20/11/2023
Extraordinary General Meeting of Benefit Systems S.A. to be held on 20 November 2023
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Benefit Systems S.A. to be held on 20 November 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Below we present all the necessary documents and information related to the EGM.
Link to the current report with the announcement on convening the General Meeting.
Merger documentation
Benefit Systems SA published this content on 20 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.