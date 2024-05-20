Bendigo Bank has debuted its first major brand campaign since 2018 with a fresh advertising campaign created by independent creative agency Dig.

The new campaign for Australia's most trusted Bank was launched yesterday evening across cinema, TV, digital, social and will be visible throughout the Bank's vast retail network from today.

Bendigo Bank CEO and Managing Director Marnie Baker said the new campaign reinforced the Bank's position as a compelling and genuine challenger to the major banks.

"We have worked hard to earn the trust of our 2.5 million customers and we're ready to help even more Australians reach their financial goals."

"We are better than a big four bank because we are bigger for what matters most to customers. For your money, for your business, for your community and for you."

Dig founder Paul Rhodes said the new campaign from the B Corp accredited agency highlighted the Bank's unique approach.

"Bendigo Bank has an ethos very much aligned to that of Dig. We are thrilled to be working with the team at Bendigo Bank, delivering a campaign that brings to life their big bank experience with human values," Mr Rhodes said.

"The campaign's 'Bigger for you' concept reinforces the idea that Bendigo Bank is better from both an experience and impact perspective, creating a win-win for customers."

Bendigo Bank General Manager of Marketing Sarah Bateson said the campaign captured the way the Bank continues to put the customer at the centre of everything it does.

""The Bigger For You campaign reinforces that Bendigo Bank offers the capability of the big four banks, but with the human values and customer care that we're known for. It's that combination of a great banking experience and positive impact that makes us the better big bank," Ms Bateson concluded.

To check out the campaign visit: Bendigo Bank's Website.