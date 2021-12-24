Benefit One : Notice Concerning the Absorption-type Merger of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, etc.
December 23, 2021
To whom it may concern:
Company name: Benefit One Inc. Representative: Norio Shiraishi, President (Stock exchange code: 2412 / TSE First Section) Contact point: Kenji Ozaki, Managing Director (Tel: 03-6870-3802)
Notice Concerning the Absorption-type Merger of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, a Change to a Specified Subsidiary Company, a Partial Revision of the Articles of Incorporation, and Setting the Reference Date to Call an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Benefit One Inc. resolved, at the Board of Directors meeting held today, to execute an absorption-type merger (hereinafter, "Merger") of JTB BENEFIT SERVICE, Inc. (hereinafter, "JTB BENEFIT"), a wholly- owned subsidiary of Benefit One, effecting April 1, 2022, after undergoing the prescribed procedures including a resolution for approval at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders scheduled for March 29, 2022 (hereinafter, "Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting"); to revise a part of the articles of incorporation in association with the Merger (hereinafter, "Changes in the Articles of Incorporation"); and to set the reference date to call the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting as follows:
Matters and details of disclosure are partially omitted since the Merger is an absorption-type merger of a wholly owned subsidiary.
As a result of the Merger, JTB BENEFIT will dissolve and will not be a specified subsidiary company of Benefit One.
I. About the Merger
1. Purpose of the Merger
Benefit One acquired all shares of JTB BENEFIT on October 29, 2021 and made it a subsidiary.
By accelerating the promotion of the integration of services and organizational functions that are duplicating within the group after the Merger, we intend to pursue the economy of scale as much as possible, improve the business efficiency through the efficient allocation and utilization of management resources, work on the improvement of the service menu in quality and quantity, and aim to further increase customer satisfaction.
For the reasons above, Benefit One decided to conduct an absorption-type merger of JTB BENEFIT effecting on April 1, 2022.
2. Summary of the Merger
(1) Schedule of the Merger
Date of resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors
December 23, 2021
Date of conclusion of the merger contract
December 23, 2021
Date of public notice of the reference date for the Extraordinary Shareholders
January 14, 2022 (plan)
Meeting
Reference date for the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
January 31, 2022 (plan)
Scheduled date for resolution at the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
March 29, 2022 (plan)
Date of merger (effective day)
April 1, 2022 (plan)
We decided to hold a general meeting of shareholders for the approval of the merger contract, based on the proviso to Article 796, Paragraph 2 and the provisions of Article 795, Paragraph 2, Item 1 of the Companies Act, because the Merger may incur a merger loss on Benefit One. JTB BENEFIT will not hold a general meeting of shareholders for the approval of the merger contract because a short form merger is permitted for JTB BENEFIT based on Article 784, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act.
(2) Type of the Merger
The Merger is an absorption-type merger with the surviving company being Benefit One and the disappearing company being JTB BENEFIT. JTB BENEFIT will dissolve after the Merger.
(3) Allotment related to the Merger
No shares or other assets will be allotted since the Merger is an absorption-type merger of a wholly owned subsidiary.
Handling of stock options and bonds with share options of the disappearing company Not applicable.
3. Overview of the companies involved in the Merger
Surviving company
Dissolved company
(1) Trade name
Benefit One Inc.
JTB BENEFIT SERVICE, Inc.
(2)
Head office location
6-2,2-chome, Otemachi,
7-6,2-chome, Fukagawa, Koto-ku,
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Tokyo
(3)
Job title and name of
Norio Shiraishi, President
Ichiro Nakamura, President & CEO
representative
Employee Benefit services
business, Healthcare business,
Incentive business, Purchase
Outsourced employee benefit
(4)
Description of
and Settlement Service
service, health support service,
business
business, Individual Benefit
and organizational activation
Services business, CRM
service
(customer relationship
management) business, etc.
(5)
Share capital
1,527 million yen
300 million yen
(6)
Date of establishment
March 15, 1996
February 10, 2000
(7)
Number of issued
159,970,000 shares
3,000 shares
shares
(8)
Fiscal year end
March 31
March 31
(9)
Largest shareholders
Pasona Group Inc.: 50.92%
Benefit One Inc.
and shareholding ratio
The Master Trust Bank of Japan,
100.00%
(as of September 30,
Ltd. (Trust account): 6.74%
2021)
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.
*
(Trust account): 4.15%
(10) Financial position and operating results of the preceding fiscal year
Fiscal year
FY03/21 (consolidated)
FY03/21 (non-consolidated)
Net assets
19,865 million yen
2,908 million yen
Total assets
36,171 million yen
7,412 million yen
Net assets per share
124.84 yen
969,354.66 yen
Sales
37,841 million yen
9,956 million yen
Operating income
9,774 million yen
746 million yen
Ordinary income
9,858 million yen
806 million yen
Net income attributable
6,766 million yen
558 million yen
to owners of parent
Net income per share
42.52 yen
186,031.07 yen
* The shareholding ratio is calculated by deducting treasury shares.
4. Situation after the Merger
The Merger will not cause any change in Benefit One's trade name, location, job title and name of representative, description of business, share capital, and fiscal year end.
5. Outlook
The Merger is expected to have a minor impact on FY03/22 consolidated performance forecasts since JTB BENEFIT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Benefit One. We will promptly announce the revised performance forecasts if the forecasts need to be revised.
(Reference) FY03/22 consolidated performance forecasts (announced on November 4, 2021) and FY03/21 consolidated performance results
Net income
Sales
Operating
Ordinary
attributable
Net income
income
income
to owners of
(Millions of
per share
(Millions of
(Millions of
parent
yen)
(Yen)
yen)
yen)
(Millions of
yen)
FY03/22
consolidated
37,310
11,750
11,830
8,120
51.03
performance
forecasts
FY03/21
consolidated
37,841
9,774
9,858
6,766
42.52
performance
results
II. Changes in the Articles of Incorporation
1. Purpose of the Changes in the Articles of Incorporation
A business purpose will be added to Article 2 (Purpose) of Benefit One's articles of incorporation since Benefit One will take over all businesses of JTB BENEFIT after the Merger.
2. Changes in the Articles of Incorporation
The articles of incorporation will be changed as follows:
3
(The underlined portions indicate the changes.)
Current articles of incorporation
Proposed change
(Purpose)
(Purpose)
Article 2. The purpose of the Company shall be
Article 2. The purpose of the Company shall be
to engage in the following businesses.
to engage in the following businesses.
(1) to (28) (omitted)
(1) to (28) (no change)
(Newly established)
(29) Planning, production, and
management of seminars and events
(29)Any operations incidental or related
(30)Any operations incidental or related
to any of the preceding items.
to any of the preceding items.
3. Scheduled Changes in the Articles of Incorporation
Date for resolution at the Extraordinary Shareholders
March 29, 2022 (plan)
Meeting for the Changes in the Articles of Incorporation
Effective day of the Changes in the Articles of Incorporation
April 1, 2022 (plan)
Setting the reference date to call the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting 1. Reference date, etc. related to the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Benefit One sets the reference date as January 31, 2022 to determine the shareholders who can exercise their voting rights at the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting. The shareholders who are listed or recorded on the final shareholder register as of the date can exercise their voting rights.
(1)
Reference date
January 31, 2022
(2)
Date of public notice
January 14, 2022
(3)
Method of public notice
Electronic public notice (to be posted on Benefit One's website)
