Recovering cancer patients who are ready to re-enter the workforce will have a direct pathway to employment with Bendigo Bank - thanks to a new partnership with Mars Recruitment and Peter Mac.

The partnership will see Bendigo Bank and Mars Recruitment work together to open up employment opportunities for eligible participants who are interested in working at the Bank.

Chief People Officer at Bendigo Bank, Louise Tebbutt said the partnership was an important step forward for cancer patients in remission to find a safe and supportive workplace.

"For over 160 years, Bendigo Bank as part of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, has played an important role, supporting, and investing in our customers and their communities - across regional Australia and way beyond. We've never been 'just a bank', just we never want our people to feel like 'just an employee'," Ms Tebbutt said.

"I know from personal experience how difficult transitioning back to the workforce after treatment can be. While I knew I had everyone's support and care - I can only imagine how hard it would be trying to do it at a new workplace," Ms Tebbutt said.

"That is why this partnership is so important. At Bendigo Bank, we pride ourselves on our inclusive and supportive workplace culture. Bendigo Bank is an employer of choice, with consistently high eNPS scores (employer Net Promoter Score) and internal engagement.

"Here, you'll build genuine friendships with genuine people, and you'll feel valued for your individuality, your judgment, and your contribution," Ms Tebbutt concluded.

The partnership with Mars Recruitment and the Peter Mac Foundation adds to a long list of other inclusive workplace initiatives to ensure Bendigo Bank every team member can truly belong and feel safe to be themselves in their workplace, including: