27/05/2024

RB 34/2024: Resignation of a member of the Management Board

Date: 27 May 2024

Legal basis: Article 56 Sec. 1 Item 2 of the Act on Public Offering - Current and Periodic Information

Text of the report:

The Management Board of Benefit System S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw ("the Company"), announces that the Company has today received a statement from Mr Wojciech Szwarc, who resigned from the position of Member of the Management Board of the Company with the effect on 28 May 2024. He indicated personal reasons as a cause for his resignation.