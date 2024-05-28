RB 33/2024: Proposal of the distribution of net income for the year ended on 31 December 2023
May 28, 2024 at 04:11 am EDT
Share
27/05/2024
RB 33/2024: Proposal of the distribution of net income for the year ended on 31 December 2023
RB: 33/2023
Date: 27 May 2024
Proposal of the distribution of net income for the year ended on 31 December 2023
Legal basis: Art. 17 item 1 of MAR - inside information
Text of the report:
The Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that on May 27, 2024 the resolution to submit to the Ordinary General Meeting a proposal to allocate the net income of the Company for 2023 in the full amount of PLN 348,612,411.66 to payment of a dividend to the Company's shareholders.
In addition, the Management Board of the Company proposes to use reserve capital of the Company by allocating the amount of PLN 50,757,008.34, which constitute some of the amounts allocated to this capital form the Company's profit from previous year, to be distributed among the shareholders in the form of dividend.
In total the Management Board of the Company proposes the amount of PLN 399,369,420.00 to be allocated to payment of a dividend to the Company's shareholders (in the amount of PLN 135 per share of the Company);
In the resolution, the Management Board proposed the dividend day to be set for 16 September 2024, as well as to distribute the dividend in two tranches: (i) first tranche paid on 27 September 2024 in the amount of PLN 67.5 per share; (ii) second tranche paid on 25 November 2024 in the amount of PLN 67.5 per share.
In its recommendation, the Management Board of the Company was guided by an inclination to balance the need to share profits with shareholders and to maintain a high degree of flexibility to make investment decisions in order to expand competitive advantages.
At the same time, the Company informs that the above resolution was positively assessed by the Supervisory Board of the Company during a meeting on 27 May 2024.
The final decision regarding the distribution of profit for the year ended on 31 December 2023, including the possible payment of the dividend and its amount, will be made by the Ordinary General Meeting.
Date
Full Name
Position/Function
2024-05-27
Emilia Rogalewicz
Management Board Member
2024-05-27
Marcin Fojudzki
Management Board Member
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Benefit Systems SA published this content on
27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 May 2024 08:10:05 UTC.
Benefit System SA is a Poland-based company engaged in providing work benefits in the area of sport, recreations, culture and entertainment for employers. Its products portfolio includes MultiSport Plus card, program that allows access to the sport and recreation clubs and multi-purpose facilities; MultiBet, providing access to more than 90 cinemas through Poland; and cafeteria programs, which allow employees to select items from such segments as sport, recreation, culture, entertainment, tourism and health and beauty. The Company is a parent entity of a capital group, which includes subsidiaries, such as MyBenefit Sp z o o, FitSport Polska Sp z o o, Vanity Style Sp z o o and Multisport Benefit sro, based in the Czech Republic.