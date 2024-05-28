RB 34/2024: Resignation of a member of the Management Board

27/05/2024
RB: 34/2024
Date: 27 May 2024
Resignation of a member of the Management Board
Legal basis: Article 56 Sec. 1 Item 2 of the Act on Public Offering - Current and Periodic Information
Text of the report:
The Management Board of Benefit System S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw ("the Company"), announces that the Company has today received a statement from Mr Wojciech Szwarc, who resigned from the position of Member of the Management Board of the Company with the effect on 28 May 2024. He indicated personal reasons as a cause for his resignation.
|Date
|Full Name
|Position/function
|2024-05-27
|Marcin Fojudzki
|Management Board Member
|2024-05-27
|Emilia Rogalewicz
|Management Board Member
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Benefit Systems SA published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 08:22:08 UTC.