Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : Applications now open for 2021 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank scholarship program

Bank supports next generation of Australian students

Applications for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's 2021 program, supporting first-time tertiary students in pursuing their education goals, open today.

The Bank offers a range of scholarships up to the value of $5,000 to support students with study and relocation related expenses. Students pursuing undergraduate degrees and students studying certificate, diploma and associate degree courses are invited to apply.

Scholarships available range from Community Bank Scholarships which support local communities across the country and the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Scholarship for rural and regional students.

As one of the leading privately funded scholarship programs in Australia, the support aims to assist tertiary students to pursue their academic dreams. The breadth of scholarships on offer reflect the Bank's commitment to helping build stronger communities.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Board Chair, Jacqueline Hey said the program is an important initiative that helps break down barriers to accessing further education and helps students succeed in their chosen career.

'The scholarship program aims to enable students' to access further study, regardless of background or location, by assisting with travel and accommodation costs and course materials. We want students to be able to focus on their education without having to worry about financial pressures or feel unable to pursue further study,' Ms Hey said.

'Since 2007 we've supported close to 1,000 students, providing $9.2 million to help students achieve their study aspirations. Our ongoing investment reflects the Bank's commitment to the next generation,' she added.

This year will also see the introduction of the Bendigo Bank Indigenous Scholarship program which will offer scholarships to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.

'The 2017 'Closing the Gap' report from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet found that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students are twice as likely to leave university. Those who had considered leaving noted financial difficulty as their main reason.

Our scholarships aim to help alleviate some of the financial burden. We're proud to be offering the Bendigo Bank Indigenous Scholarship program for 2021,' Ms Hey concluded.

In 2020, more than $1 million in funding was granted to students through the Bank's scholarship program which incorporates the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Scholarship for rural and regional students, scholarships from participating Community Banks and the Rural Bank scholarships.

2020 recipient, Jackie Milani, was awarded a scholarship to study a Bachelor of Medical and Health Sciences at The University of Wollongong and found that the funding gave her the boost she needed to achieve her tertiary goals.

'This scholarship from Community Bank Sanctuary Point has been beneficial to my family, it gave me the encouragement and support to begin the road to achieving my dream job of becoming an Occupational Therapist,' said Ms Milani.

'Having the privilege of receiving this scholarship allowed me to manage without having to find a part-time job. By not having to deal with the overwhelming concept of working, studying, socialising, exercising and chores, I had the ability to accept a course that I knew would be difficult and time demanding, but would lead me into the field of the occupational health industry,' she concluded.

Applications for the scholarship program are invited from first-time tertiary students commencing their studies in 2021. Applications close on 29 January 2021.

The Bank's scholarship program comprises a number of scholarships including:

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank scholarship for regional and rural students : scholarships of $5,000 per student per year for two years

: scholarships of $5,000 per student per year for two years Bendigo Bank Indigenous scholarship : $5,000 per student per year for two years and studying at either university or TAFE

: $5,000 per student per year for two years and studying at either university or TAFE Rural Bank scholarship : up to 15 scholarships of $5,000 per student per year for two years - students must demonstrate a desire to contribute to the Australian agricultural sector

: up to 15 scholarships of $5,000 per student per year for two years - students must demonstrate a desire to contribute to the Australian agricultural sector Community Bank scholarships : variety of scholarships on offer from different Community Banks

: variety of scholarships on offer from different Community Banks Robert Johanson Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Scholarship : scholarship of $5,000 per student per year for two years

: scholarship of $5,000 per student per year for two years Alexander and Bridget Jones Memorial Scholarship: scholarship for graduates of Montmorency Secondary College studying full-time at The University of Melbourne in 2021.

For more information about the Bank's full scholarship program, visit https://www.bendigobank.com.au/community/scholarships