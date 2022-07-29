Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Benefit One Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2412   JP3835630009

BENEFIT ONE INC.

(2412)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-29 am EDT
2147.00 JPY   +2.97%
05:35aBENEFIT ONE : (Update on Disclosed Matter)Notice Concerning Application for Tender Offer and (Expected) Recording of Extraordinary Income
PU
07/28BENEFIT ONE : Operating Performance at Benefit One for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
07/15BENEFIT ONE : Corporate Governance Report （June 29, 2022）
PU
Benefit One : (Update on Disclosed Matter)Notice Concerning Application for Tender Offer and (Expected) Recording of Extraordinary Income

07/29/2022 | 05:35am EDT
July 29, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company name: Benefit One Inc. Representative: Norio Shiraishi, President (Stock exchange code: 2412 / TSE Prime Market) Contact point: Kenji Ozaki, Managing Director (Tel: 03-6830-5141)

(Update on Disclosed Matter)

Notice Concerning Application for Tender Offer and (Expected) Recording of

Extraordinary Income

Regarding the sales of a part of the investment securities held by Benefit One Inc. (hereinafter, "the Company") that were disclosed in the "Notice Concerning Application for Tender Offer and (Expected) Recording of Extraordinary Income" dated July 22, 2022, the number of shares to be sold has been determined and, as a result of the sales, the Company is expected to record a gain on the sales of investment securities as follows:

1. Information on the sales (plan)

Shares to be sold:

313,100 shares of DATA HORIZON CO., LTD. held by the

Company

(Date on which settlement starts: August 4, 2022)

Gain on sales of investment securities:

614 million yen

2. Impact on the Company's operating performance

The Company plans to record an extraordinary income of 614 million yen stated above in the Q2 FY03/23 consolidated accounting period.

The Company will promptly disclose information if any matter that should be disclosed in relation to the Company's operating performance forecast, etc. occurs in the future.

1

Disclaimer

Benefit One Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
