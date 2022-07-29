Benefit One : (Update on Disclosed Matter)Notice Concerning Application for Tender Offer and (Expected) Recording of Extraordinary Income

July 29, 2022
To whom it may concern:
Company name: Benefit One Inc. Representative: Norio Shiraishi, President (Stock exchange code: 2412 / TSE Prime Market) Contact point: Kenji Ozaki, Managing Director (Tel: 03-6830-5141)
(Update on Disclosed Matter)
Notice Concerning Application for Tender Offer and (Expected) Recording of
Extraordinary Income
Regarding the sales of a part of the investment securities held by Benefit One Inc. (hereinafter, "the Company") that were disclosed in the "Notice Concerning Application for Tender Offer and (Expected) Recording of Extraordinary Income" dated July 22, 2022, the number of shares to be sold has been determined and, as a result of the sales, the Company is expected to record a gain on the sales of investment securities as follows:
1. Information on the sales (plan)
Shares to be sold:
313,100 shares of DATA HORIZON CO., LTD. held by the
Company
(Date on which settlement starts: August 4, 2022)
Gain on sales of investment securities:
|
614 million yen
2. Impact on the Company's operating performance
The Company plans to record an extraordinary income of 614 million yen stated above in the Q2 FY03/23 consolidated accounting period.
The Company will promptly disclose information if any matter that should be disclosed in relation to the Company's operating performance forecast, etc. occurs in the future.
