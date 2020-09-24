14/09/2020
RB 26/2020: Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Benefit Systems S.A. on September 14, 2020
RB: 26/2020
Date: 14 September 2020
Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Benefit Systems S.A. on September 14, 2020
Legal basis: Article 56 Sec. 1 Item 2 of the Act on Public Offering - Current and Periodic Information
Text of the report:
The Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw (hereinafter, the 'Company'), hereby makes public the information about the contents of the resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company that was held on September 14, 2020.
No objection was lodged against the resolutions submitted to voting.
The contents of the adopted resolutions along with information about the number of votes cast is appended to this report.
|
Date
|
Full Name
|
Function/Position
|
2020-09-14
|
Bartosz Józefiak
|
Managment Board Member
|
2020-09-14
|
Adam Radzki
|
Managment Board Member
