In a significant milestone for Bendigo Bank's innovative new Digital Lending Platform, two new aggregators have now come on board under Bendigo Bank Broker. More than 1000 brokers nationwide from Specialist Finance Group and outsource Financial will now be able to offer their customers Bendigo Bank branded products.



Chief Customer Officer for Consumer Banking, Richard Fennell said Bendigo Bank Broker had been a success with brokers from Finsure and the next step was to get more aggregators on board.



"We are very encouraged by what we have seen in the first phase of the rollout, receiving more than 450 applications since launch in late 2023, with a median time to initial credit decision in under 6 minutes," Mr Fennell said.



"The new platform, which will eventually be rolled out to our direct business, fast tracks our time to decision and delivers a competitive and seamless digital home loan experience for our customers and partners as we continue to leverage the Bendigo Bank brand in the broker market, as well as our reputation as Australia's most trusted bank."



General Manager of Third-Party Banking, Darren Kasehagen said the onboarding of Specialist Finance Group and outsource Financial was just the beginning of a comprehensive broker roll out timeline.



"Now we have Finsure, Specialist Finance Group and outsource Financial all using our new Digital Lending Platform, a rolling onboarding program has been set with our additional aggregators coming on board progressively over the coming months," Mr Kasehagen said.



"Once all our aggregators are onboarded more than 16,000 brokers will have access to Bendigo Bank Broker for their customers.



"Bendigo Bank Broker is for brokers who want better. We combine strong business relationships and enhanced digital processes to deliver a broker focused, service driven platform for brokers across the country.



"We're committed to being there for our brokers - so they can be there for their customers. We're excited to have two more fantastic Australian aggregators and valued partners in outsource Financial and Specialist Finance Group now on board," Mr Kasehagen concluded.



CEO of outsource Financial, Tanya Sale said she was looking forward to offering products from Bendigo Bank.



"I have been extremely impressed with the level of care and planning that Bendigo Bank has put into this change over. Their commitment to ensuring a seamless rollover, with minimal disruption to broker business operation and impact on active accreditations, is to be commended.



"You can really see the thought and consideration, for brokers and aggregators alike, that has been invested in this project," Ms Sale concluded.

Specialist Finance Group General Manager Blake Buchanan said he was thrilled to unlock the efficiencies the new platform offered and to offer this Bendigo Bank brand through its network of brokers.



"We are always on the lookout for more efficient ways to do business so to have a partner like Bendigo Bank invest in this technology for the benefit of the broker channel is a wonderful step others will have to follow."



"Bendigo has a wonderful brand that has been sought after by brokers for many years, it is pleasing to now be able to offer consumers their products through our brokers. I congratulate Bendigo for their significant investment into the broker channel."



For more information on Bendigo Bank Broker: https://www.brokers.bendigobank.com.au/