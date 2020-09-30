Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited    BEN   AU000000BEN6

BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED

(BEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/29
6.2 AUD   -2.21%
04:25aBENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : statement on BCCC Findings
PU
02:25aBENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : BCCC statement
PU
08/17REFILE-Financials drag Australian shares lower on dividend worries
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : statement on BCCC Findings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 04:25am EDT

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has taken swift and decisive action to remedy historical breaches of the Code of Banking Practice 2013 (Code) reported today by the Banking Code Compliance Committee (BCCC) regarding some customers within the Great Southern loan portfolio.

The historical breaches relate to debt collection processes, with 81 percent of the issues identified relating to the 2015 and 2016 calendar years.

Managing Director, Marnie Baker said: "We regret our actions and sincerely apologise for any negative impacts these breaches have caused for our customers. We fell short of our own expectations and that of our customers and the community. These actions do not reflect who we are and what we stand for. We always strive to put our customers and communities first and these historic issues are not acceptable.

"The Bank has addressed the operational issues to prevent this from happening again and has established a remediation program to provide payments to customers where we made mistakes that had an adverse customer impact."

Action taken by the Bank to address the operational issues in the Great Southern portfolio included:

  • The integration of the Great Southern team into the team responsible for financial difficulty assistance to ensure increased oversight and staffing capacity, and consistent application of all financial difficulty processes.
  • Strengthened call recording systems, complaints management, training and processes.
  • Strengthened oversight processes to regularly review all Great Southern collections and financial difficulty activities.

"We accept and have reflected deeply on the findings and we understand how the mistakes occurred. When we recommenced collections activity following the Supreme Court finding in our favour in December 2014, we experienced a large influx of complex enquiry from Great Southern borrowers. As cited in the BCCC's notice of sanction, our Great Southern collections team was established and operated separately from the Bank's broader operations, was inadequately resourced, and our processes and systems were insufficient for these staff and the Great Southern customers. Because of this, we made mistakes in how we communicated with and responded to some of these customers.

"We are confident the corrective actions we have taken and the ongoing remediation program, along with the BCCC's report, concludes the matter.

"The BCCC has recognised the extensive work undertaken by the Bank to address the matters identified in its report and ensure continued compliance with the Code. We will continue to work closely with the BCCC.

"We remain committed to complying with all required regulations, standards and guidelines whilst continuing to prioritise the interests of our customers and their communities," concluded Ms Baker.

Additional Information:Remediation

  • A provision for remediation for matters including these breaches was disclosed in the Bank's FY20 Results[1]. Specifically, in relation to this, our investigations and best estimates resulted in a provision of $1 million being raised. Potentially impacted Great Southern customers are those that sought financial hardship in 2015. At this stage based on our review to date, we estimate there to be less than 450 accounts that may require remediation and / or goodwill payments. To date, 15 percent of the accounts independently reviewed have been assessed as eligible to receive remediation or a goodwill payment, with the majority comprising goodwill payments which recognises any non-financial adverse impact on the customer.

Additional Information:Great Southern Loan portfolio

  • The historic breaches do not impact Great Southern borrowers' obligations, nor do they affect the Bank's legal rights on loans that have previously been repaid and/or recovered by the Bank. This has been confirmed through extensive legal processes, including via the Victorian Supreme Court.

Additional Information:Great Southern Loan timeline

  • Great Southern Limited was the parent company of the Great Southern Group (a Perth based agribusiness). Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Great Southern Managers Australia Limited, Great Southern Limited established, sold and managed agricultural managed investment schemes (MIS).
  • Finance for MIS was offered to investors via another wholly-owned subsidiary, Great Southern Finance (GSF). The majority of GSF's revenue was raised through the sale of interests in MIS, and through management fees associated with the MIS and interest on loans provided to MIS investors.
  • Adelaide Bank Limited was involved with the MIS through two key mechanisms:
  • purchased loans, which were bought from GSF in 2004 and
  • originated loans, written by the Bank or its subsidiaries in 2006.
  • On 30 November 2007, Adelaide Bank Limited merged with Bendigo Bank Limited forming Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN).
  • On 16 May 2009, Great Southern Group and associated subsidiaries were placed into administration and subsequently went into liquidation in November 2009. The Great Southern loan facilities were then assigned to BEN.
  • In 2010, a class action commenced in the Supreme Court of Victoria on behalf of investors, with various law firms advising their clients to cease making payments under their loan deeds. The initiating proceedings were issued between mid-2010 and August 2011. The trial commenced in October 2012 and BEN temporarily ceased collections activity for all group proceedings covered Great Southern loan files until February 2015.
  • On 11 December 2014, the Victorian Supreme Court approved a settlement of the class action and a formal Deed of Settlement was agreed between the parties. The Deed provided that the relevant loans were valid and enforceable, with BEN agreeing to waive accrued and unpaid Loan Default interest (being the additional interest charged on top of the standard interest rate when a loan was in default).
  • For the period May 2011 to February 2015, BEN had suspended its collections activity for borrowers that formed part of the class action. During this period, many investors did not continue to contribute towards their loans.
  • Following the December 2014 Deed, BEN provided a moratorium to allow borrowers further time to engage with the Bank in relation to their loans. During early 2015, BEN recommenced collections activity for loans pertaining to the Group Proceedings, including the issuance of a No Contact Letter to reengage with its Debtors.
  • From February 2015 onwards, BEN recommenced collections activity on the Great Southern loan portfolio.
  • As at 30 June 2020, the size of the Great Southern loan portfolio was $31.4 million[2].

[1]Provision related to products not operating in accordance with terms and conditions and compliance with the Code of Banking Practice 2013. Refer to slide 29 of the2020 full year presentation.

[2]Total balance on group balance sheet that is outstanding from Great Southern Borrowers, including loans held in trusts and excluding provisions

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
04:25aBENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : statement on BCCC Findings
PU
02:25aBENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : BCCC statement
PU
08/17REFILE-Financials drag Australian shares lower on dividend worries
RE
08/16Australian shares drop as Victoria records highest COVID-19 daily death toll
RE
08/16BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : Full Year 2020 Financial Result
PU
08/12BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/03BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : Bank Victorian Branches Update
PU
07/27BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : Complete Home Loan Range Unveiled
PU
07/08BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : offers further COVID-19 measures to support customer..
PU
06/23Australian Banks, Government Set to Calibrate Next Support Phase
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 634 M 1 161 M 1 161 M
Net income 2021 294 M 209 M 209 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 4,64%
Capitalization 3 291 M 2 343 M 2 338 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 4 776
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6,75 AUD
Last Close Price 6,20 AUD
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marnie A. Baker Group Managing Director & Director
Jacqueline Cherie Hey Chairman
Travis Crouch Chief Financial Officer
Stella Thredgold Executive-Technology & Business Enablement
James Thomas Hazel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED-36.61%2 343
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-30.03%159 353
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-17.65%45 638
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.58%44 901
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-10.03%43 620
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-23.77%40 767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group