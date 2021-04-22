Log in
    BEN   AU000000BEN6

BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED

(BEN)
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : Bank Korumburra statement

04/22/2021 | 08:06am EDT
The following statement in relation to Bendigo Bank Korumburra was provided to Channel 9's A Current Affair prior to the airing of its program on the evening of 22 April 2021. The details of the statement were not included in A Current's Affair's report on Korumburra, however the statement has been included on the program's website, which the presenter directed viewers to.

Following a series of discussions, the Bank has advised the community that it will investigate options for an ongoing physical banking presence in Korumburra. However, for this to be successful and sustainable, this will require individuals, community groups and businesses in the local community to support the bank with their banking business. The branch will operate for an additional three months, beyond 14 May, to allow the community to show its support for an ongoing physical presence. This will also assist customers, in particular those not familiar or confident in using non face-to-face banking services, to become accustomed with the different banking options.

Below is also the Bank's full statement in relation to Korumburra:

Bendigo Bank continues to listen and engage directly with customers, community and elected representatives in Korumburra, South Gippsland.

Following a series of respectful discussions, the Bank has advised the community it will investigate options for an ongoing physical banking presence in Korumburra. However, for this to be successful and sustainable, this will require individuals, community groups and businesses in the local community to support the bank with their banking business.

This decision means Bendigo Bank Korumburra will now not close on 14 May as previously communicated.

Instead, the branch will operate for an additional three months to allow the community to show its support for an ongoing physical banking presence.

This additional three months will also assist customers - in particular those not familiar or confident in using non face-to-face banking services - to become accustomed with the different banking options.

The following services will be provided by the Bank during this time:

  • Additional education on how to use self service solutions and other banking alternatives
  • 'Digital coaching' for those customers not confident with self-service/online banking
  • Further support for passbook customers who don't have a debit card to move to statement accounts and debit cards to allow them to transact directly with merchants or through Bank@Post

Additionally, the Bank will look to put in place a waiver on the Bank@Post fee at Korumburra Post Office for customers that choose to continue to transact locally through Australia Post. This waiver would be in addition to the Bank continuing to absorb a significant part of the cost already charged by Australia Post to offer this service to our customers.

We would like to extend our gratitude to the elected representatives and members of the various community organisations we have met with during this time.

Bendigo Bank has a long and proud history servicing and supporting both regional Victoria - through 120 company-owned and Community Bank branches - and wider Gippsland, via 26 company-owned and Community Bank branches.

In Gippsland, our Community Bank partners in the last financial year have collectively returned almost $1.7 million to a range of community-determined projects including community facilities and for infrastructure, sports and recreation initiatives. Whilst across Victoria, Community Banks returned $6.4 million to local communities.

The Bank takes the role we play in local communities very seriously and we remain committed to supporting the Gippsland community.

We look forward to working with the Korumburra community over the next three months to determine an outcome that supports the interests of both the community and the Bank.

Disclaimer

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 12:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
