Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : Appendix 2A

This appendix is available as an online form Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

2.2d.3 Is this all of the partly paid +securities on Yes or No

issue of that type (ie have all of those partly Note: If you have answered "No", consider whether

paid securities now been fully paid up)? you need to lodge an Appendix 3H with ASX notifying

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is ASX of the cessation of some or all of the remaining

partly paid securities under Listing Rule 3.10.E. This

"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been fully

may the case, for example, if partly paid securities that

paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid

have not had the call paid by the due date will be

securities".

cancelled. If you are an NL company, consider also

whether you have notification obligations in relation to

any forfeiture of the partly paid securities not paid up

under Listing Rule 3.12.

2.2e.1 Please state the number and type of

+restricted securities (including their ASX

security code) where the escrow period has

expired or is about to expire

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Restricted securities where the escrow period has

expired or is about to expire".

2.2e.2 And the date the escrow restrictions have

ceased or will cease

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Restricted securities where the escrow period has

expired or is about to expire".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the escrow restrictions has ceased or

will cease.

2.2f.1 Please state the number and type of

+securities (including their ASX security

code) previously issued under the

+employee incentive scheme where the

restrictions on transfer have ceased or are

about to cease

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities previously issued under an employee

incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer

have ceased or are about to cease".

2.2f.2 And the date the restrictions on transfer

have ceased or will cease:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities previously issued under an employee

incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer

have ceased or are about to cease".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the restrictions on transfer has ceased

or will cease.

2.2g.1 Please state the number and type of

+securities (including their ASX security

code) issued under the +employee

incentive scheme that are not subject to a

restriction on transfer or that are to be

quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction

on transfer

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer

or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a