down in full or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
N/A
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Unsubordinated unsecured creditorsUnsubordinated unsecured creditorsUnsubordinated unsecured creditors
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
N/A
No
No
No
No
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
