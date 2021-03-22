Log in
NSW Floods: Bendigo Bank launches appeal, outlines available assistance for customers

03/22/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
Bendigo Bank customers affected by major flooding in NSW as a result of the continuing extreme weather event are being offered financial relief with the Bank outlining its range of support options available to affected customers. In addition, the Bank has also launched a flood assistance package in response to the current natural disaster which has seen homes inundated.

The Bendigo Bank NSW Flood Appeal has been launched to raise funds to support affected communities impacted by the devastating floods. The funds raised by the appeal will support recovery in the immediate aftermath of the floods and in the short, medium and long term.

Alexandra Gartmann, Bendigo Bank Corporate Affairs Executive said 'Our thoughts are with those communities and individuals impacted by the extensive flooding. The Bank's NSW Flood Appeal provides all Australians with a formal avenue through which they can directly support and help flood-affected communities.

'We have established the Appeal, administered by Bendigo Bank's charitable arm, Community Enterprise Foundation, to provide people with easily accessible online and physical locations through which they can make a monetary donation to help those impacted. Funds raised will be directed to support recovery in the most practical way possible, both immediate and in the medium and longer term.

'Monetary donations are more effective and logistically, provide far more flexibility than donations of material items or pre-loved goods. The Bank stands ready to give a hand up to all those affected and to ensuring the long-term recovery of these communities, in line with our commitment to Australian communities for more than 160 years', Ms Gartmann concluded.

Donations can be made in branch and online at: www.bendigobank.com.au/floodappeal All donations of $2 or more are tax deductible.

Help for Bendigo Bank Customers

Bendigo Bank has implemented a Flood Assistance Package for impacted customers to ease the financial burden on borrowers.

'We are offering Bendigo Bank home loan and business loan customers relief for up to three months during the recovery process. The package includes discounted interest rates, fee waivers, and other concessions and we're working hard to make sure all claims are managed as quickly as possible.

'Responding to insurance claims is a high priority as is assisting people with the clean-up operation to help get them back into their homes and businesses as quickly as possible. We have assessors available to help customers through this process', Ms Gartmann concluded.

The Bank understands the impact of the floods could affect customers financially and has a plan in place to help. The key features of the Assistance Package for flood and storm affected customers include:

  • Home Loan and Business Loan customers can apply for relief on loans for up to three months
  • Credit card customers can apply for a temporary emergency credit card limit increase
  • Discounted interest rates on new personal loans taken out by existing Bendigo Bank customers
  • Waiver of interest rate reduction for early withdrawals on term deposits prior to maturity
  • No 'loan break' costs for customers with a fixed rate who use an insurance payment to pay out their loan
  • Existing customers with home and contents insured through CGU Insurance can apply for emergency funds and temporary accommodation costs

Affected Bendigo Bank customers are advised to speak with their local Branch Manager, Business Banking Manager or contact our Mortgage Help Centre on 1300 652 146 regarding financial hardship and applying for assistance or visit: https://www.bendigobank.com.au/help/ .

Insurance

If you are a Bendigo Bank Insurance customer with a damaged home, rental building, car or other property please get in touch with us. We can help you make a claim or offer advice. To make a claim on your Bendigo insurance policy, please call 13 24 80.

Government Assistance

NSW residents adversely affected by the flooding can claim Government relief payments of $1,000 per adult and $400 for each child younger than 16 years of age by calling Services Australia on 180 22 66 or visiting the Services Australia website.

Lifeline's 24/7 telephone crisis support service is also available on 13 11 14.

Disclaimer
The NSW Flood Appeal is a management account of Community Enterprise Foundation™ ABN 69 694 230 518, The Bendigo Centre, PO Box 480, Bendigo, Vic 3552. The Foundation will make distributions by way of grants, following receipt of applications from organisations endorsed with an Item 1 Deductible Gift Recipient (DGR). All grants administered by the Foundation on behalf of Sandhurst Trustees Limited, as trustee. Sandhurst Trustees Limited ABN 16 004 030 737 a subsidiary of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited ABN 11 068 049 178

Disclaimer

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 21:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
