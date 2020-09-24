Log in
RB 26/2020: Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Benefit Systems S.A. on September 14, 2020

09/24/2020 | 10:30am EDT

14/09/2020

RB 26/2020: Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Benefit Systems S.A. on September 14, 2020

RB: 26/2020
Date: 14 September 2020
Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Benefit Systems S.A. on September 14, 2020
Legal basis: Article 56 Sec. 1 Item 2 of the Act on Public Offering - Current and Periodic Information

Text of the report:

The Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw (hereinafter, the 'Company'), hereby makes public the information about the contents of the resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company that was held on September 14, 2020.

No objection was lodged against the resolutions submitted to voting.

The contents of the adopted resolutions along with information about the number of votes cast is appended to this report.

Date Full Name Function/Position
2020-09-14 Bartosz Józefiak Managment Board Member
2020-09-14 Adam Radzki Managment Board Member

Disclaimer

Benefit Systems SA published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 14:29:02 UTC
