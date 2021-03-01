Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  BENEFIT JAPAN Co., Ltd.    3934   JP3835680004

BENEFIT JAPAN CO., LTD.

(3934)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 02/26
1674 JPY   -3.13%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tech demand drives Asia's factory revival, China's slowdown puts dampener

03/01/2021 | 01:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing masks work at a factory of the component maker SMC during a government organised tour of its facility following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing

TOKYO (Reuters) - Solid demand for technology goods drove extended growth in Asia's factories in February, but a slowdown in China underscored the challenges facing the region as it seeks a sustainable recovery from the shattering COVID-19 pandemic blow.

The vaccine rollouts globally and pick-up in demand provided optimism for a vast number of businesses that had grappled for months with a cash-flow crunch and falling profits.

In Japan, manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in over two years while South Korea's exports rose for a fourth straight month in February, suggesting the region's export-reliant economies were benefiting from robust global trade.

On the flip side, China's factory activity grew at the slowest pace in nine months in February, hit by a domestic flare-up of COVID-19 and soft demand from countries under renewed lock-down measures.

"In all, the softer pace of activity in today's (Chinese) manufacturing print is likely to be temporary, and we expect the growth momentum to pick back up on the back of a broadening out of the domestic demand recovery and a pickup in global demand," said Erin Xin, an economist at HSBC.

"However, household consumption, while recovering, has not yet fully reached pre-pandemic levels of growth due to continued labour market pressure."

China was the first major economy to lead the recovery from the COVID-19 shock, so any signs of prolonged cooling in Asia's engine of growth will likely be a cause for concern.

With the global rebound still in early days, however, analysts say the outlook was brightening as companies increased output to restock inventory on hopes vaccine rollouts will normalise economic activity.

"The recovery in durable-goods demand is continuing, which is creating a positive cycle for manufacturers in Asia," said Shigeto Nagai, head of Japan economics as Oxford Economics.

"As vaccine rollouts ease uncertainties over the outlook, capital expenditure will gradually pick up. That will benefit Japan, which is strong in exports of capital goods," he said.

China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 50.9 in February, the lowest level since last May but still above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

That was in line with official manufacturing PMI that showed factory activity in the world's second-largest economy expanded in February at the weakest pace since May last year.

Activity in other Asian giants remained brisk.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to 51.4 in February from the prior month's 49.8 reading, marking the fastest expansion since December 2018, data showed on Monday.

In South Korea, a regional exports bellwether, shipments jumped 9.5% in February from a year earlier for its fourth straight month of increase on continued growth in memory chip and car sales.

India's factory activity expanded for the seventh straight month in February on strong demand and increased output, though a spike in input costs could weigh on corporate profits ahead.

The Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam also saw manufacturing activity expand in February, a sign the region was gradually recovering from the initial hit of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7 701 M 72,3 M 72,3 M
Net income 2020 749 M 7,03 M 7,03 M
Net Debt 2020 1 008 M 9,46 M 9,46 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,70x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 9 907 M 92,9 M 93,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart BENEFIT JAPAN CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
BENEFIT JAPAN Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENEFIT JAPAN CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hiroshi Sakuma President & Representative Director
Masanori Matsushita Director & General Manager-Administration
Norimasa Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Masato Yoshimoto MD, GM-Sales & Manager-East Japan Business
Naofumi Hasegawa Director & Manager-West Japan Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENEFIT JAPAN CO., LTD.-2.33%93
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-5.87%228 837
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.28%118 838
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.25%93 665
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.50%86 260
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY10.75%63 255
