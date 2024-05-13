The Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Board of Directors today have confirmed that Vicki Carter's appointment as Chair has become permanent, following her appointment as Interim Chair on 17 April. David Foster has stepped down as Chair and remains on a leave of absence.

Vicki joined the Board in September 2018 and has over 30 years' experience in the financial services and telecommunications sectors, including at ASX-listed companies such as NAB and Telstra. Vicki is also a Non-Executive Director at ASX Limited and IPH Limited.

Vicki's extensive skills in large scale people leadership, product and sales management, transformation delivery and risk management have been, and continue to be, valuable and contemporary contributions to the Board and the Bank.