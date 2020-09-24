14/09/2020

RB 26/2020: Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Benefit Systems S.A. on September 14, 2020

RB: 26/2020

Date: 14 September 2020

Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Benefit Systems S.A. on September 14, 2020

Legal basis: Article 56 Sec. 1 Item 2 of the Act on Public Offering - Current and Periodic Information

Text of the report:

The Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw (hereinafter, the 'Company'), hereby makes public the information about the contents of the resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company that was held on September 14, 2020.

No objection was lodged against the resolutions submitted to voting.

The contents of the adopted resolutions along with information about the number of votes cast is appended to this report.